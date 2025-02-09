12 Ways To Improve Instant Mashed Potatoes
Instant mashed potatoes might not have the best reputation but the dish has its place on dinner tables throughout the world. Sometimes you need a side dish quickly and this is how you get there. But there are plenty of ways to improve instant mashed potatoes — you don't have to just add water and call it a day. In fact, making them according to the package instructions is generally a bad idea. It's a surefire way to get bland results. Instead, you have to think outside of the box.
Consider how you might make regular mashed potatoes more delicious and you can transfer these techniques to the instant variety. We took inspiration from our favorite ways to make the most flavorful mash and applied this to instant spuds. There are the obvious options, like using milk, cream, butter, and other rich dairy products. But you can also get creative, adding pickle juice, ramen broth, and other unexpected ingredients.
The result is instant mashed potatoes that you can pass off as homemade, and all in a matter of minutes. It's a godsend for anyone short on time for cooking. So keep reading for inspiration on how to level-up your instant mashed potatoes for even tastier meals.
1. Use milk or cream
Most brands of instant mashed potatoes call for adding the flakes or powder to boiling water. Sure, this is quick and it's especially easy if you're camping or you only have access to a kettle, but it's not going to give you the best-tasting spuds. The ingredient that will upgrade your instant mashed potatoes is milk.
Simply switching out water for milk will make your mashed potatoes richer, creamier, and more full of flavor. Make it even richer by using half-and-half or substituting some or all of the milk for cream. Buttermilk is another option, though it will give your potatoes more of a tang.
When you've decided on your dairy products, heat them until they're almost simmering, but not quite. You can do this in a microwave or on the stovetop. Then add the instant mashed potatoes and stir until you've got a smooth but thick instant mash. And don't forget to add seasoning, unless it's included in the package. Even a generous sprinkling of salt and pepper goes a long way.
This is a fairly basic modification that you should always use, unless you're short on milk or want to use another liquid instead. But whatever you do, don't just add water. However, we consider this a base for adding more ingredients, so don't stop here, layer in even more flavor.
2. Try broth instead of water
The usual complaint about instant mashed potatoes is that they're too bland. And that's no wonder. The package directions simply call for water to be added, but if you were making mashed spuds from scratch, you probably wouldn't mash them without any other ingredients or just pour some water in to loosen them up. So, how do you get extra flavor in there right from the start? One simple way is to use broth instead of water.
This is a great option if you don't want to use milk or cream for some reason. Perhaps you're lactose intolerant or maybe you just don't have enough milk in your fridge. You can use any broth of your choosing. Store-bought, homemade, powdered bouillon, liquid cartons — it all works. But the broth you use will make a difference to the flavor. Chicken broth has a fairly neutral flavor — and you can easily find vegetarian chicken stock alternatives, if needed. Vegetable stock is usually quite mild with herby notes. Beef or porcini stock is richer and deeper, but can be overwhelming for mashed potatoes.
All you need to do is use the same amount of stock as you would water, heat it to boiling point, and mix in the flakes. It's basically the same process as using water so the results are consistent.
3. Boost the flavor with garlic
Garlic mashed potatoes are delicious. They add a punchy flavor to what can be a fairly mild side dish. And making your instant mashed potatoes garlicky is simple. You need to take a moment to prepare the garlic you'll be using but it's something that even the most reluctant of cooks can do without too much effort.
There are a few different options you can go with for making garlic instant mashed potatoes. One method is to slice or mince and sauté a couple of cloves of garlic in butter or olive oil. This is fairly quick, as you only need to do a little chopping and then the garlic cooks in a couple of minutes. If you want a mellower flavor, you could also roast a whole head of garlic and mash a few cloves into your spuds. Roasted garlic takes on a pleasant sweetness, but it takes about 30 minutes to roast, which isn't ideal for a quick dinner. Or, the easiest but least delicious option is to use store-bought garlic paste.
Whichever option you choose, prepare your instant potatoes, either according to the package directions or, better yet, using milk or broth. Then, stir through your prepared garlic. It's really that simple. If you opt for sliced or minced garlic, you'll get some chunks in there, while garlic paste or roasted garlic will leave you with a smooth finish.
4. Use fresh herbs
It might seem like fresh herbs are too fancy for instant mashed potatoes, but don't look at it that way. Adding them is a great opportunity to level-up instant spuds with very little effort. A handful of fresh herbs makes basically any savory dish seem elevated. Paired with milk and cream or garlic, you might even fool people into believing your potatoes were made from scratch.
But which herbs should you use? Any soft herbs are perfect, because these can be chopped and stirred right in with no further prep required. So, it's just down to your preferences, what you have on hand, or the kind of flavor profile you're trying to create. Chives are a common choice in mashed potatoes, bringing a mild allium flavor, not dissimilar to garlic and onions. Parsley has a brighter, fresher flavor, while cilantro has a slightly citrusy note and works well with Central and South American flavors.
But you might opt for herbs that get less love than others — assuming you can find them. Lovage, for instance, has a celery-like flavor, while chervil is similar to parsley but with some anise notes to it. Experiment, try things out, and find an herb or combination of herbs that you love.
5. Add plenty of butter or olive oil
Fat is a carrier of flavor — and some fats also have a rich, delicious taste of their own. You need all the help you can get to make instant mashed potatoes rich and delicious, so adding butter or olive oil is a must. Without it, your potatoes are going to turn out sad and bland. There's no way around it.
It's not revolutionary, but Anthony Bourdain's tip for mashed potatoes was a hearty dose of butter. In this case, it basically means adding what you think you'll need and then doubling it. Bourdain's version used 1 part butter for every 2 parts potato and was inspired by another famous French chef, Joël Robuchon. This creates thin, purée-like potatoes, which are actually quite easy to achieve, texture-wise, using the instant stuff.
But if you avoid butter for dietary reasons or you only have margarine in your fridge, another option is to add olive oil to your powdered tubers. But not just any olive oil, it should be a decent quality extra-virgin olive oil. Don't use the extremely pricey stuff on instant potatoes, but it should taste good, at least. Olive oil is a particularly good fat to use when you'll be eating your side with a Mediterranean-inspired main.
6. Mix in canned potatoes
The thing about instant mashed potatoes is that they have no texture to them. This is all well and good if you like yours smooth, but for many people this is a clear indicator that the dish was made from flakes rather than whole potatoes. But how can you possibly get around that? It might sound strange, but adding canned potatoes to your instant ones can add texture and make them taste more like their homemade counterparts.
To pull this off, take a can of new potatoes, drain and rinse them, then simmer them in around a ¼ cup of milk just for long enough to heat everything through. Then take them off the heat, mash them lightly, and mix them with your prepared instant potatoes. You can then adjust the texture to your desired amount of lumpiness.
Sure, this might sound quite a lot like actually making mashed potatoes from scratch, but it is easier. There's no need to peel and chop anything. Just open a can, do a bit of simmering, and then mash. Plus, it's quicker because the potatoes are already cooked, so you just need to heat them rather than waiting for them to soften. It's a good way of giving the finished dish a more realistically potatoey flavor, as well.
7. Make them cheesy
You've probably had cheesy mashed potatoes at some point, so why not do the same thing with the instant variety? The great thing about adding cheese to a dish is that it instantly levels things up. Even if your mashed potatoes were made out of a packet of flakes, you'll soon forget about that once they're full of cheese.
When you make cheesy mash, it's best to do so on the cooktop. Heat some milk in a saucepan, add your potato flakes, and then mix in the cheese. Do it this way and it's easy to keep heating the dish until the cheese melts. It also allows you to add more milk or cream, as needed, to keep the texture on point. Otherwise, it can end up too thick once the cheese melts.
Plus, there are so many great cheese varieties out there that you can make it different every time. You might want the mild creaminess of ricotta or mozzarella or the sharp tang of mature cheddar. Perhaps you want a pungent blue cheese or the sweet nutty notes of Edam. Smoked cheeses are also a delicious addition. Each cheese brings its own flavors and makes the finished dish different every time — but always delicious.
8. Stir in sour cream
Sour cream is a game changer for making more delicious instant mashed potatoes. It's one of those ingredients that you might have hanging out in your fridge, meaning it's an easy addition when you're making dinner in a hurry. It has a tangy flavor that helps to balance flavors. Without some kind of acidity, packet potatoes can end up bland, so this is an ingredient that does a lot of work.
Alongside the tanginess, it also generally makes your mashed potatoes more creamy. If you end up using broth rather than milk or you use skimmed milk rather than whole milk or cream, you'll need some extra richness in the dish. Sour cream brings that richness and helps to improve what can otherwise be lackluster.
Sour cream works particularly well with chives. It's a common pairing of ingredients for a reason and you shouldn't argue with the classics. Though, of course, there's always room for experimentation, so feel free to try other fresh herbs. It also works brilliantly with some garlic in the mix. So, next time you make instant mashed potatoes, don't forget the sour cream.
9. Hydrate them with leftover ramen broth
Ramen is delicious and its broth tends to be complex and intensely savory, but sometimes once you've chomped your way through the noodles, you're left with a significant amount of broth. Your first thought might be to toss it down the drain. After all, it doesn't seem like enough to be worth saving. But, whether made from scratch or from a packet, you should absolutely save your leftover ramen broth to make instant mashed potatoes.
Instead of the water called for on the packet, you can hydrate your dried potato flakes with ramen broth. It packs a punch of flavor and can take the finished spuds to the next level. If you don't quite have enough broth to make your potatoes, top it up with milk and you've got yourself a creamy, umami base for your dish.
Or, if the idea of leftover broth makes no sense to you, there's another option. You can take the packets of ramen broth out of the noodles and use them on their own, mixing them with water like you would any other powdered bouillon. Then, use the noodles in a different dish so they don't go to waste.
10. Serve them colcannon style
One thing you can do with instant mashed potatoes to make them taste better is serve them colcannon style. Mixed with a heap of greens, you can transform this sometimes bland staple into a side worth serving up on the regular. It takes a bit more prep than other options, but you're left with a nutritious and tasty dish.
But maybe you're still wondering what colcannon is and what it tastes like. Well, it's a traditional Irish dish that takes mashed potatoes up a notch. It's a mix of mashed potatoes, finely chopped greens like cabbage or kale, and plenty of butter. Sometimes scallions or leeks are added for an extra layer of flavor. It's packed with flavor and texture from the greens and is versatile enough to serve up with a wide range of mains.
You can easily achieve it using instant mashed potatoes. Just steam, simmer, or sauté your greens until they're soft but not mushy. Then, mix them with your prepared potatoes and you're good to go. Better yet if you already have some leftover greens, you can just reheat them in a skillet or the microwave and it will cut out the cooking stage.
11. Use pickle juice
If you're still pouring your pickle juice down the drain, you need to have a word with yourself. It's not trash, it's treasure — and it's just the thing to liven up boring instant mashed potatoes. So not only will you get tastier spuds, but you can feel smug for using something that would otherwise go to waste.
Pickle brine tends to have both sweet and sour notes. The acidity helps lift what can otherwise be a flat, somewhat tasteless dish. The sweetness further balances out the flavors and rounds it out. Plus, on top of this, many pickle juices contain dill and other aromatics. There may be bay leaves, peppercorns, and more in that flavorful brine, and all those ingredients add to the dish. Be relatively sparing when adding it. Some brines are more potent than others and can quickly overwhelm potatoes. Start with a teaspoon or so and add more to taste.
Don't be afraid to pair pickle juice with other additions to your instance mash. It will still benefit from some fat, such as butter or oil, and dairy products always give you a creamier finish. Plus, it works well with some cheeses, such as Gouda or Edam. Next time you've finished your jar of pickles, don't trash it straight away. Keep that brine in the fridge and take your instant potatoes to the next level.
12. Stir in some pesto
Herby instant mashed potatoes are delicious — but you can achieve this with a shortcut if you don't want to chop anything: use pesto. Plus, you get all those other delicious flavors in there, too: nuts, cheese, salt, and plenty of olive oil. It only takes a few seconds to open a jar and stir some pesto through your prepared instant potatoes, but it can totally transform them.
Using store-bought pesto means you'll have this tasty side dish ready in moments. Classic basil pesto is probably where your mind goes to first of all, but there are plenty of other varieties if you want to mix things up. Red pesto is perhaps the most common alternative. This is made using similar ingredients but with sun-dried tomatoes in place of the basil. This gives the sauce a totally different flavor profile but it's still delicious in potatoes.
Other, less common types of store-bought pesto include pistachio, artichoke, and eggplant pesto. Some brands also make creamy pesto sauces, which are tasty mixed into instant mashed potatoes. Whatever type you choose, start by adding a couple of tablespoons, as pesto can be intensely concentrated. Mix it in and then taste, adding more if desired until you get your perfect balance. There's no correct ratio, just add the amount that tastes good to you.