10 Foods You Should Always Get From Sheetz And 6 To Avoid
I was on a late-night road trip a couple of years ago when someone suggested a pitstop at Sheetz. It was 11 p.m., dinner was a distant memory, and the allure of fried appz (spelled the Sheetz way) was too good to pass up.
It had been a while since I'd eaten at the gas station that's made a name for itself in MTO (Made-to-Order) food service. But when I stepped into the brightly lit convenience store masquerading as a late-night food court, I was reminded why it's such a beloved destination among its frenetic fanbase. The fried cheese was piping hot, the drinks were fizzy and ice cold, and the jalapeño poppers were just the right amount of spicy.
Sheetz now has more than 700 stores in seven states, including Pennsylvania (where it was founded), Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, North Carolina, and Michigan. Some loyal customers might say you can't go wrong when you're ordering from the extensive menu, but some selections are better than others. After taste-testing several items recently, it's clear there are some Sheetz specialties that I'd add to my order every time — and others I'll avoid at all costs.
Buy: Wisconsin cheese curds
The Sheetz billboards in my area are constantly promoting the fried fare that is the brand's sweet spot, and I couldn't resist trying these melty cheese balls. The cheese curd breading isn't as heavy as a mozzarella stick, so the focus is all on the cheese flavor itself.
These are best enjoyed while cautiously walking the tightrope between everything-is-lava-molten-hot and just-slightly-too-cool. In other words, plan to eat them straight from the carton in your car. But once you dig in, good luck stopping. The cheese flavor is sharper than a mozz stick, slightly saltier, and oh so addictive. You will want all of these perfectly fried pillows of cheesy goodness — no sharing required. Sheetz unfortunately charges for any dipping sauces (besides ketchup, salsa, or taco sauce), so I skipped adding one. Don't worry, though; they're perfect as they are, and ring in at $4.89.
P.S: If you're skeptical about cheese curds but still want fried cheese, you'll be just fine. Tons of Sheetz fans on Reddit swear the mozzarella sticks are the best in the land.
Avoid: Subz
I'll start off the avoid-at-all-costs entries on this list with a hot take: Sheetz "subz" are just not worth it. You should know that my hoagie of choice comes from Wawa, Sheetz's main competitor in my area. That said, I was ready to put aside my preferences. Sheetz is located closer to me, so if I could be won over, I'd save some time by switching loyalties.
Alas, there was no such luck. I ordered half of an Italian sub, which is supposed to be six inches of deli goodness. Instead, I got a lackluster sandwich with three — count them in the picture above, just three — measly slices of deli meat. There was a tiny bit of mayo in the crease of the roll when I had asked for a regular portion. Sheetz charges (yes, again!) extra money for cheese on a sandwich. The bread redeemed the sandwich — it was fresh, chewy, and actually quite good. But Sheetz didn't convert me when it charged $6.69 (compared to Wawa's $5.99 without extra charges for cheese), AND I had to supplement the sandwich with deli meat from my own refrigerator.
Buy: Schmuffins
I was curious to see how Sheetz stacked up in the breakfast category, so I ordered a breakfast sandwich similar to one from McDonald's: an English muffin, scrambled eggs, bacon, and American cheese. I was pleasantly surprised by how good the Sheetz bacon was: It was on the thin side, but it was crisp and had great flavor. To me, it made the entire sandwich worth eating.
The rest of the sandwich was pretty standard, but traveled surprisingly well. I waited about 15 minutes after picking it up to try a bite, but the muffin wasn't soggy, and it was still perfectly warm. Unlike many fast food restaurants, the Sheetz breakfast menu is available all day, every day. If you've got a craving only a breakfast sandwich can cure, Sheetz has you covered. I was originally annoyed that Sheetz charged me 60 cents to add the American cheese — who doesn't want cheese on their breakfast sandwich? — but the total was still only $4.39. Considering the Golden Arches charges $7.29 for the same thing, I'll happily add on the extra cost and still save more than $2.
Buy: Shredded chicken street tacos
Sheetz has been rolling out an updated version of its tacos throughout much of 2025. Some employees on Reddit said they'd tried them as early as February; my location in eastern Pennsylvania is advertising them as a new product in October. Regardless, the taco changeup caused quite a stir online, with some Redditors up in arms about doing away with the questionable but cheap "gruel" that passed as grilled chicken or beef in a hard taco shell in the past.
Controversial or not, the updated version is absolutely worth the $4.99 for two shredded chicken street tacos. The chicken isn't authentic "street taco" fare, but for a convenience store, it's impressively flavorful. The flour tortillas were soft and fresh, too. I topped mine with shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and pico. Next time I'd probably swap the sour cream for lettuce to add some texture variation, but the guac and pico added extra freshness and bursts of flavor.
Avoid: Saladz
I should have known that a convenience store made famous for its selection of fried foods might not deliver when it came to some of its fresher offerings. I tried the grilled chicken salad for a whopping $10.79 — by far the most expensive item in my order. Here's the good part: The amount of chicken on the salad was fairly generous, and the romaine was still crisp.
Overall, though, this was a lame imitation of a salad I'd actually want to eat. The chicken was pale and somewhat grey-looking, though it did taste fine. I was disappointed that for the cost, the lettuce mix didn't include leafy greens like spinach to add to the nutrition factor. I'm definitely not alone in my feelings: Sheetz salads have gotten a bad rap lately from former fans on Reddit that say the containers have shrunk and don't feel like a good value.
Buy: Fried Pork Stickerz
I was impressed by how good the pork stickers were. They were perfectly fried: golden brown and crispy, without being dried out inside. The pork filling was savory and aromatic, like a good pot sticker should be.
That said, I'd only buy these when I didn't have to share my order with someone else, since one order only comes with three pot stickers. While they're a good size, you're paying $4.89 for the appetizer, which in my book is on the pricey end compared to the rest of the Sheetz offerings. I was also too frugal to buy a dipping sauce for these (Sheetz charges an extra 60 cents to add one for these), but they likely would have been even better with the tangy teriyaki or sweet & sour sauce. If you're tired of your tried-and-true order, these pot stickers are a good way to switch it up.
Buy: Cinnapocketz
Sheetz specializes in savory fried options on its MTO menu, but it has plenty of great options for when your sweet tooth comes calling. One of them is an order of Cinnapocketz, a collaboration with Cinnabon that made my taste buds come alive with the nostalgia of sweet treats at the mall. An order of four is $4.89, on par with the other appetizers on tap. I thought the portion size was decent for the price, and the flavor won me over completely.
As the name implies, you get four little pockets of flaky dough filled with a sweet, cinnamon-laden filling inside. The pockets don't automatically come with the Cinnabon cream cheese frosting, but it's free to add to your order — and you absolutely should. The cinnamon spread pairs perfectly with the frosting. Does it border on cloyingly sweet? Perhaps for some. But if you're after a warm dessert that blends crunch with gooey sugar, the Cinnapocketz deliver in spades.
Avoid: Schnack Wrapz
I really wanted to like these McDonald's dupes. I suppose if McDonald's took chicken snack wraps off its menus again, these would be a tasty substitute. That said, I didn't find the quality to be any better, and I didn't think the price made these worth a repeat purchase.
You're required to purchase at least a 2-pack from Sheetz. I saw why when I unwrapped my order: The wraps are made on one large tortilla, then cut in half to make two snack-sized "wrapz." I know this because my tortilla wasn't cut the entire way through and was still partially joined together. Call this business savvy if you want, but it felt cheap. I had to pay 60 cents to add shredded cheese (again), and another 60 cents to add ranch. (Come on.) Lettuce and tomato were also free, but most other toppings were an additional cost. These totaled $7.20, or $3.60 each. Considering McDonald's is selling them for $2.99 apiece for the same flavor, I'll pass on the Sheetz option next time.
Buy: Chicken bacon ranch flatbread
This dark horse menu item quickly became my favorite. Sheetz has a whole lineup of "Pizza Flatz," including BBQ chicken, Philly steak, and a breakfast flatbread. Straightforward options like cheese and pepperoni are also available. I absolutely made the right choice, though: The chicken bacon ranch option is hard to beat, especially for $5.99.
I'm almost certain the chicken is the same shredded chicken from the street tacos. This should not have worked, but the result was flavorful chicken in every bite, along with crunchy bacon and cheese. The ranch melted into the rest of the flatbread, but the flavor was definitely present. The flatbread crust held together despite the ample toppings, and the edges were nicely crisp. This flatbread was great hot, and was still delicious cold or heated in a toaster oven as leftovers. In my book, this gets a 10/10, no notes.
Buy: Macaroni and cheese
I debated about this mac and cheese for a long time. You get exactly what you'd expect from gas station mac: It's molten hot, gooey and cheesy, and honestly a little dense and heavy. This is not the mac and cheese I'd want to eat most days, but there's a certain level of comfort attached to it. Mine came in a carton that had clearly been tossed in the microwave before landing in my to-go bag: There was browning around the edges of the cup where the cheese sauce had gotten too hot, and some had burned onto the outside, too. 1/10 for presentation. It was also $5.19 for a moderately small cup, which felt a little steep.
That said, this made the must-buy list because it's one of the only things my children ate happily and without complaint. If you've got kiddos in the car with you, this mac and cheese will hit the spot every time.
Avoid: Schwingz
Pros: These wings were crisp and hot. Major con: Sheetz doesn't sauce the wings, despite showing them doused in hot sauce in all of the menu pictures.
I understand why they do this: The wings would likely get soggy if they were tossed in sauce too far ahead of eating them. But only one dipping sauce is free. Since they're pictured with hot sauce on them in the app, I assumed I was choosing what I wanted to dip them into (blue cheese for me.)
Instead, if you want wings a normal way, you need to choose the sauce you toss them in yourself, then pay an extra 50 cents (yep, still tacking on extra charges) for ranch or blue cheese to dip them in after that. My total was already $7.39 for six dry wings, and it was bizarre that they handled the ordering this way. The wings were also a bit too greasy. It's possible that if I weren't thrown off by the ordering process, I could have forgiven that factor. In this case, though, it was the nail in the coffin.
Buy: Mac n' cheese bites
While I was torn on the mac and cheese, the fried version Sheetz makes was somehow a vast improvement. If this appetizer is your normal go-to elsewhere, Sheetz's version doesn't disappoint. The outside was perfectly browned and crisp while remaining melty and cheesy inside — a perfect texture variation. I've tried other mac and cheese bites that get dried out or flavorless, but that wasn't the case with these. As we've established, Sheetz knows its way around a deep fryer, and these were pretty addictive.
I also thought these mac n' cheese bites were a good value. One order comes with six golden triangles of macaroni goodness for $4.89, without seasoning or dips. Given the carb and dairy load in these, you actually get a filling app for the same price as most of the others on the menu. If you need a crowd pleaser, this is the ticket.
Buy: Fryz
I'm picky about french fries. They need to be thin and without a crinkle in sight. McDonald's continues to rank as the best fast food fries among customers, so I was interested to see how Sheetz's fries compare.
Overall, these were a great addition to a meal. They were hot and crisp without being overly crunchy or oily. I could have used a touch more salt, but I didn't mind since most options from Sheetz are on the salty side. I paid an extra 60 cents for Sheetz's signature Boom Boom sauce (a creamy sauce with a kick similar to what you get with Bang Bang shrimp anywhere else). I don't think they're better fries than McD's or Wendy's, but if you're already ordering food at Sheetz, these are a great complement — especially with the popular dipping sauce that people buy by the bottle. That said, eat them hot — they go limp pretty quickly as they cool down.
Avoid: Burgerz
There's a substantial rumor on the internet that Sheetz pre-cooks its burgers and then microwaves them in the stores. I can neither confirm nor deny, but the MTO burger I got was far from premium. I suppose it wasn't much worse than any other fast food burger: It was a normal-sized patty that did manage to avoid hockey puck status. The amount of toppings I ordered (onions, lettuce, pickles) was also good, although once again, I was charged extra to add a slice of cheese.
There is a Sheetz contingent that swears by specialty burgers like The Big Mozz, a burger (or chicken patty) topped with mozzarella sticks, provolone, and marinara. Perhaps you'd have better luck trying a curated burger instead. While the cost wasn't outrageous — a total of $5.59 for my customized burger — I'd rather spend the money on another flatbread or milkshake than a substandard burger.
Buy: Peanut butter brownie milkshake
As far as milkshakes go, this is one of the best I've had from quick-service restaurants. I could have used a few more brownie bits in mine, since they were on the smaller side and a tad sparse. A decadent peanut butter sauce was drizzled on the inside of the cup, though, and the milkshake itself had a great blend of chocolate and peanut butter flavors. The shake was thick and topped with a generous heap of whipped cream. It's also a reasonable $5.59.
If peanut butter isn't your thing, fans say you can't go wrong with most frozen drink options on the Sheetz menu. Commenters on Reddit say the cheesecake milkshakes are where it's at. Multiple commenters also raved about the frozen hot chocolate. In fact, the milkshakes are part of the reason why we awarded Sheetz as the best gas station food in Pennsylvania.
Avoid: MTO hot dogs
These classic gas station hot dogs don't seem to have touched a roller. While mine was warmed through, it didn't have the golden crisp exterior I was hoping for. The result was a pale hot dog with one basic, forgettable texture.
One of my children did scarf this down after I tried a bite, but unlike the case with the mac and cheese, I would not have been tempted to eat any of the leftovers. We've ranked the best hot dogs on the market recently, and sadly this flavor just wasn't up to snuff. While I'm not sure of the brand, I've eaten enough hot dogs to know this wasn't all-beef flavor (or perhaps any beef at all). While it was the cheapest menu option I bought at a pure $1 (and came with free ketchup, mustard, or relish), I won't be making a repeat purchase.
Methodology
To assess the widest variety of foods Sheetz offers, I made a point to order at least one item in every major category on the Sheetz app. The chicken street tacos and Schnack Wrapz have been heavily featured in ads in my area recently, so I picked those to see if they were worth the hype. I chose additional menu options that were common favorites, either from online forums or listed in the "top picks" section in the Sheetz app.
I tasted each option individually, which carried the most weight. I also evaluated each food for appearance and accuracy in how I ordered it. (For what it's worth, I bought all 16 of these items via the app for curbside pickup. While I didn't enjoy all of them equally, every single dish was exactly as I requested, which is impressive given the size of the order.) Finally, I evaluated the overall value based on the cost (note that prices might vary by location), and if I'd be likely to purchase the item again.