10 Foods You Should Always Get From Sheetz And 6 To Avoid

I was on a late-night road trip a couple of years ago when someone suggested a pitstop at Sheetz. It was 11 p.m., dinner was a distant memory, and the allure of fried appz (spelled the Sheetz way) was too good to pass up.

It had been a while since I'd eaten at the gas station that's made a name for itself in MTO (Made-to-Order) food service. But when I stepped into the brightly lit convenience store masquerading as a late-night food court, I was reminded why it's such a beloved destination among its frenetic fanbase. The fried cheese was piping hot, the drinks were fizzy and ice cold, and the jalapeño poppers were just the right amount of spicy.

Sheetz now has more than 700 stores in seven states, including Pennsylvania (where it was founded), Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, North Carolina, and Michigan. Some loyal customers might say you can't go wrong when you're ordering from the extensive menu, but some selections are better than others. After taste-testing several items recently, it's clear there are some Sheetz specialties that I'd add to my order every time — and others I'll avoid at all costs.