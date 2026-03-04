The Best Fast Food Seafood Menu Items That Aren't A Fish Sandwich

When you're daydreaming about seafood but short on time, a fish sandwich from the drive-thru is often the default solution. But there's an entire ocean of options beyond a fillet slapped between a couple of buns. We've reeled in a lineup of fast food seafood picks but left off all sandwiches. The list pulls from restaurants across the U.S., so wherever you are, hopefully you can satisfy that seafood hankering (you'll find more about our selection process at the end of the article).

The list includes year-round menu favorites, like fish tacos at Long John Silver's, the deluxe seafood platter at Captain D's, and even tuna piled high on a Subway salad. But the lineup also features limited-time offerings. Seafood seasonality is part of the fast food experience — sometimes you have to catch it while it's on the menu!

That's especially true during the Lenten season, when seafood makes its annual splash between late winter and early spring. Suddenly, even burger giants like Smashburger and crazy-about-chicken chains like El Pollo Loco are serving up ocean catches. So, if you're ready to chow down on seafood sans sandwich, dive on in. Just be forewarned — things are about to get a little fishy.