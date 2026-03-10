Where Adults Should Eat And Drink Outside The Park When Visiting Disneyland

Dining fatigue comes quickly after a few days of theme park food. Beignets with mouse ears and $9 pizza slices can be fun on day one, but they get old fast. Sure, your kids could probably eat this food all day, every day, but maybe you want something a little lighter. Whether you're enjoying an extended stay at Disneyland, planning a return trip and looking to eat better, or looking for food and drinks around the parks before your first visit, you're in luck: Orange County is home to some great restaurants beyond the Din Tai Fung in Downtown Disney.

My family is originally from Orange County, so I grew up going to Disneyland while visiting relatives. I now live in LA and will head down to the parks whenever my family is going. Over time, I've grown restless with the food options and have started exploring the area. Orange County is a sprawling suburban landscape with plenty of tasty food, albeit hidden in strip malls hugging seven lanes of traffic. It's not a walkable region. I've tried. These are all places you'll want to reach via bus or ride-share.

Still, I kept my picks close to Disney. Nearby locales like Westminster and Garden Grove have some of the best Vietnamese in the country. I left off famed food critic Jonathan Gold's championed spot Brodard Chateau due to distance, but if you have a car, it's worth the trip. Below are my top picks for eating and drinking after a day at Disney.