12 White Wines From Sam's Club Under $20, Tried And Ranked By A Sommelier
Enjoying a glass of wine after a long day is one of life's little pleasures. And what makes the enjoyment even more rewarding is finding a tasty bottle of wine that is also affordable. International wholesaler Sam's Club offers a wide selection of wines from around the world, many at great prices. While wine may not be the thing you think of when it comes to Sam's, the store's selection is extensive, including wines from recognizable brands to unique, boutique offerings from around the world. Or, similar to Costco's Kirkland Signature brand, Sam's Club offers a selection of wines under its private label, Member's Mark.
However, in the sea of options lining Sam's Club's shelves, it can be daunting to decide which wine is worth the money. To help determine which white wine at Sam's Club is best, I conducted a taste test of 12 options priced at under $20. I used my knowledge and experience as a certified sommelier to determine which one shines the most.
12. Member's Mark Riesling Mosel Qualitätswein
The under $10 price for the 1.5-liter bottle of Member's Mark Riesling Mosel Qualitätswein is the best part of this wine. Riesling is one of the world's noble grapes. With German roots, the aromatic white wine has fresh acidity, a light to medium palate, and alluring complexity.
The Qualitätswein quality designation indicates that 100% of the wine's fruit must come from one of Germany's 13 wine-growing regions with protected designation of origin status. Sadly, this one did not display the refinement or complexity expected of a classic riesling, particularly as this wine is from one of Germany's best regions for riesling production, Mosel.
Sam's Club's private label wine has a syrupy sweetness that lacks the balance of much-needed freshness. This taste was surprising due to the grape's naturally high acidity. Instead, this 9% alcohol-by-volume (ABV) wine was cloying and lacked symmetry. There was no terroir distinction, which would have given the wine a sense of place. The palate lacked structure and complexity, displaying candied apple, fruit cocktail, and wildflower honey.
A wine with this level of sweetness will pair with spicy foods, such as Thai curry soup or spicy pad Thai, as the sugar can tame the heat. Or, pair it with fruit-based desserts. Still, its overall lack of balance ranks this wine last.
11. Member's Mark Chardonnay Sonoma County
Sam's Club offers several chardonnay wines under the Member's Mark brand, including a Napa Valley option from Suscol Ranch Vineyard, and this Sonoma County selection, priced around $8 for a 750-milliliter bottle. Sonoma County is one of Northern California's most diverse regions, spanning from the Pacific Coast well inland to the Mayacamas Mountains. The size of the area, with its range of microclimates, allows vintners the ability to grow everything from cool-climate varieties heavily influenced by the coast to varieties that thrive inland in hot, arid conditions.
Chardonnay typically grows best in cooler climates, where it produces citrus, melon, and tree fruit flavors. However, this 13.5% ABV wine tastes as though it came from a warmer area, as tropical mango and pineapple washed over my palate, melding with sweet, baked apple pie and buttery oaky flavors. I was searching for fresh acidity to cut through the heavy, oaky qualities and unbalanced sweetness.
Sam's wine is better than Costco's Sonoma County chardonnay, one of the worst Kirkland Signature wines. However, it doesn't measure up to the quality of the other chardonnay wines in this review. Even with the inexpensive price, you're better off skipping this one. If you try it, I suggest drinking it well chilled to hide some flaws.
10. Josh Cellars Seaswept White Blend
Josh Cellars is one of the most well-known supermarket wines in the country. Specializing in a range of international varieties, such as cabernet sauvignon and chardonnay, from grapes sourced throughout California and typically priced under $20. The winery has experienced unprecedented growth thanks to the reliability of its wines and innovative marketing approach since its start in 2007.
In 2024, Josh Cellars introduced Seaswept, a unique blend of sauvignon blanc and pinot grigio. The sauvignon blanc adds fresh acidity, ensuring the low-acid pinot grigio doesn't fall flat on the palate. Conversely, pinot grigio offers soft, fruit-forward flavors that balance the zesty freshness of sauvignon blanc. Together, the 11.5% ABV white wine blend creates balance, with layers of citrus, apple, pear, and passion fruit.
Although the wine lacks complexity, it has a bright palate that is fruity without becoming cloying. Its fresh style will pair well with lighter fare, such as a roasted vegetable quiche. Although the selection does not have the well-rounded character of selections ranked higher, the approximate $11 price point and moderate alcohol level make it an affordable, easy-to-drink white wine.
9. Member's Mark Pinot Grigio delle Venezie DOC
Member's Mark Pinot Grigio delle Venezie Denominazione di Origine Controllata DOC is available in a generous 1.5-liter bottle with a screw cap closure for under $8, making the white wine one of the best buys price-wise at the wholesaler. Bonus: the easy-drinking white wine displays regional authenticity, as the DOC quality level indicates. Meaning designation of controlled origin, the DOC quality classification ensures wines from the area follow the laws and regulations dictated by the region's governing body, including maximum annual harvest yields, permitted grape varieties, minimum alcohol levels, and aging stipulations.
The Member's Mark selection is from Italy's delle Venezie region, located in the northeastern portion of the country, an area known for its light, crisp, and refreshing pinot grigio. The wine lacks complexity, depth of flavor, and is a bit one-note. Still, it has a light body, a fresh palate, and a moderate 11.5% alcohol, making it accessible. The wine has light lemon-lime citrus and green apple flavors and fresh aromas of white flowers. As a whole, there isn't much to this wine. The acidity is minimal, finishing a touch flabby. Still, its style makes it easy to enjoy, especially when served nicely chilled on a warm day. This, along with the DOC designation speaking to its authenticity, earns the wine a higher spot than some of the others.
8. Chateau Ste. Michelle Columbia Valley Riesling
Chateau Ste. Michelle delivers everything in its sustainably produced Columbia Valley Riesling that the Member's Mark selection did not, ranking the wine in the middle of the pack. Washington's Columbia Valley lies in the center and southern portion of the state, along the border of the Cascade Mountains and centered around the Columbia River. It experiences hot daytime temperatures throughout the growing season, which shift to coolness at night, creating a long, even growing season.
Ste. Michelle's wine opens with notes of fresh lemon, tropical mango, wildflowers, and golden peaches. There is also the slightest hint of petrol, a characteristic often associated with riesling wine. The palate is fresh, with a medium body layering stone fruit, citrus, tropical fruit, and honey. There is just enough sweetness in the slightly off-dry wine to harmonize with the freshness, ensuring the wine has an overall balanced palate.
Priced at under $9 for a 750-milliliter bottle, the 12% ABV wine's well-rounded palate, filled with fruit and honey, melds well with full-flavored dishes. I suggest pairing it with seared foie gras or chicken liver pâté. Or try it with whole roasted duck or other game birds.
7. Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough
Fans of zesty sauvignon blanc from New Zealand will love Whitehaven Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc. With bracing acidity and herbaceous, fruity layers of white grapefruit, citrus blossom, freshly cut grass, lemongrass, and wet stone, the lean white wine is a tart, tangy, sustainably produced expression from the country. The region's long growing season allows fruit to develop slowly, ripening over time while maintaining punchy, energetic freshness.
The acidity in Whitehaven's sauvignon blanc is assertive, making the refreshing wine a delicious pairing with creamy, fatty foods, such as fettuccine Alfredo. The fresh wine's crisp palate will cut through the richness of the dish. Or, try it with foods that are also high in acid, as the two components will complement each other. Better yet, bring the two options together in a fresh citrus salad with creamy avocado and peppery arugula.
With 13% alcohol, the energetic wine is available for under $14 at my local Sam's Club. While the price is higher than some other sauvignon blanc wines lining the shelves at Sam's, the authenticity in displaying the genuine, piquant, vibrant Marlborough character earns it a respectable ranking. Still, I found the overall acidity's sharpness to be something I could only enjoy in small quantities, keeping it from rising any higher.
6. Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve Sauvignon Blanc
Sauvignon blanc is an easy wine to love as it delivers bright, crisp freshness with well-rounded fruit flavors. From certified sustainable California vineyards, Kendall-Jackson crafts its Vintner's Reserve Sauvignon Blanc, available at Sam's Club for and affordable $11.97. Showing classic New World characteristics thanks to the warm climate of California's Lake, Mendocino, and Monterey Counties, the wine shows a mix of tropical and tree fruit flavors with aromas of white flowers, soft herbs, and citrus.
The thing I enjoy most about this 13.5% ABV is its balance. Although the alcohol is a touch high, as California sunshine can push sugar levels up, the palate is not weighty or harsh. There is ample fruit displayed in its inviting aromas and plush, juicy palate. This fruit is complemented by the bright, crisp acidity of the wine that is present without overpowering or becoming austere. I have enjoyed this wine across several vintages, and with each year the wine's taste remains consistent with only slight vintage variation from year-to-year, which I appreciate as a wine drinker. It does not have the complexity of the top wines in the ranking. However, it has more lip-smacking, mouthwatering character than many, earning it a respectable mid-point ranking.
5. Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonnay Sonoma Coast
Lovers of classic California-style chardonnay should look no further than Sonoma-Cutrer Sonoma Coast Chardonnay. The certified sustainable wine is rich, round, and fleshy, with generous fruit, balanced oak, and just enough freshness to keep you coming back for more. I like to think of wines like this as a winter white. It has a richness that can warm you from the inside out and pairs well with full-flavored dishes, such as a whole roasted chicken, slow-roasted pork tenderloin, or a creamy baked brie appetizer.
The Sonoma Coast appellation is heavily influenced by the Pacific Ocean, with a maritime climate that creates a long growing season. The winery ferments the harvested fruit 75% in French oak barrels and 25% in stainless-steel tanks, then ages the wine for eight months in oak barrels, some of which are new. As such, I found the oak barrel characteristics dominant on the palate of this wine. Although ripe chardonnay grape flavors of golden apple, ripe pear, and tropical pineapple were also present, toasted vanilla and barrel spice were at the forefront.
Costing just under $20, the 13.9% ABV wine showed complexity and bold character. However, I found that other wines I tried were better suited to my palate during the tasting. However, if I had tried this wine another day, that may not have been the case, particularly if it had been a cold day. With this in mind, the wine ranks in the top five.
4. Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio Valdadige DOC
Santa Margherita changed the way Americans drank pinot grigio. Before the 1980s, winemakers would craft pinot grigio using a traditional method known as ramato. The process allowed the grapes, with their grey color, to sit on the skins after harvest, developing a coppery hue, full body, and rich texture.
Santa Margherita changed that, crafting its crisp, light pinot grigio by pressing the fruit quickly to prevent the juice from taking on the skin's color. They positioned the wine as a premium product, with placements on high-end restaurant wine lists and wine shops. Today, it remains one of America's most popular white wines and one of the more expensive options under $20 at Sam's Club, costing just under $18.
The wine is from northeastern Italy's Valdadige Denominazione di Origine Controllata (DOC), an area with a temperate climate and a variety of soil types. The region's terroir lends mineral-rich character to the wines. Santa Margherita's sustainable vineyard management ensures that the health of the vineyard and the environment are prioritized.
Tasting Santa Margherita's Pinot Grigio Valdadige DOC, I found the palate to be much more delicate than expected. The wine shows fresh aromas of apple blossom, white peaches, and honeysuckle, which lead to layers of ripe apple, melon, almond, and Rainer cherry. With 12.5% ABV, the wine flows over the palate with ease, showing an attractive elegance. Although the wine is more expensive than others, it is pretty, finessed, and refined, ranking it highly.
3. Trimbach Pinot Blanc Alsace AOC
Pinot blanc is a soft and delicate white variety similar to chardonnay, especially in its ability to thrive in cool climate growing conditions, and when given the chance to spread its wings, produces exceptional wines with character. Some of the best representations come from Alsace. Lying along the northeastern border of France, next to Germany, the area is known for producing noteworthy, aromatic white wines.
A white mutation of the red pinot noir variety, Alsatian pinot blanc wines are graceful, finessed, and precise, influenced by the area's French and German cultures. One of the region's best is from Trimbach. The historic producer has been crafting wines in the region since 1626.
The wine has crisp, refreshing acidity with fresh fruit flavors, such as ripe apples, pear, and golden citrus, with definitive, crushed stone minerality, influenced by the diverse terroir and soil types within the region. Trimbach vines average 45 years in age. These old vines produce a lower fruit yield, which is a positive as the certified organic fruit's flavors are more concentrated. The vine's roots have dug deep into the earth, allowing the fruit to display the area's terroir.
Costing just over $15 at my local Sam's Club, and containing 12.9% ABV, the wine has enough freshness to awaken the palate as an aperitif. At the same time, there is enough concentration and complexity to pair with a meal. I suggest trying it with grilled halibut or a spring vegetable frittata.
2. Willamette Valley Vineyards Dijon Clone Chardonnay Willamette Valley
In the 1980s, in an effort to improve the quality of the chardonnay the region was producing, a group of Oregon winemakers, spearheaded by legendary Oregon producer, David Adelsheim, worked with Burgundian producers to obtain clones of chardonnay that would perform better than California counterparts in Willamette Valley's cool maritime climate, naming them Dijon clones. Jim Bernau, founder of Willamette Valley Vineyards, one of the area's leading wineries, was a part of the delegation to France to find the clones. A decade into their use in Oregon, winemakers found that Dijon clone chardonnay wines had greater concentration, crisp, bright acidity, and fresh, fruit-forward flavors. The wines were more alive.
Today, Willamette Valley Vineyards crafts its Dijon Clone chardonnay from LIVE and Salmon-Safe certified sustainable Willamette Valley vines planted in 1993 in predominantly volcanic soils, giving the wine a mineral-rich edge. The wine ages in a mix of neutral French oak and stainless steel tanks for 10 months, lending bright, mineral-driven freshness and viscosity. The 12.9% ABV chardonnay opens with layers of golden citrus, green apple, ripe melon, and crushed stone, with well-integrated vanilla, giving the wine a creamy finish that is easy to enjoy throughout an evening. With a price under $16 at Sam's Club, this wine is delicious with seafood dishes, such as salty fried calamari, crab cakes, or baked scallops. Its overall well-balanced taste, character, and quality earns it a top ranking on this list.
1. La Crema Chardonnay Sonoma Coast
La Crema's Sonoma Coast Chardonnay is fresh, light, and vibrant, while also delivering the rich, creamy, stone fruit and citrus flavors expected in a California chardonnay. The expansive Sonoma Coast appellation lies in proximity to the Pacific Ocean. Vineyards in this location enjoy a long growing season with warm days, cool nights, and a cooling fog off the ocean, keeping the fruit's acidity bright and crisp, and yielding well-rounded fruit flavors.
The certified sustainable wine opens with fragrant aromas of golden peaches, ripe lemons, apple blossom, and honeysuckle, leading to orchard and stone fruit flavors, with a subtle note of marzipan on the palate. With 13.5% alcohol by volume, the wine's palate, with a rich yet balanced creaminess, will enhance the flavors of seafood pairings such as seared scallops in a garlic butter sauce. At the same time, the wine's natural acidity will help cut through the richness of the sauce.
With a price under $15, and a well-balanced palate that shows rich character and texture with nicely integrated oak, La Crema Sonoma Coast Chardonnay is one of the best white wines at Sam's Club. Working as stewards of the land, the winery's ecological farming practices and focus on sustainability from vine to bottle, throughout its production, are additional reasons to appreciate this enjoyable wine, ranking the wine on top.
Methodology
In creating this ranking I relied first and foremost on my training, knowledge, and expertise as a certified sommelier and certified specialist of wine. Over the course of several days I taste tested each wine, exercising each step in properly tasting wine from observing the color, to assessing its viscosity in the glass and then on the palate, taking in the wine's aromas, and finally, tasting to assess not only the flavors in the wine, but also the texture, length, and finish.
Throughout the tasting, I considered not only how the wine tasted, but also, if the wine displayed authenticity in representing the place it was from, or if it hid behind oak or sugar. A winery's sustainable winemaking practices was also considered, as working in an ecological manner produces wines with authenticity that are also environmentally friendly.