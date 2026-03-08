This Texas Restaurant Has One Of The Best Burgers In The State, According To Reviews

You probably have your go-to spot to chow down on a good ol' burger, whether it's the best spot to find a burger in your state or a place you're simply fond of for other reasons. Taste is certainly subjective, but most of us can typically agree on a burger that stands out among the rest. There are rave reviews that say the winner of that coveted title is the L&L Burger at LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue.

You'll find LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue in Austin, Texas, where it's operated since 2017. What makes the L&L Burger stand out among the rest in Texas? For starters, it's made with a smoked and seared brisket patty that's topped with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles, and special sauce on a potato bun. It's priced at $16, which isn't bad for half a pound of brisket.

It's not just our ranking that concluded the L&L Burger is worth the try when you find yourself in Austin. The eatery has a 4.2-star rating on Yelp, with more than 30 positive reviews specifically about the L&L Burger. One reviewer stated the burger is amazing and a "real winner," while another reviewer claimed it was "perfectly smoky." Not to mention, the barbecue spot earned a Michelin Star in 2024 and maintained the ranking in 2025. Not bad for an eatery that started as a food truck.