Recreate McDonald's Filet-O-Fish At Home Using These Aldi Items

McDonald's now-iconic Filet-o-Fish was invented by a franchisee as a means of attracting Catholics during Lent when they typically opt for fish in lieu of meat. Since its inception in 1962, the menu item has gone on to become one of the most popular items at the chain. McDonald's reportedly sells 75 million sandwiches during the Lenten season, with annual sales exceeding 300 million sandwiches. While it's certainly appreciated by Catholics, the Filet-o-Fish is also beloved by the wider public, with one Redditor describing it as "a perfectly engineered sandwich."

However, if you're one of the many customers fed up with McDonald's exorbitant prices and would like to recreate the sandwich on your own, we've got you covered. Consisting of a steamed bun, tartar sauce, a breaded Alaskan pollock patty, and a slice of American cheese, you should be able to find worthy substitutes for these ingredients at your local grocery store.

Our homemade Filet-o-Fish list includes hamburger buns, tartar sauce, breaded fish filets, and a half slice of American cheese. We curated each selection based on how close it came to the real thing, though some substitutions may be necessary. We're focusing here on products sold at Aldi, which is known for the quality of its store-exclusive brands. Aldi's goods are also usually more affordable than what you'd find at other stores. That means you can enjoy this legendary sandwich on your terms and within your budget.