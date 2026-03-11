18 Essentials At Costco You Need For Easter 2026
Easter falls on April 5 this year, so now is the perfect time to start planning. While the holiday is steeped in Christian traditions, it also represents the return of spring and the sense of rebirth the season brings. Accordingly, people from all walks of life celebrate Easter, and celebrations usually involve a lavish spread of food and treats. We know that Costco offers its members plenty of benefits, from discounted gift cards to generous free samples. But the warehouse retailer is also a great place to stock up on Easter essentials.
If you're looking for premade Easter baskets, Costco has you covered. Some of these are geared toward kids while others are brimming with gourmet treats. As for your holiday dinner, the chain offers a great selection of ham, side dishes, frozen veggies, desserts, and more. You might notice that some of the products on our list are accompanied by prices. That's because these items are only available for purchase through the Costco website or app and aren't available in warehouses. You can purchase the other goods listed here from your local Costco, either in-store or via delivery.
Knipschildt Peanut Butter Easter Eggs
Talk about a feast for the eyes and tastebuds! These Knipschildt Peanut Butter Easter Eggs are gorgeous to look at and offer a sophisticated way to satisfy your sweet tooth. This gift box contains 18 hand-painted eggs that feature a delectable peanut butter ganache inside.
You can purchase these Knipschildt Peanut Butter Easter Eggs online for $29.99.
Kirkland Signature Spiral Sliced Ham
Ham is a standard entrée option for Easter, and this Kirkland Signature Spiral Sliced Ham offers a convenient alternative for your dinner plans. This fully cooked, pre-sliced, hickory-smoked ham only requires heating. It also comes with a glaze packet to ensure your meal is juicy and flavorful.
Lego Springtime Fun Super Mario Kart Basket
This Lego Springtime Fun Super Mario Kart Basket is sure to brighten any kid's Easter celebration. Along with fun toys, this basket features classic treats like Nerds, M&M's, Cadbury Eggs, Skittles, and more.
You can purchase this Lego Springtime Fun Super Mario Kart Basket online for $59.99.
Reser's Fine Foods Main St Bistro Mashed Potatoes
An Easter feast just wouldn't be complete without mashed potatoes. Reser's Fine Foods Main St. Bistro Mashed Potatoes are a simple yet delicious side that you can customize to your specific tastes. To upgrade the flavor of instant mashed potatoes, we recommend adding fresh herbs or sprinkling on some melty cheese.
Organic asparagus
Costco offers a decent selection of organic produce, including asparagus. This highly nutritious vegetable makes a nice addition to Easter dinner, as it'll contrast some of the richer side dishes on your menu. And in case you need culinary inspiration, here are some delicious asparagus recipes.
Lego Springtime Fun Minecraft Basket
Do you have a Minecraft-loving child in your life? Make their Easter holiday one to remember with this Lego Springtime Fun Minecraft Basket. In addition to a selection of classic candy, this gift basket also includes a Lego Minecraft buildable game that kids of all ages can enjoy.
You can purchase this Lego Springtime Fun Minecraft Basket online for $59.99.
Easter Joy Fresh Cut Floral Arrangement
Create some spring-inspired ambiance with this Easter Joy Fresh Cut Floral Arrangement, complete with a decorative container. These lovely flowers also make a wonderful Easter gift for friends and loved ones. Costco members have until March 30 to order this holiday arrangement.
You can purchase this Easter Joy Fresh Cut Floral Arrangement online for $64.99.
A'cappella Easter Egg Hot Chocolate BevBombs
Hot chocolate is a beverage that can be — no, that should be — celebrated all year long. To this end, these A'cappella Easter Egg Hot Chocolate BevBombs are just what you need to enjoy a cup of rich chocolate and melty marshmallows whenever you please.
You can purchase a 12-count box of these A'cappella Easter Egg Hot Chocolate BevBombs online for $36.99.
Easter Sweets Gift Basket
This Easter Sweets Gift Basket contains a more eclectic selection of treats than you might expect. Along with chocolate bunnies and Peeps, this assortment includes cookie thins, gourmet jellies, sea salt caramels, and smoothie bars (simply freeze and serve).
You can purchase this Easter Sweets Gift Basket for $54.99 through March 30. Afterward, it'll cost $69.99.
Kirkland Signature Mac and Cheese
Landing on our list of the Costco foods you need to try before you die, Kirkland Signature's Mac and Cheese is about as close to homemade as you can get. This ultra-cheesy dish is much loved at Costco, with one Reddit user describing it as "Soooo good! Reminds me of Chick Fil A mac n cheese."
Sugarfina Spring Garden Candy Bento Box
Japanese bento boxes usually contain traditional lunch foods like rice, a protein (often chicken or fish), and vegetables. With this Sugarfina Spring Garden Candy Bento Box, however, you get a selection of eight sweet treats, like lemon-flavored shortbread, sour gummies, and chocolate-covered cookie dough.
You can purchase this Sugarfina Spring Garden Candy Bento Box online for $54.99.
Kirkland Signature Cheesecake
Coming in second in our ranking of store-bought cheesecakes, this Kirkland Signature Cheesecake is impressive in both size and quality. Shoppers get a whopping 16 servings with this massive dessert, and the flavor profile strikes a nice balance between its sweet and tangy elements.
Platterful Charcuterie Kit
Charcuterie boards are both artistic and delicious, which could explain their popularity. Now available at Costco, this Platterful Charcuterie Kit has everything you need for pre-dinner snacking (minus the board itself). You get a variety of cheeses and meats, plus dried fruits, nuts, dips, crackers, and more.
You can purchase this Platterful Charcuterie Kit online for $109.99.
Kirkland Signature Cranberry Walnut Round Bread
This Kirkland Signature Cranberry Walnut Round Bread is a great extra to include on your holiday menu. When slightly warmed, this bread pairs beautifully with rich butter. And like other items coming out of Costco's beloved bakery, shoppers can expect wholesome ingredients prepared with care.
Cheryl's Assorted Easter Cookies
Cheryl's Assorted Easter Cookies make an excellent Easter gift, as these beautifully decorated treats come in a spring-inspired gift box. This set is also a great option for holiday parties, as your guests will love snacking on these tasty, buttercream-frosted cookies before the main course.
You can purchase a 24-count box of Cheryl's Assorted Easter Cookies online for $34.99.
Hebert Classic Gourmet Easter Basket
There are almost too many treats to name in this Hebert Classic Gourmet Easter Basket, but we'll give it a shot. Along with an adorable multi-colored plush bunny, this holiday assortment features jelly beans, cookie sandwiches, gummy candy, Peeps, caramel popcorn, and of course, chocolate bunnies.
You can purchase this Hebert Classic Gourmet Easter Basket online for $49.99 through March 30. Afterward, it'll cost $59.99.
Tattooed Chef Sheet Pan Vegetables
In keeping with our quick and easy Easter dinner theme, this bag of Tattooed Chef Sheet Pan Vegetables is the perfect no-fuss side. This assortment, which includes red onions, Brussels sprouts, and more, is lightly seasoned with salt and pepper. You can also try one of our techniques for upgrading frozen vegetables, like sautéing them in oil or incorporating some fresh lemon juice.
Sugar Plum Hoppy Easter Treat Box
On the outside, this Sugar Plum Hoppy Easter Treat Box is an old-timey ode to Easter. On the inside, nine individually wrapped boxes feature an assortment of treats like gummy candy, chocolate-covered candy corn, cookie sandwiches, and more.
You can purchase this Sugar Plum Hoppy Easter Treat Box online for $49.99.