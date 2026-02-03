How Costco Has Changed Since The '80s

Love it or hate it, Costco is an undeniably huge success story. It opened its first location in Seattle in 1983, and since then, it has become a household name. As of 2025, Costco had 81 million paid memberships and 145 million cardholders (as partners and family members can hold additional cards in a single paid membership), and is worth over $400 billion. However, it didn't get so popular by staying the same. Although the basic concept has always remained, there are many ways Costco has changed since opening in the '80s.

If you looked at one of the original stores, you'd still recognize it. Locations have always been warehouse-like, and packed with crates and boxes of goods up to the rafters. The chain has always offered great bulk deals on a limited range of products compared to traditional supermarkets. That said, there are numerous ways that Costco stores and the shopping experience have changed over the years. Just for starters, there are certain products you wouldn't find in the '80s, nor would you have the same food court experience.

We're here to take a closer look at 11 of the ways Costco has changed since the '80s. Whether you're a Costco super fan or you're just interested in the history of grocery stores, we've got all the juicy details.