13 Most Beloved Restaurants Of Vice Presidents

When you're the vice president of the United States, you're just one heartbeat away from the most powerful position on Earth. But unless something unexpected happens, most vice presidents end up with just a whole lot of free time on their hands — which is great if the vice president also happens to be a foodie, because it means the opportunity to explore the nation's culinary scene with four or more years of extended lunch breaks.

So, which restaurants do vice presidents favor? Does America's second banana have a thing for banana splits? Could the holder of what the first vice president, John Adams, called "the most insignificant Office that ever the Invention of Man contrived or his Imagination conceived" (via Founders Online) secretly be a huge fan of Chinese food?

Having 50 different vice presidents over the centuries means 50 different palates and ideas of what makes a great restaurant. And some were quite passionate about it: Richard Mentor Johnson even took a leave of absence from Washington, D.C. to open a tavern! Sadly, Johnson's tavern no longer exists, but here's a look at some vice presidential favorites you can still eat at today that are second to none.