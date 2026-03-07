Texas Roadhouse Almost Offered Another Snack Instead Of Its Iconic Peanuts
There are a few things that immediately come to mind when fans think of Texas Roadhouse: the ability to choose your own steak, the mouthwatering rolls and butter, and, of course, the complimentary peanuts. However, few know that this iconic pre-meal treat almost never came to be. The original idea was another affordable, quick-to-serve salty snack: popcorn.
In an interview with the National Peanut Board, Travis Doster, Senior Director of Public and Government Relations for Texas Roadhouse revealed the early potential alternative, which was meant as a token of the restaurant's hospitality. However, he says the popcorn idea was quickly scrapped after founder Kent Taylor realized the popcorn smell overwhelmed the aroma of freshly baked rolls, another iconic Texas Roadhouse feature.
In addition to the less intrusive smell, peanuts require next to no preparation or skill to serve. While commercial popcorn makers are generally straightforward to operate, they still require time to use and require care to avoid burning or under-popping kernels. Speedy service and low waste are among the ways Texas Roadhouse has grown to become the largest casual dining chain in the nation.
The rest, as they say, is history. In recent years, Texas Roadhouse has spent a truly stunning amount on peanuts (and the complimentary bread), topping $20 million annually in exchange for a whopping 10 million peanuts.
The journey Texas Roadhouse peanuts took instead of popcorn
It's hard to imagine Texas Roadhouse without its peanuts, which have become a bigger part of the brand than just a pre-meal snack. Texas Roadhouse sells branded peanuts at events such as sports games, and the company has been known to donate bagged peanuts to schools or other groups for fundraising sales. In addition, Doster spoke about how the chain views peanuts as a social snack that brings diners closer as they enjoy cracking and snacking.
Still, longtime Texas Roadhouse diners will naturally recognize the chain's peanut offerings have changed over the years. Instead of the old-school communal buckets, the reason many don't see peanuts at Texas Roadhouse anymore is that some locations have switched to pre-bagged versions and no longer allow the memorable practice of tossing shells on the floor. This also coincided with increased focus on common allergens such as peanuts and greater concerns over cleanliness in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many dedicated fans may have wondered what it was like to eat at the first Texas Roadhouse. Although a surprising amount hasn't changed since the chain's early days, those who chowed down especially early in the company's history may have enjoyed an alternative pre-meal snack of popcorn, before it was replaced by the now-famous peanuts.