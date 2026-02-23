Swap Vegetable Oil Out For This The Next Time You Fry Food

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Avocado, canola, and even algae oils are available in the supermarket — and perhaps are already in your kitchen cabinet. All of these different types of oils aren't necessarily interchangeable, however, because of the varying smoke points and flavor profiles. When it comes to frying food, it's especially important to use an oil with a high smoke point so it doesn't smoke before your food is cooked. A common agent to fry food is vegetable oil, but you might want to use corn oil instead.

Corn oil has a high smoke point of 450 degrees Fahrenheit, so it will certainly work to fry your chicken, potatoes, or other go-to dishes, no matter the required temperature. The oil also has a neutral flavor profile, so it won't alter the taste of what you're cooking, another reason why it's a good pick for both frying and deep frying. It's also typically more affordable than other options like avocado oil, so it could save you some cash on the grocery bill. For reference, a 48-ounce bottle of corn oil is priced below $5 on Amazon.