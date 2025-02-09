12 Ways To Improve Instant Mashed Potatoes

Instant mashed potatoes might not have the best reputation but the dish has its place on dinner tables throughout the world. Sometimes you need a side dish quickly and this is how you get there. But there are plenty of ways to improve instant mashed potatoes — you don't have to just add water and call it a day. In fact, making them according to the package instructions is generally a bad idea. It's a surefire way to get bland results. Instead, you have to think outside of the box.

Consider how you might make regular mashed potatoes more delicious and you can transfer these techniques to the instant variety. We took inspiration from our favorite ways to make the most flavorful mash and applied this to instant spuds. There are the obvious options, like using milk, cream, butter, and other rich dairy products. But you can also get creative, adding pickle juice, ramen broth, and other unexpected ingredients.

The result is instant mashed potatoes that you can pass off as homemade, and all in a matter of minutes. It's a godsend for anyone short on time for cooking. So keep reading for inspiration on how to level-up your instant mashed potatoes for even tastier meals.