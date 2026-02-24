The Best Winery In Every State

Going to the liquor store and buying a bottle of wine is one thing — but going to the winery that wine was made at is another. Instead of sipping your favorite red or white at home on the couch, make it your goal to enjoy some wine on the very property it was bottled on. Winery tasting rooms — and the people who work at them — can tell you a lot about the wine you're drinking. From the soil the grapes grew on to the barrels the wine aged in, every winery on this list tells a story of why it's the best winery in its state.

Maybe it's a crisp white from the cold-climate grapes grown at North Dakota's 4e Winery. Or perhaps you're more into the fruit wines from Mississippi's Old South Winery. No matter the wine you imagine yourself sipping, or the winery you can picture yourself relaxing at, this list takes you on a cross-country roadtrip worth planning. And once you've planned your stops, find out which wine is the most favorite in each state so you can be sure to bring home a bottle!