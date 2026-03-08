This Texas Restaurant Has One Of The Best Burgers In The State, According To Reviews
You probably have your go-to spot to chow down on a good ol' burger, whether it's the best spot to find a burger in your state or a place you're simply fond of for other reasons. Taste is certainly subjective, but most of us can typically agree on a burger that stands out among the rest. There are rave reviews that say the winner of that coveted title is the L&L Burger at LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue.
You'll find LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue in Austin, Texas, where it's operated since 2017. What makes the L&L Burger stand out among the rest in Texas? For starters, it's made with a smoked and seared brisket patty that's topped with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles, and special sauce on a potato bun. It's priced at $16, which isn't bad for half a pound of brisket.
It's not just our ranking that concluded the L&L Burger is worth the try when you find yourself in Austin. The eatery has a 4.2-star rating on Yelp, with more than 30 positive reviews specifically about the L&L Burger. One reviewer stated the burger is amazing and a "real winner," while another reviewer claimed it was "perfectly smoky." Not to mention, the barbecue spot earned a Michelin Star in 2024 and maintained the ranking in 2025. Not bad for an eatery that started as a food truck.
What to expect at LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue
To turn the L&L Burger into a full meal, LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue allows you to add beef fat potato chips for $3. However, the barbecue joint also offers an array of other appetizers and sides that stand out, including onion rings with Alabama white sauce, chicken fried beets, kale Caesar slaw, house-made kimchi, and even Frito pie. For those who prefer pork over beef, try the restaurant's Pork Smash Burger that comes with a pork patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mustard for $11. The restaurant also offers tacos, weekly specials like chicken wings, smoked meats like brisket and barbacoa, and even desserts to wrap up the meal.
Now, if you have a burger craving but you are nowhere near Austin, Texas, we have a simple solution. Try our barbecue brisket smashburger recipe that includes a BBQ Dijonnaise sauce and add grilled onions like the restaurant does. Additionally, keep it light and have our easy kale Caesar salad on the side or indulge in these homemade potato chips to turn it into a full meal.