Why Tomatoes Don't Taste The Same Anymore

Tomatoes can be beautiful, shiny, and a glowing red, but sometimes, looks can be deceiving. Although their appearance signals that they're going to taste delicious, too often modern-day tomatoes have no flavor and a disappointing, mushy interior. While you look back fondly on the sweetness and supple texture of tomatoes you ate in the past, you might also wonder why they don't taste the same anymore. According to Science, it's because flavor-enhancing genes are now less present in the crop.

Horticultural scientists studied the genome sequences of nearly 400 types of tomatoes and determined that there are 13 chemical compounds most likely to determine if a tomato will taste good or not. The reason these compounds are not as available as we'd like them to be is that commercial crops are bred specifically for higher yields and bigger sizes, not flavor. Large, sturdy tomatoes are more durable, making them easier to ship. This is a benefit to producers and suppliers who don't want to lose money on damaged fruits.

Large tomatoes' lack of flavor can be disguised by other ingredients. Their shortcomings might be forgiven in a creamy tomato basil soup, but subpar tomatoes won't function well where texture and taste matter, like in an avocado tomato salad, for instance. The good thing is, now that these compounds have been identified, they can be prioritized during the breeding process to bring back the flavorful tomatoes you may remember.