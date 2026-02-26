The 3 Trader Joe's Products Hoda Kotb And Jenna Hager Always Grab

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager have sampled quite a few interesting eats on NBC's morning show, "Today," during their years together. Just ask Joel Gamoran, who was a chef for the morning show for a decade, or check out this YouTube clip of Kotb and Bush Hager deciding whether trending drinks are "Yuck or Yum." The duo's on-air chemistry and off-screen friendship led to some entertaining banter and lots of great food recommendations. Take, for example, Jenna Bush Hager's ultimate comfort food, queso, which she even prepared and brought to the studio.

And then, there was the time Bush Hager and Kotb went back and forth about their favorite Trader Joe's products. The three items, all from TJ's frozen section, include soup dumplings (which Bush's daughter requested for her 10th birthday), crispy tilapia fillets (Kotb likes to air fry them until they are perfectly crispy), and the all-time favorite dark-chocolate-covered banana slices.