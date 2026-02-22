12 White Wines From Sam's Club Under $20, Tried And Ranked By A Sommelier

The under $10 price for the 1.5-liter bottle of Member's Mark Riesling Mosel Qualitätswein is the best part of this wine. Riesling is one of the world's noble grapes. With German roots, the aromatic white wine has fresh acidity, a light to medium palate, and alluring complexity.

The Qualitätswein quality designation indicates that 100% of the wine's fruit must come from one of Germany's 13 wine-growing regions with protected designation of origin status. Sadly, this one did not display the refinement or complexity expected of a classic riesling, particularly as this wine is from one of Germany's best regions for riesling production, Mosel.

Sam's Club's private label wine has a syrupy sweetness that lacks the balance of much-needed freshness. This taste was surprising due to the grape's naturally high acidity. Instead, this 9% alcohol-by-volume (ABV) wine was cloying and lacked symmetry. There was no terroir distinction, which would have given the wine a sense of place. The palate lacked structure and complexity, displaying candied apple, fruit cocktail, and wildflower honey.

A wine with this level of sweetness will pair with spicy foods, such as Thai curry soup or spicy pad Thai, as the sugar can tame the heat. Or, pair it with fruit-based desserts. Still, its overall lack of balance ranks this wine last.