Don't Like Tartar Sauce? Here's What To Put On Your Filet-O-Fish Instead

The staple fish sandwich of McDonald's, the Filet-O-Fish, has been a core menu item for the fast food chain since 1965. Invented by a struggling McDonald's franchisee in Ohio to cater to its predominantly Roman Catholic clientele during Lent's Friday fast, it quickly soared to popularity. And the breaded fish patty on a steamed bun, served with a dollop of tartar sauce and half a slice of American cheese is still a favorite today. But what if you are not a fan of tartar sauce? The sandwich would be much too dry without some kind of sauce, so another, different kind of sauce would be necessary. A worthy solution for your consideration: Thai-style sweet chili sauce.

Thai sweet chili sauce is sweet (of course), spicy, and a little tangy, thanks to a good amount of vinegar. It is also sticky and somewhat thick, and clings perfectly to whatever is dipped into it. McDonald's USA actually briefly offered sweet chili sauce as part of the BTS Meal in 2021, which featured 10 pieces of Chicken McNuggets along with the usual complements of a McDonald's meal, fries and a Coke. Unfortunately, like many other McDonald's sauces you cannot find in the U.S., the sweet chili sauce is not a permanent menu item. So to enjoy this combination, you will have to order your Filet-O-Fish to go (sans tartar sauce, of course), and hack it at home.