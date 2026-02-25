Aldi Sells A Kind Of Frozen Breakfast Sandwich You Rarely See At Other Grocers
When someone thinks of waffles, as one often does, they probably picture a syrup-drenched, sweetened breakfast dish. However, the food also has plenty of savory applications. This is most famously exemplified by the classic American pairing of chicken and waffles, which was invented by a Harlem tap dancer and nightclub owner to give late-night patrons a tasty breakfast-dinner combo.
Similarly, waffles are a great addition to breakfast sandwiches when replacing a biscuit or English muffin. Enter Aldi, a discount grocer that focuses on providing high-quality private label products. Nestled in the chain's frozen food section are the Breakfast Best bacon, egg, and cheese stuffed waffles. (Aldi stocks a sausage variety, as well.)
You can occasionally find savory waffle breakfast sandwiches at fast food joints and other dining establishments, but locating them in your grocer's freezer is not as easy. With Aldi's version, the maple brioche waffle adds a perfect amount of sweetness to contrast the salty, fatty ingredients. The price is likely to vary from place to place, but some Aldi locations offer these breakfast treats in boxes of four for $5.95.
What do Aldi shoppers think of the store's waffle breakfast sandwiches?
Aldi fans are a passionate bunch, and the store's exclusive products are a big reason for that. The uniqueness of the chain's cheese selection and assorted sweets makes them must-buy goods at Aldi. The Breakfast Best bacon, egg, and cheese stuffed waffles could easily fall into that same category, and lots of shoppers have good things to say about them. A customer on Reddit declared, "Delicious 10/10 recommend!" Another commenter said, "I liked them. One was enough to be breakfast on its own."
Not everyone was as enthused about the product, however, and the price appeared to be a sticking point. As one person put it, "These looked good, but I didn't know if they'd be worth the price." It's worth mentioning that this product is a touch more expensive than other Breakfast Best items at Aldi, with the sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit sandwiches retailing for $4.95.
However, they're far cheaper than comparable fast food sandwiches. Consider McDonald's, which recently outraged consumers with the steep prices on its value menu. The fast food giant doesn't currently carry any waffle-based breakfast sandwiches, but its bacon, egg, and cheese McGriddle is similar and retails for $4.89 per sandwich at some locations. With Aldi's waffle offering, you get more value for your money and an uncommon item, to boot.