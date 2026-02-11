Recreate McDonald's Filet-O-Fish At Home Using These Aldi Items
McDonald's now-iconic Filet-o-Fish was invented by a franchisee as a means of attracting Catholics during Lent when they typically opt for fish in lieu of meat. Since its inception in 1962, the menu item has gone on to become one of the most popular items at the chain. McDonald's reportedly sells 75 million sandwiches during the Lenten season, with annual sales exceeding 300 million sandwiches. While it's certainly appreciated by Catholics, the Filet-o-Fish is also beloved by the wider public, with one Redditor describing it as "a perfectly engineered sandwich."
However, if you're one of the many customers fed up with McDonald's exorbitant prices and would like to recreate the sandwich on your own, we've got you covered. Consisting of a steamed bun, tartar sauce, a breaded Alaskan pollock patty, and a slice of American cheese, you should be able to find worthy substitutes for these ingredients at your local grocery store.
Our homemade Filet-o-Fish list includes hamburger buns, tartar sauce, breaded fish filets, and a half slice of American cheese. We curated each selection based on how close it came to the real thing, though some substitutions may be necessary. We're focusing here on products sold at Aldi, which is known for the quality of its store-exclusive brands. Aldi's goods are also usually more affordable than what you'd find at other stores. That means you can enjoy this legendary sandwich on your terms and within your budget.
L'oven Fresh Hamburger Buns
The Filet-o-Fish wouldn't be the same without the soft, pillowy bun, and Aldi's L'oven Fresh Pre Sliced Hamburger Buns which sell for $1.55 for a pack of eight are a great match. Steamed buns are one of the many unique aspects of the Filet-o-Fish sandwich, but you can easily recreate the texture at home.
All you need is a colander and a large pot with boiling water. Place the colander over the pot with the buns inside and cover it with a lid. After a minute or so, you should have steamed buns worthy of a fast food titan.
Burman's Original Tartar Sauce
We have good news and bad news: Burman's Original Tartar Sauce is an excellent match for the sauce found at McDonald's. However, it's not currently available at our local Aldi, so we can't guarantee that yours will have it. If you can't find it, check out this McDonald's tartar sauce recipe. Any brand of tartar sauce should do if you don't want to make it from scratch.
Fremont Fish Market Beer Battered Cod Fillets
In honor of Lent, Aldi carries an Alaskan pollock patty that's strikingly similar to the one featured in McDonald's Filet-o-Fish. While we're a little early for that seasonal find, Fremont Fish Market Beer Battered Cod Fillets are a great substitution. Each box retails for $5.19 and comes with approximately five fillets. Fremont Fish Market Crunchy Fish Fillets are a more economical option, as you get about 10 fillets for $5.79.
Happy Farms Deluxe American Cheese Slices
If you've ever wondered why the McDonald's Filet-o-Fish only comes with a half slice of cheese, it's all about flavor balance since a half slice complements, but doesn't overpower, the sandwich. Naturally, McDonald's honors requests for extra cheese and you're free to use a whole slice of Aldi's Happy Farms Deluxe American Cheese Slices when recreating the sandwich at home. We selected the Deluxe variety for its creamy, melty texture which nicely replicates McDonald's signature sandwich. Each pack contains 24 slices and retails for $4.35.