Jeff Daniels Calls This Sandwich His Personal Favorite — And It's Wild

When asked about their favorite sandwich, most people would respond with something expected, such as a BLT, lobster roll, or the classic club. They might even specify a regionally beloved item, like the fry-stuffed Pittsburgh sandwich made famous by Primanti Bros., a long-standing dining establishment in the city. When it comes to the preferred sandwich of legendary actor Jeff Daniels, known for hit movies like "Speed" and "Arachnophobia," the answer is downright diabolical. In an interview on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" (clip courtesy of Instagram), Daniels described an abomination of a sandwich that is apparently of his own doing.

The "Dumb and Dumber" star invented a very Lloyd Christmas-coded monstrosity that includes creamy peanut butter, Cheddar & Sour Cream Ruffles potato chips, and barbecue sauce ("Sweet Baby James is preferred," instructed Daniels, though we believe he intended to say Sweet Baby Ray's). The base of the sandwich is a flattened pita round, which gets slathered with ¼-inch of peanut butter on one half. Next, crush a handful of chips and sprinkle them over the peanut butter layer before adding a few squirts of barbecue sauce. Fold the sandwich to keep the fixings in place and enjoy. Daniels's love for this wacky sandwich is pretty simple, as the star admits it's merely a mash-up of his three favorite flavors. "It's like visiting three countries at once," the star explained to a stunned Colbert, "and they're all in your mouth."