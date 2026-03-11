Are Reese's Seasonal Chocolates Really Better Than Cups? I Taste Tested Them To See

The idea that seasonal Reese's peanut butter shapes taste better than the traditional cup form started circulating as a bit of urban folklore a while back. Spurred by internet sleuths looking for an excuse to buy candy (probably), less attentive candy fans started doing their own research to see if it was true. The more the notion spread, the bigger the audience who confirmed that there was a distinct difference between what you get in the candy aisle and what you get in the seasonal aisle.

There are scientific reasons why Reese's tastes so good, as well as theories about why seasonal shapes taste even better. But the most obvious reason is that molding a heart or Christmas tree or a rabbit shape out of peanut butter cream robed in chocolate is an entirely different task than plopping out cup shapes. The various forms require a bit of tinkering to ensure the balance of filling to coating suits the chosen geometry. And since there seem to be fun new Reese's holiday shapes popping up all the time, there's plenty of opportunity for the candy to get even better.

But folklore and theories are all just guess work if you don't do the work of tasting regular cups side-by-side with seasonal shapes. It was my duty and my honor to shop for the seasonal Reese's candies available in my area — in this case, the Easter collection — and perform a bit of tasting experimentation to get to the truth.