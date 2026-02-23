Swap Vegetable Oil Out For This The Next Time You Fry Food
Avocado, canola, and even algae oils are available in the supermarket — and perhaps are already in your kitchen cabinet. All of these different types of oils aren't necessarily interchangeable, however, because of the varying smoke points and flavor profiles. When it comes to frying food, it's especially important to use an oil with a high smoke point so it doesn't smoke before your food is cooked. A common agent to fry food is vegetable oil, but you might want to use corn oil instead.
Corn oil has a high smoke point of 450 degrees Fahrenheit, so it will certainly work to fry your chicken, potatoes, or other go-to dishes, no matter the required temperature. The oil also has a neutral flavor profile, so it won't alter the taste of what you're cooking, another reason why it's a good pick for both frying and deep frying. It's also typically more affordable than other options like avocado oil, so it could save you some cash on the grocery bill. For reference, a 48-ounce bottle of corn oil is priced below $5 on Amazon.
More benefits of corn oil and recipes to fry with it at home
To be clear, corn oil is technically a type of vegetable oil, but is solely made of corn rather than a blend of ingredients. Corn oil also contains healthy fats, which might offset the fact that you're frying up dinner. It also contains the antioxidant vitamin E and linoleic acid. For all of these reasons, corn oil is certainly one of the best oils for frying according to science.
You can fry anything with corn oil, but we've got some recipes that you might want to try. Make a steakhouse-worthy appetizer at home with our copycat Texas Roadhouse cactus blossom recipe. Our extra crispy chicken tenders recipe only requires a temperature of 350 degrees Fahrenheit, so corn oil is a good option here, too. Or try our sweet potato latkes or flash-fried snow pea recipes with your next bottle of corn oil.