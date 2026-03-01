We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Do you have a favorite cheesecake from a restaurant or cafe? One that you've tried and failed to recreate? Well, you might be wondering why cheesecake is always better at restaurants and what you could do to improve yours. The fact is, it's rarely just one big thing that makes professionally made desserts better than amateur attempts. Rather, it's a collection of small differences that all add up to restaurant quality.

To learn the secrets chefs use to make perfect cheesecake, we spoke to four experts. First up, we interviewed Melanie Underwood, cooking instructor, food and mindfulness coach at Nourish and Gather, and author of cookbooks including "Making Artisan Cheesecake." We also talked with pastry chef and Squish Marshmallows founder Katherine Sprung, Lofty Coffee head chef and culinary director Nikki Schaeffer, and professional baker and cookbook author Beth Baumgartner of The First Year blog.

Thanks to their knowledge and expert tips, we were able to get to the bottom of the difference between professional cheesecakes and the ones you whip up at home. Of course, chefs and professional bakers have put in countless hours to their craft, so you can't necessarily expect the same results on your first try. But, once you know why restaurant cheesecakes are often top homemade, you'll know what you need to change. Just simple switches to technique, pacing, or ingredients could give you the professional results that you're looking for. Whether you're following a classic New York cheesecake recipe or something more left-of-field, we've got tips to help you perfect it.