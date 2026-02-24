The Best Winery In Every State
Going to the liquor store and buying a bottle of wine is one thing — but going to the winery that wine was made at is another. Instead of sipping your favorite red or white at home on the couch, make it your goal to enjoy some wine on the very property it was bottled on. Winery tasting rooms — and the people who work at them — can tell you a lot about the wine you're drinking. From the soil the grapes grew on to the barrels the wine aged in, every winery on this list tells a story of why it's the best winery in its state.
Maybe it's a crisp white from the cold-climate grapes grown at North Dakota's 4e Winery. Or perhaps you're more into the fruit wines from Mississippi's Old South Winery. No matter the wine you imagine yourself sipping, or the winery you can picture yourself relaxing at, this list takes you on a cross-country roadtrip worth planning. And once you've planned your stops, find out which wine is the most favorite in each state so you can be sure to bring home a bottle!
Alabama: Jules J. Berta Vineyards
At the top of Albertville's Sand Mountain, you'll find a rustic winery that produced the first vitis vinifera grapes in Alabama. These wine-making grapes aren't your typical grocery store grapes, and Jules J. Berta Vineyards holds the title of Alabama Winery of the Year because of them. This winery focuses on traditional wines, muscadine wines, and sweet fruit wines, and you can enjoy a tasting of your choosing while enjoying a house-made wood-fired pizza.
(256) 891-5115
1409 Darden Ave, Albertville, AL 35951
Alaska: Bear Creek Winery
If you're headed to Alaska anytime soon, check out Bear Creek Winery. Whether it's for an afternoon wine tasting or a weekend away, this winery is known for its award-winning fruit wines, cozy cabins, and panoramic glacial views. Visitors regularly call out the Blueberry and Strawberry Rhubarb wines as their favorites.
(907) 318-2470
60203 Bear Creek Dr, Homer, AK 99603
Arizona: Los Milics Vineyards
Arizona's Sky Islands are home to one of the best tasting rooms in the United States. Los Milics Vineyards is a picturesque modern-inspired winery sitting at around 5,000 feet, a topography that has drastic temperature changes. This allows the grapes to ripen during the day and retain their acidity at night. Because of this diurnal shift, the award-winning wines at Los Milics Vineyards are more complex and flavorful than those of other wineries in Arizona.
(520) 373-2074
423 Upper Elgin Road, Elgin, AZ 85611
Arkansas: Sassafras Springs Vineyard
Whether it's an afternoon out, a weekend getaway, or even a wedding venue you're looking for, Sassafras Springs Vineyard & Winery has something for everyone. And it all revolves around award-winning wines. This Springdale space is often considered the first place to stop when people are traveling through the area. The wide selection of wines at Sassafras Springs makes it easy for everyone to find something they love.
(479) 419-4999
6461 E Guy Terry Rd, Springdale, AR 72764
California: Chateau Montelena
One winery in Napa Valley personally put California on the global wine map. Chateau Montelena's first-place win at the 1976 Judgment of Paris was a shock felt around the world, forever changing how New World wines were viewed. Today, the winery continues to exceed expectations and has become one of the wineries you need to visit at least once. While the wine alone is worth the trip, the idyllic property, with a fairy-tale-like vine-covered chateau, may be even better.
(707) 942-5105
1429 Tubbs Lane, Calistoga, CA 94515
Colorado: Aspen Peak Cellars
With the title of 2025 Colorado Winery of the Year, Aspen Peak Cellars should be a no-brainer on your wine tour. With a variety of libations ranging from light-bodied whites and herbaceous reds to hot spiced wines and dealcoholized wines, this Colorado winery rivals tasting rooms in California. Be sure to grab a seat by the water because every drink pairs exceptionally well with a view of South Platte River.
(303) 816-5504
60750 US Highway 285, Bailey, CO 80421
Connecticut: Aquila's Nest Vineyards
Voted Best Winery in Connecticut by Connecticut Magazine, Aquila's Nest Vineyards is so much more than just a place to drink wine. From live music to murder mysteries, this 41-acre farm in Newtown is a place for any personality. Grab a glass of the signature Queen of Illyria Red Blend, a syrah-malbec hybrid, or even something a bit more unique like a wine slushie.
(203) 303-4802
56 Pole Bridge Rd, Newtown, CT 06482
Delaware: Nassau Valley Vineyards
Being the first doesn't always mean being the best — but it does in Delaware. Nassau Valley Vineyards was the first award-winning winery in the state, and after earning over 600 medals throughout the years, it continues to lead the way. This 9-acre property grows European varieties like chardonnay and cabernet sauvignon, while also producing fruit-infused wines. If there's one wine to take home, it's the True Blueberry, a sweet red made entirely with blueberries.
(302) 645-9463
32165 Winery Way, Lewes, DE 19958
Florida: San Sebastian Winery
With over 950 awards, San Sebastian Winery is Florida's second-largest winery and one of the most decorated wineries in the country. Specializing in Muscadine grapes, San Sebastian uses this Florida native varietal to make nationally-recognized sparkling and dessert wines. With a rooftop bar, complimentary wine tours, and live music on the weekends, this St. Augustine winery makes for a great outing.
(904) 826-1594
157 King St, St. Augustine, FL 32084
Georgia: Wolf Mountain Vineyards & Winery
If you like your wine with a side of an incredible view, head to Wolf Mountain Vineyards and Winery. Located in Dahlonega, Georgia, Wolf Mountain is known for the best sparkling wine in the area and its panoramic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. This family-owned estate is the perfect refuge from the city and the first winery in Georgia to win nationally-acclaimed medals at the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition.
(706) 867-9862
180 Wolf Mountain Trail, Dahlonega, GA 30533
Hawaii: Volcano Winery
Leave it to Hawaii to have an award-winning winery directly adjacent to a volcano. Volcano Winery is a truly unique experience on The Big Island. Famous for blending traditional winemaking with traditional Hawaiian flavors like guava and macadamia nut, reviewers say this venue is a one-of-a-kind experience. With outdoor seating, vineyard tours, and cheese plate spreads, Volcano Winery is the perfect stop after exploring the neighboring National Park.
(808) 967-7772
35 Pii Mauna Dr, Volcano, HI 96785
Idaho: Telaya Wine Co.
With views of the Boise River Greenbelt, Telaya Wine Co. is a picturesque winery in Garden City offering a variety of award-winning wines. Whether it's a cabernet sauvignon or a chardonnay, each wine comes paired with an unbeatable riverside setting and knowledgeable staff. If you're feeling hungry, the grazing board comes highly recommended.
(208) 557-9463
240 E 32nd St, Garden City, ID 83714
Illinois: Blue Sky Vineyard
A Tuscan-inspired winery in Makanda makes it worth coming to Illinois for wine. With double gold medals from the 2026 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, Blue Sky Vineyard has a reputation of high-quality pours on the Shawnee Hills Wine Trail. This 13-acre vineyard has stunning views of Shawnee National Forest, rooms to stay the weekend, and even non-alcoholic options so everyone can enjoy.
(618) 995-9463
3150 S Rocky Comfort Rd, Makanda, IL 62958
Indiana: Oliver Winery
As the oldest and largest winery in Indiana, Oliver Winery is a family-friendly destination known for its fruit-forward wines, seasonal experiences, and even the title of the best place to work in Indiana. In the winter, enjoy a bottle of Cosmoberry in a private, heated igloo. In the fall, sip on a glass of Apple Pie while you pick the perfect pumpkin. And in the spring, attend a Moms + Mimosas event.
(812) 876-5800
200 E Winery Rd, Bloomington, IN 47404
Iowa: Oscar Carl Vineyard
One family in Sioux City wanted to share their backyard views of the Loess Hills with everyone, so they planted a vineyard and built a tasting room. Oscar Carl Vineyard is now producing nationally recognized wines that make picking a favorite impossible. Whether you come in for a flight, a glass, or a bottle, grab a pizza while you're here, too!
(712) 570-7354
1473 Buchanan Ave, Sioux City, IA 51106
Kansas: Liquid Art Winery
Not to be confused with The Big Apple, Manhattan, Kansas, is home to the best winery in the state. With picture-perfect views of the Flint Hills, approachable wines, and an award for excellence in hospitality, Liquid Art Winery is perfect for a casual wine tasting or an unforgettable wedding day. Additionally, the owners are committed to sustainable viticulture, so drinking Liquid Art's wine is something you can feel good about.
(785) 370-8025
1745 Wildcat Creek Rd, Manhattan, KS 66503
Kentucky: Purple Toad Winery
One winery in Paducah is making award-winning wine accessible for everyone. Described as a place that's playfully unpretentious, Purple Toad Winery and Distillery is best known for its wide array of gourmet sweet wines and its laid-back atmosphere. Black and Bruised, a sweet wine made with Concord grapes and blackberries, is Purple Toad's signature pour, but they also have unique flavors like Black Peach, Chocolate Strawberry, and Cotton Candy.
(270) 554-0010
4275 Old US Hwy 45 S, Paducah, KY 42003
Louisiana: Landry Vineyards
Louisiana's Landry Vineyards is a family-owned winery known equally for its wide range of wines and its on-site events. From Landry's Sweet Dixie White Muscadine, a fruit-forward white named after the family's Labrador dog, to its top-selling Bayoutage Red Blend, this winery has multiple accolades for its locally-grown wines. Additionally, the property regularly hosts wine runs, concerts, grape stomping competitions, and more.
(318) 557-9050
5693 New Natchitoches Rd, West Monroe, LA 71292
Maine: Cellardoor Winery
One boutique winery in Lincolnville is serving up nationally recognized wines. Cellardoor Winery has two unique locations in Maine: a 5.5-acre vineyard in Lincolnville and a year-round tasting room in Portland's Old Port. The wine ranges from bright whites to rich reds, and the staff will guide you through a tasting of any of them. Cellardoor is also widely recognized as producing Maine's very first Ice Wine, a type of wine harvested when grapes freeze.
(207) 763-4478
367 Youngtown Rd, Lincolnville, ME 04849
Maryland: Robin Hill Farm and Vineyards
Head to Robin Hill Farm and Vineyards if you're looking for the best winery in Maryland. Located just 25 minutes from Washington, D.C., this picturesque property is a great place to spend a long afternoon. The winery features a cozy tasting room, food trucks that change daily, and plenty of seating. Robin Hill serves a wide selection of dry, sweet, and small-batch wines, and was previously named Best Maryland Winery at the New York International Wine Competition.
(301) 643-5619
15800 Croom Rd, Brandywine, MD 20613
Massachusetts: Nashoba Valley Winery
The best winery in Massachusetts is also home to one of the best winery restaurants in the United States. Nashoba Valley is an award-winning winery, brewery, and distillery in Bolton that has a restaurant attached, where every wine, spirit, and beer served is made on site. With seasonal events occurring throughout the year, like apple picking and music festivals, Nashoba Valley is a place for the entire family to spend an afternoon.
(978) 779-5521
100 Wattaquadock Hill Rd, Bolton, MA 01740
Michigan: Shady Lane Cellars
Even though Michigan's semi-official state cocktail is a rendition of a boozy milkshake, the local wine doesn't fall short. Shady Lane Cellars is a boutique winery in Northern Michigan that's equally known for its hot mulled wine just as much as the cross-country ski trail that winds through its vineyard. With multiple gold medals from national competitions, Shady Lane is a Midwest must-visit.
(231) 947-8865
9580 E Shady Ln, Suttons Bay, MI 49682
Minnesota: Carlos Creek Winery
Minnesota is so much more than just the Land of 10,000 Lakes — it's also the land of a winery that can change even the keenest beer drinker into a wine snob. Carlos Creek Winery is Minnesota's largest winery, offering so much more than really good wine. An afternoon here can be spent sipping nationally recognized wines, trying craft beer, eating gourmet pizza, and even attending a wedding.
(320) 846-5443
6693 County Rd 34 NW, Alexandria, MN 56308
Mississippi: Old South Winery
This winery in Mississippi is said to have the "best wine I've had anywhere in the USA" by one reviewer. Old South Winery is a Natchez hot spot, making highly awarded wine using muscadine grapes that are grown on-site. The wine is aged using stainless steel rather than wooden barrels, which results in wines with a more fruit-forward flavor.
(601) 445-9924
737 Hwy 61 N, Natchez, MS 39120
Missouri: Adam Puchta Winery
Adam Puchta Winery is based in Hermann, Missouri, and has been owned by the same family for seven generations. Multiple visitors claim it's their favorite place to visit. With numerous accolades from national and regional competitions, Adam Puchta recently took home several wins and the Missouri Governor's Cup at the 2025 Missouri Wine Competition.
(573) 486-5596
1947 Frene Creek Rd, Hermann, MO 65041
Montana: White Raven Winery and Vineyard
If you're ever headed to Montana's Glacier National Park, you'll pass by an unassuming building that's making some of the most well-known Glühwein in the state. Every winter, White Raven Winery bottles up a spiced red wine that makes for the perfect post-adventure treat. If you're visiting during a different season, you can enjoy a tasting flight of White Raven's other award-winning wines. And of course, you can always try making your own Glühwein at home.
(406) 797-7229
7457 Highway 2 E, Columbia Falls, MT 59912
Nebraska: Cellar 426 Winery
Cellar 426 Winery is serving nationally recognized wines worth the trip to Nebraska. In the summer, you can enjoy live music while sipping a glass of Sunflower White, and in the winter, you can split a bottle of Winter Spice while sitting by the fireplace. The service and atmosphere of Cellar 426 are also standout features that tend to draw crowds.
(402) 944-8109
1005 Prairie Agate Drive, Ashland, NE 68003
Nevada: Charleston Peak Winery
In Southern Nevada's desert setting, you'll find a gorgeous winery and vineyard that's earned around 400 national awards. Charleston Peak Winery is a place that makes high-quality wine approachable, while also offering one heck of a view. It's just a 45-minute drive from Vegas, making Charleston Peak the perfect destination to get out of Sin City.
(775) 751-7800
3810 Winery Rd, Pahrump, NV 89048
New Hampshire: LaBelle Winery
In a small town in Southern New Hampshire, you'll find a charming winery making artisanal award-winning wines. With a large tasting room, on-site restaurant, and an event space for weddings and other occasions, LaBelle Winery is a one-stop destination for almost anyone. If you're a red-wine drinker, be sure to try the petit verdot, a bold red that has a velvety finish.
(603) 672-9898
345 Route 101, Amherst, NH 03031
New Jersey: Beneduce Vineyards
They don't call New Jersey the Garden State for nothing. Beneduce Vineyards is a fourth-generation farm and winery making world-class wines worth braving the Jersey Turnpike for. This dog-friendly destination has multiple accolades, including Best White, Sparkling, Rose, and Dessert Wine from the Garden State Wine Growers Association.
(908) 996-3823
1 Jeremiah Ln, Pittstown, NJ 08867
New Mexico: Vivác Winery
As one of the highest-altitude wineries in the world, Vivác Winery is making wines that have won major international awards. The estate's three organic vineyards produce everything from crisp whites and full-bodied reds to traditional dessert wines and port-style wines. Vivác Winery has been named the highest-rated red wine producer in New Mexico's history — so if you're spending the afternoon in the tasting room, be sure to taste some reds.
(505) 579-4441
2075 NM-68, Dixon, NM 87527
New York: Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery
On a 70-acre lot overlooking Keuka Lake in New York's Finger Lakes, this winery holds a three-year consecutive title of Best Winery Tour in the United States. Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery is known for crafting award-winning sparkling wines, bright whites, and rich reds, and offers multiple tours and tastings. The 1886 Wine Experience in particular gets the most love, as an immersive wine tasting that reviewers say is worth every penny.
(800) 320-0735
9749 Middle Rd, Hammondsport, NY 14840
North Carolina: Biltmore
North Carolina is home to the most visited winery in America. And for good reason. Biltmore Winery is a stunning property located in Asheville with over 1,000 awards for its impressive lineup of wine. It's the perfect place to enjoy a glass of wine in a meticulously maintained garden after wandering through the Biltmore estate.
(800) 411-3812
1 Lodge St, Asheville, NC 28803
North Dakota: 4e Winery
If you find yourself looking for great wine in North Dakota, look no further than 4e Winery in Mapleton. But make sure the tasting room is open before you go, because 4e Winery is only open to the public for a limited time during the year (typically May through October). This seasonal space stands out in the wine world by using locally-grown, cold-climate grapes to craft wines that have earned national recognition.
(701) 936-9693
3766 156th Ave SE, Mapleton, ND 58059
Ohio: Debonné Vineyards
The best winery in Ohio can be found just an hour east of Cleveland. Debonné Vineyards is the largest estate winery in the state and has earned high praise for its sweeter wines. Not only did Debonné win top honors for its riesling reserve at the 2024 Ohio Wine Competition, but the Madison-based winery's ice wine flight is regularly raved about.
(440) 466-3485
7840 Doty Rd, Madison, OH 44057
Oklahoma: Water's Edge Winery
Water's Edge Winery is a hidden gem in Oklahoma, where good wine, good food, and good people collide. The owners have a clear passion for what they do, and customers can taste it. If you end up visiting, order the beef tenderloin bruschetta with a glass of the 2019 Paso Robles cabernet — one reviewer says you won't regret it.
(918) 286-0086
116 S Main Street, Broken Arrow, OK 74012
Oregon: Willamette Valley Vineyards
Head to Willamette Valley for the best winery in Oregon. Named Best Wine Tasting Room in the United States by USA Today in 2024 and 2025, this Turner-based winery has panoramic views, excellent food and wine pairings, and wine that one reviewer calls magical. The red wine flight is a huge hit — even from those who aren't necessarily fans of red wine.
(503) 588-9463
8800 Enchanted Way SE, Turner, OR 97392
Pennsylvania: Adams County Winery
Deep in the heart of Pennsylvania wine country, you'll find Adams County's original winery still serving wine from an 1860s farmhouse. Adams County Winery is a 70-acre winery serving the Keystone State's finest wine. The property itself is also a treat to explore — with butterfly gardens, a large luscious lawn to sit on, and a music stage ready for the next performer. There's good reason Adams County Winery has been named Pennsylvania Winery of the Year by the Pennsylvania Wine Invitation in 2024.
(717) 334-4631
251 Peach Tree Rd, Orrtanna, PA 17353
Rhode Island: Greenvale Vineyards
When you're done lounging at the beach in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, head over to Greenvale Vineyards where you can taste the winning wine of the Best of Rhode Island Champion Estate Wine award in the 2025 Rhode Worthy Cup. This cabernet franc rosé comes highly recommended by reviewers, too. Between the award-worthy wines, the western feel of the tasting room, and the knowledge that you can bring your pup along, any time here is time well spent.
(401) 847-3777
582 Wapping Rd, Portsmouth, RI 02871
South Carolina: City Scape Winery
If you want to drink your way through the Low Country, you'll have to stop at City Scape Winery. This Pelzer-based winery and vineyard is perfect for lazy afternoons and special occasions alike. With a knowledgeable staff, a relaxed atmosphere, and beautiful views of South Carolina's rolling hills, City Scape Winery was voted Best Winery by Greenville Today. Make sure you plan your visit around an event, too. City Scape regularly has trivia nights, creative workshops, book clubs, and so much more.
(864) 329-0615
589 Dunklin Bridge Rd, Pelzer, SC 29669
South Dakota: Belle Joli' Winery Sparkling House
Head to South Dakota for some of the best sparkling wine in the states. Belle Joli' Winery Sparkling House specializes in sparkling and port-style wines that have earned multiple national and international awards. This charming estate is nestled in the Black Hills, offering a beautiful patio that makes sipping wine something to celebrate.
(605) 347-9463
3951 Vanocker Canyon Rd, Sturgis, SD 57785
Tennessee: Mountain Valley Winery
Deep in the heart of Pigeon Forge, you'll find the best winery in Tennessee with over 1,000 medals to prove it. Mountain Valley Winery is one of the oldest wineries in the state, and it's serving some one-of-a-kind styles of wine. Reviewers highly praise Mountain Valley's sweet wines, with one reviewer claiming there wasn't a single variety she didn't like. The blackberry wine is another standout.
(865) 453-6334
2174 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
Texas: Grape Creek Vineyards
Everything's bigger in Texas, including the wine scene — and Grape Creek Vineyards stands out. With award-winning wines, a Tuscan-inspired tasting room villa, and tours where you can sample wines straight from the barrel, these Fredericksburg grounds are single-handedly putting Texas on the map for great wine.
(830) 644-2710
10587 US-290, Fredericksburg, TX 78624
Utah: Water Canyon Winery
In a state more known for its nature than its wine, Water Canyon Winery is embracing the challenge of bringing award-winning wine to Utah. This Southern Utah property focuses on natural winemaking processes, doubling down on sustainability. Guests can't get enough of the unforgettable, charming property. Be sure to try the orange muscat and cabernet franc — both wines that one reviewer describes by saying, "each sip felt like something special."
(435) 229-4747
1050 W Field Ave, Hildale, UT 84784
Vermont: Lincoln Peak Vineyard
Vermont might not be your first thought when it comes to good wine, but that's probably because you haven't been to Lincoln Peak Vineyard. This New Haven winery comes with sunset views, a tasting room that feels unapologetically New England, and wines that have racked up a long list of national and international awards. It's the type of place that'll make even the proudest wine snob appreciate what Vermont has to offer.
(802) 388-7368
142 River Rd, New Haven, VT 05472
Virginia: King Family Vineyards
If you're driving through Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains, you need to stop in at King Family Vineyards and try the highly awarded wines. One reviewer is quick to call this Crozet property one of their favorite places on earth, and somewhere they often come back to. With stunning views of the mountains behind a mesmerizing amount of grape vines, King Family Vineyards is highly recommended for proposal backdrops, as a wedding venue, or just for a relaxing afternoon.
(434) 823-7800
6550 Roseland Farm, Crozet, VA 22932
Washington: Tsillan Cellars
It's no surprise that you can get great wine in Washington, but Tsillan Cellars goes above and beyond. Known as the most awarded winery in Washington, Tsillan Cellars crafts a wide variety of wines that'll appease any palate. One reviewer notes that the whites and drier reds are clear favorites. This Italian-inspired tasting room has stunning views of Lake Chelan, offering a serene escape from reality.
(509) 682-9463
3875 Highway 97A, Chelan, WA 98816
West Virginia: Chestnut Ridge Winery
The votes are in and the winner of The Best of West Virginia: Winery goes to Chestnut Ridge Winery. With a wide variety of wines to choose from, there's something for everyone at this Spencer-based retreat. The winery is located just at the beginning of Ben's Run Trails, offering the perfect place to end up after a day exploring West Virginia's great outdoors.
(304) 377-5721
15 Chestnut Ridge, Spencer, WV 25276
Wisconsin: Wollersheim Winery
This winery in Wisconsin is described as a picturesque paradise just 30 miles northwest of the state's capital. The property truly feels like you've been transported to the European countryside, with a hillside vineyard and limestone buildings dripping with ivy. The Prairie Blush, a fruity semi-dry blush, and Prairie Fume, a citrusy white, come highly recommended by reviewers and are both decorated with medals.
(608) 643-6515
7876 WI-188, Prairie du Sac, WI 53578
Wyoming: Jackson Hole Winery
This might be a surprise, but Jackson Hole is where you want to go if you're looking for good wine in Wyoming. Jackson Hole Winery joins local hot-spot Bin22, recently voted the state's best wine bar, proving that cowboys take wine seriously, too. This award-winning winery brings in grapes from other regions and puts a clear stamp on the outcome. Even one visitor from California wine country called out Jackson Hole Winery for its standout wine.
(307) 201-1057
2800 Boyles Hill Rd, Jackson, WY 83002
Methodology
These rankings were determined by multiple factors. First, we focused on the wineries that locals and visitors recommended. The taste of the wine, the atmosphere of the winery, and the overall experience all played a part. Was it a place to impress a first date? Was it a destination worth coming back to? Was it a place you'd want to bring a bottle home from? We also factored in national and international recognition. Did the winery win awards from major wine competitions? Has the winery been featured in any respected wine publications?
We analyzed thousands of reviews across online platforms and forums, looking for consistent praise. We also reviewed multiple publications and press releases for competition wins and notable accolades. Each winery on this list stands out on both a local and national level, and is well-worth planning a trip to visit.