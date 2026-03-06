Don't Like Tartar Sauce? Here's What To Put On Your Filet-O-Fish Instead
The staple fish sandwich of McDonald's, the Filet-O-Fish, has been a core menu item for the fast food chain since 1965. Invented by a struggling McDonald's franchisee in Ohio to cater to its predominantly Roman Catholic clientele during Lent's Friday fast, it quickly soared to popularity. And the breaded fish patty on a steamed bun, served with a dollop of tartar sauce and half a slice of American cheese is still a favorite today. But what if you are not a fan of tartar sauce? The sandwich would be much too dry without some kind of sauce, so another, different kind of sauce would be necessary. A worthy solution for your consideration: Thai-style sweet chili sauce.
Thai sweet chili sauce is sweet (of course), spicy, and a little tangy, thanks to a good amount of vinegar. It is also sticky and somewhat thick, and clings perfectly to whatever is dipped into it. McDonald's USA actually briefly offered sweet chili sauce as part of the BTS Meal in 2021, which featured 10 pieces of Chicken McNuggets along with the usual complements of a McDonald's meal, fries and a Coke. Unfortunately, like many other McDonald's sauces you cannot find in the U.S., the sweet chili sauce is not a permanent menu item. So to enjoy this combination, you will have to order your Filet-O-Fish to go (sans tartar sauce, of course), and hack it at home.
Hack your Filet-O-Fish with sweet Thai chili sauce at home
You can find bottled Thai sweet chili sauce like the classic MaePranom brand on Amazon or in many well-stocked grocery stores or Asian supermarkets, though it is likely that any brand will do, especially if it's made in Thailand or Southeast Asia. Sweet chili sauce is known in Thailand as "nam jim gai", which translates to "chicken dipping sauce," because it's a favorite accompaniment for fried chicken served at Thai eateries and roadside stalls. It's not just popular in Southeast Asia as a dipping sauce for fried chicken, but with crispy fried or grilled food items in general, like fish cakes and crunchy spring rolls. So it makes perfect sense then to pair the Filet-O-Fish with this sweet and tangy sauce since the flavors and textures are excellent complements for each other.
If you cannot find this sauce or simply want to customize it to your own taste, this sweet chili sauce recipe is easy, quick, and highly adaptable. Balance the trifecta of sweet, spicy, and tangy, and adjust the sugar, chili, and vinegar to your liking. And if you want to take it a step further and recreate the whole sandwich at home, these Aldi items are the best substitutes for homemade Filet-O-Fish. It's a tasty, completely DIY meal that'll give the Golden Arches a run for its money.