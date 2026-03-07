9 Rules To Know Before Your First Visit To Sheetz

A gas station is just a gas station — until it isn't. Road trippers and daily commuters alike know that the best gas stations double as convenience stores, and triple as made-to-order restaurants. Each state has its own picks for best gas station food, and many of these highway havens do well as quick-service restaurants, offering customized sandwiches and hot breakfasts to weary travelers.

If you live in or travel through states on the East Coast, you're likely familiar with the glowing-red signage of Sheetz. The gas station chain has more than 800 locations across multiple states, and was one of the first convenience stores to pioneer touchscreen menus so that customers could order their food quickly (and uniquely). The chain uses distinct marketing — a bright red color scheme, using a "z" in words like "Appz" and "Wrapz" to match the store name — and boasts legions of fans who rack up rewards points (sorry, "Rewardz Pointz") like there's no tomorrow.

While some OG customers are lifelong fans, the truth about Sheetz is that it continues to ramp up store openings across states like Michigan and Ohio, even planting new storefronts in locations previously dominated by Wawa, another popular convenience store founded in Pennsylvania. If Sheetz is new to you, there are a few "rules" you should know before stopping in for a fill-up — whether it's for your gas tank, your stomach, or both.