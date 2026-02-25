Aldi Sells A Kind Of Frozen Breakfast Sandwich You Rarely See At Other Grocers

When someone thinks of waffles, as one often does, they probably picture a syrup-drenched, sweetened breakfast dish. However, the food also has plenty of savory applications. This is most famously exemplified by the classic American pairing of chicken and waffles, which was invented by a Harlem tap dancer and nightclub owner to give late-night patrons a tasty breakfast-dinner combo.

Similarly, waffles are a great addition to breakfast sandwiches when replacing a biscuit or English muffin. Enter Aldi, a discount grocer that focuses on providing high-quality private label products. Nestled in the chain's frozen food section are the Breakfast Best bacon, egg, and cheese stuffed waffles. (Aldi stocks a sausage variety, as well.)

You can occasionally find savory waffle breakfast sandwiches at fast food joints and other dining establishments, but locating them in your grocer's freezer is not as easy. With Aldi's version, the maple brioche waffle adds a perfect amount of sweetness to contrast the salty, fatty ingredients. The price is likely to vary from place to place, but some Aldi locations offer these breakfast treats in boxes of four for $5.95.