Whether you're an enthusiastic Aldi shopper, a reluctant Aldi convert, or someone who refuses to set foot through the door, there's no denying this supermarket chain's impact. But, it hasn't always been the same as it is today, with stores found all over the world and a chaotic but beloved middle aisle. Some big changes have hit Aldi over the years, transforming it from a single store to the global giant it is today.

Aldi has a long history, spanning over 100 years, so you can imagine how many changes have occurred over this time. Of course, we can't mention every single one — and some are probably lost to time — but we're going to focus on some of the most notable. Today, the Aldi anxiety is real. Some people struggle with the carts that you can't use without a quarter, the products stacked in boxes, and the speedy cashiers. But, once upon a time, it was just a single family-run store.

Times have changed along with the shopping experience, but that's not a bad thing. If Aldi was exactly the same as it always was, we'd have to head to Germany to shop there. And it would even have a different name. We're going to explore the biggest changes to ever hit Aldi and what they meant for the store and its customers.