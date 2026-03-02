Humphrey Bogart Ate The Same Meal Every Day

Like many of us, celebrities can develop some pretty persistent habits when it comes to their meals. For instance, Willie Nelson eats the same breakfast every day: a bowl of oatmeal. John Legend's go-to meal every time he goes onstage is a plate of roast chicken and steamed vegetables. In many cases, these habits are formed because of health concerns, to get a boost of energy, or, in the case of some athletes, out of superstition rituals.

For Humphrey Bogart, however, it was a classic case of indecision. In a 1942 interview with Photoplay (via Click Americana), the movie star talked about being unable to order anything other than bacon, eggs, and toast for lunch. "And every day, mind you, I make up my mind in the morning I'm going to have something different for lunch, see. All morning while I'm strangling some actor to death I think to myself, 'Shall I have a salad or lamb chops?' What do I end up with? Eggs and bacon," he said.

In the same interview, Bogart admitted to being difficult when it came to his food. He preferred his meals plain, without any gravy or sauce, and often stuck to just steaks or chops for dinner. He also wasn't a fan of dessert, especially the sort that was gussied up for fun. Bacon, eggs, and toast certainly fits the bill of a no-frills meal, which is just the way Bogie liked it.