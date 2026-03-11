18 Essentials At Costco You Need For Easter 2026

Easter falls on April 5 this year, so now is the perfect time to start planning. While the holiday is steeped in Christian traditions, it also represents the return of spring and the sense of rebirth the season brings. Accordingly, people from all walks of life celebrate Easter, and celebrations usually involve a lavish spread of food and treats. We know that Costco offers its members plenty of benefits, from discounted gift cards to generous free samples. But the warehouse retailer is also a great place to stock up on Easter essentials.

If you're looking for premade Easter baskets, Costco has you covered. Some of these are geared toward kids while others are brimming with gourmet treats. As for your holiday dinner, the chain offers a great selection of ham, side dishes, frozen veggies, desserts, and more. You might notice that some of the products on our list are accompanied by prices. That's because these items are only available for purchase through the Costco website or app and aren't available in warehouses. You can purchase the other goods listed here from your local Costco, either in-store or via delivery.