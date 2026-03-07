Texas Roadhouse Almost Offered Another Snack Instead Of Its Iconic Peanuts

There are a few things that immediately come to mind when fans think of Texas Roadhouse: the ability to choose your own steak, the mouthwatering rolls and butter, and, of course, the complimentary peanuts. However, few know that this iconic pre-meal treat almost never came to be. The original idea was another affordable, quick-to-serve salty snack: popcorn.

In an interview with the National Peanut Board, Travis Doster, Senior Director of Public and Government Relations for Texas Roadhouse revealed the early potential alternative, which was meant as a token of the restaurant's hospitality. However, he says the popcorn idea was quickly scrapped after founder Kent Taylor realized the popcorn smell overwhelmed the aroma of freshly baked rolls, another iconic Texas Roadhouse feature.

In addition to the less intrusive smell, peanuts require next to no preparation or skill to serve. While commercial popcorn makers are generally straightforward to operate, they still require time to use and require care to avoid burning or under-popping kernels. Speedy service and low waste are among the ways Texas Roadhouse has grown to become the largest casual dining chain in the nation.

The rest, as they say, is history. In recent years, Texas Roadhouse has spent a truly stunning amount on peanuts (and the complimentary bread), topping $20 million annually in exchange for a whopping 10 million peanuts.