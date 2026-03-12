13 Most Beloved Restaurants Of Vice Presidents
When you're the vice president of the United States, you're just one heartbeat away from the most powerful position on Earth. But unless something unexpected happens, most vice presidents end up with just a whole lot of free time on their hands — which is great if the vice president also happens to be a foodie, because it means the opportunity to explore the nation's culinary scene with four or more years of extended lunch breaks.
So, which restaurants do vice presidents favor? Does America's second banana have a thing for banana splits? Could the holder of what the first vice president, John Adams, called "the most insignificant Office that ever the Invention of Man contrived or his Imagination conceived" (via Founders Online) secretly be a huge fan of Chinese food?
Having 50 different vice presidents over the centuries means 50 different palates and ideas of what makes a great restaurant. And some were quite passionate about it: Richard Mentor Johnson even took a leave of absence from Washington, D.C. to open a tavern! Sadly, Johnson's tavern no longer exists, but here's a look at some vice presidential favorites you can still eat at today that are second to none.
J.D. Vance celebrates life's milestones at Sotto in Cincinnati
The nation's 50th vice president, J.D. Vance, is known for his progressive views on diet. Thanks to the undeniable influence of his wife, Usha, Vance has developed a love of Indian food. And though he hasn't sworn off meat just yet, he's also leaned into her healthy lifestyle, with Vance eating quite a few vegetarian dishes.
Still, Vance likes to dine out. Speaking to the Cincinnati Enquirer, Vance revealed that his family enjoys a number of restaurants, but one stands out: Sotto. "We have many favorites. Our kids live on Cafe Mochiko's milk bread and we're regulars at the BonBonerie for both coffee and desserts. Though it's not in the neighborhood, we celebrated my 40th birthday at Sotto."
Sotto is a small Italian speakeasy tucked away in the basement of the French restaurant Boca. This secret space, hidden from private eyes, is the perfect location for you and your cabal to plan your next political maneuver – or simply enjoy a meal with friends and family. Named the third-best restaurant in the city by Cincinnati Magazine, Sotto's menu offers a number of traditionally made high-end Italian meat and seafood dishes, such as pappardelle al cinghiale (which contains wild boar) and linguine alle vongole (which features clams). But if you're like the Vance family and prefer vegetarian options, the good news is that there's a robust meat-free menu as well.
Ben's Chili Bowl holds a special place in Kamala Harris's heart
During her time in Washington, D.C., Blue Duck Tavern in the Park Hyatt hotel was a regular haunt for the former vice president, Kamala Harris, and her husband, Douglas Emhoff. But there's one eatery in particular that clearly has a special place in Harris's heart: Ben's Chili Bowl.
Nowadays, Ben's Chili Bowl has several locations across Washington, D.C., but it was the original on U Street that Harris visited on a regular basis while attending Howard University in the early 1980s. Originally opened in 1958, Ben's Chili Bowl is one of the city's most iconic restaurants, earning recognition as one of America's Classics from James Beard and attracting several high-profile visitors, including President Barack Obama. The fare at Ben's Chili Bowl is far from elitist, though, aiming for the popular vote with everyman items like hot dogs, burgers, fries, and — of course — its signature chili bowls.
Joe Biden's pizza of choice is Pete's New Haven Style Apizza
Before becoming president of the United States, Joe Biden served eight years as vice president to Barack Obama. During that time, he formed a unique relationship with a unique style of pizza, becoming a regular at Pete's New Haven Style Apizza in the Friendship Heights neighborhood of Washington, D.C.
So, just what is New Haven-style pizza? As the name suggests, it originates in New Haven, Connecticut, which claims to be the Pizza Capital of America. New Haven pizza, or apizza – pronounced "ah-beetz" – has a thin, chewy crust charred in coal-fired ovens. The most famous variety of apizza is Frank Pepe's signature white clam, which uses olive oil instead of tomato sauce and features fresh clams.
You can get that white clam pizza at Pete's New Haven Style Apizza, along with nearly two dozen other specialty pizzas. But according to insiders, Biden usually didn't get pizza at all when he visited. Though his granddaughter, who often accompanied him, was known to get plain cheese pizzas, it seems Biden's favorite dish was actually the spaghetti pomodoro. Don't be put off by his choice, though: the restaurant is proud to point out that it was voted the best slice of pizza in D.C. by Washington City Paper.
Dick Cheney stayed close to home at Snake River Grill
As the vice president from 2001 to 2009, Dick Cheney did a lot more work than most VPs ever dream of. By the time he left, he was widely considered to be up there with the most powerful and influential vice presidents in the nation's history. While his job was in the nation's capital, his heart remained back home in Wyoming, where he often could be found fly-fishing on the Snake River. So it only makes sense that his favorite restaurant was Snake River Grill in Jackson, Wyoming, just a few miles east of the river's banks.
Opened in 1993, Snake River Grill offers an upscale dining experience with a cozy lodge atmosphere. It's no surprise that powerful figures like Cheney have been drawn to Snake River Grill; co-founder Alan Hirschfield was a powerful Wall Street investment banker who later became CEO of both 20th Century Fox and Columbia Pictures.
The menu offers up a number of rich meat and fish options, from glazed duck breast and Colorado striped bass to Korean BBQ beef short ribs and grilled whole branzino. Despite the variety, Cheney seemed to be a diner of habit. The politician reportedly sat at the same table every time and ordered the same meal, too: the New York strip steak with a side of potatoes and a glass of wine. Hey, if it ain't broke.
Al Gore is just one of the celebrities hobnobbing at The Loveless Cafe
These days, former Vice President Al Gore is perhaps best known as one of the nation's most outspoken environmental activists. As part of his mission to protect the Earth and its natural resources, Gore reportedly became a vegan in 2013 and is known to be a regular at London's upscale vegan restaurant Gauthier Soho.
Back before he became vice president in 1993, Al Gore represented Tennessee in the United States Senate like his father before him. In those days, Gore frequented a very different kind of dining establishment: the iconic Loveless Cafe in Nashville.
Opened in 1951, The Loveless Cafe's biscuits became so popular that the restaurant began to attract celebrity attention: Dolly Parton is a fan, Elvis Presley reportedly loved the biscuits, and Martha Stewart even gave it a shout-out as one of the best breakfasts she ever had. So it's no wonder that Gore, who grew up less than an hour from Nashville, would be drawn in by the siren song of those sweet, sweet biscuits. The Loveless Cafe still makes up to 10,000 biscuits a day, but if you want to try some, make a reservation. Without one, you may be in for a lengthy wait.
Peking Gourmet Inn was a second home for George H. W. Bush
George H.W. Bush, who served as vice president from 1981 to 1989, famously loved not just the dish Peking duck, but also the restaurant that shared its name: Peking Gourmet Inn in Falls Church, Virginia.
Bush, who was first introduced to the restaurant in the mid-1980s by his son Marvin, became a regular at Peking Gourmet Inn over the decades. He had his own table, with bulletproof glass installed at the Secret Service's request, and according to owner George Tsui, ultimately visited the restaurant more than 100 times. Tsui was even flown to Houston to cater Bush's 50th wedding anniversary.
Today, Peking Gourmet Inn still serves its signature Peking duck. But that wasn't the only dish Bush enjoyed. He and his family were also known to be fans of other menu items, including Szechuan beef, Jeo-Yen shrimp, and more. Regular diners should not, however, expect bulletproof glass at their table.
Walter Mondale made Rainbow Chinese Restaurant & Bar part of his family
Walter Mondale was the country's 42nd vice president, serving from 1977 to 1981. He also holds the distinction of being the first to live in the official home for vice presidents, the aptly named Number One Observatory Circle. During his time supporting the presidency, Mondale was known to frequent the dining room at The Hay-Adams, a luxury hotel not far from the White House.
Mondale was originally from Minnesota, serving as a state senator for 12 years before becoming vice president. After leaving public service, he returned to the Land of 10,000 Lakes to pursue private interests — such as eating at his new favorite eatery, Rainbow Chinese Restaurant & Bar in Minneapolis.
Opened in 1987 by chef Tammy Wong, Rainbow Chinese Restaurant & Bar offers staples such as kung pao chicken or beef, mapo tofu, and gai lan (aka Chinese broccoli). Mondale and his family were regular patrons of the restaurant for many years, celebrating milestone events such as family birthdays. He became so friendly with Wong that when he had a 90th-birthday gala at the University of Minnesota — which featured guests such as President Jimmy Carter and Madeleine Albright, the former secretary of state – he called Wong up on stage to celebrate by his side. If you visit Rainbow yourself, note that it is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, so plan accordingly.
After quitting as vice president Spiro Agnew fled to Sabatino's Italian Restaurant
Spiro Agnew is arguably one of the most infamous vice presidents in American history, serving in the role from 1969 until his resignation in 1973 after pleading no contest to a federal charge of tax evasion. And what did he do after quitting as vice president? Why, he went out to eat at his favorite restaurant, of course.
That would be Sabatino's Italian Restaurant in Baltimore, Maryland. After leaving the courthouse, Agnew took his family out to dinner at Sabatino's, an eatery that opened in the city's Little Italy back in 1955. Upon seeing the restaurant's owner at the time, Joe Canzane, Agnew reportedly joked, "You got a job for me, Joe? I'm out of work" (via JMore).
Agnew may have quit, but Sabatino's never has. The restaurant, which was also a favorite of Frank Sinatra, is still going strong today after more than 70 years. It has changed with the times, though. In addition to classic pasta dishes, the restaurant also now offers a gluten-free menu. One can only guess what Agnew and Sinatra would have made of that.
John Nance Garner took pride in Texas Pride Barbecue
Known by his peers as "Cactus Jack," John Nance Garner served as vice president from 1933 through 1941 during President Franklin D. Roosevelt's first two terms. The two grew to loathe each other, though, and Garner made his feelings about the role of vice president known when he reportedly said the office was "not worth a bucket of warm spit" (via The Philadelphia Inquirer).
While Bucket of Spit is most definitely not on the menu at Garner's favorite restaurant, you will find a wide array of acclaimed barbecue options. Garner was an early and loyal advocate of Texas Pride Barbecue in Adkins, Texas. Opened by Italian immigrant Steve Talanco in the 1920s as a gas station, the enterprise soon grew to include homemade Italian food, and later barbecue after Talanco learned new, authentic cooking techniques from Mexican workers. Talanco would sometimes drive 90 miles each way to Garner's ranch to get fresh meat for the restaurant and often traveled across Texas to cook at Garner's political rallies.
That gas station restaurant is still open today, and is owned and operated by Talanco's descendants. You can get brisket, baby back ribs, and pulled pork by the pound, and sides like pinto beans or potato salad by the pint or quart — but not by the bucket.
Calvin Coolidge is one of many political giants who ate at the Union Oyster House
Opened in 1826, Union Oyster House in Boston, Massachusetts, has been in continuous operation for 200 years. Over those many decades, it has also been a favorite dining haunt of numerous presidents, including John F. Kennedy, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Bill Clinton. Also among that number: Calvin Coolidge, who served as vice president under Warren G. Harding from 1921 until Harding's unexpected death in 1923 elevated Coolidge to the Oval Office.
A native New Englander, Coolidge had plenty of opportunity to dine at Union Oyster House during his stint as governor of Massachusetts. Today, Union Oyster House still serves the kind of classic New England seafood fare you would hope for: Boston scrod, clam chowder, fresh lobster, and, of course, oysters on the half shell are all on the menu.
Interestingly, Coolidge was also reportedly a big fan of Chinese cuisine, bringing in chef Lee Ping Quan to cook for him on the presidential yacht. Quan later opened a restaurant in New York modeled to resemble the yacht where he served presidential dishes to all comers. Alas, it is now long since closed.
Chester Arthur used Delmonico's for backroom deals
Delmonico's in New York City calls itself "America's first fine dining establishment," and it certainly has a strong claim to the title. Originally opened as a restaurant in 1837, the upscale steakhouse has served the nation's elite for nearly two centuries, give or take a brief three-year hiatus in the 1920s.
It was also the de facto headquarters of one of New York City's most infamous — or just plain famous — political bosses, Chester A. Arthur. In his book "Chester Alan Arthur" (via The Book, The Man, and The Venue), biographer Zachary Karabell wrote, "Until he became president, Chester Arthur used the Fifth Avenue Hotel and Delmonico's as his offices. ... They were where promises were exchanged; where donors pledged money; where candidates were selected. They were where power was."
Arthur was vice president for only a few months in 1881 before unexpectedly becoming president following the assassination of James A. Garfield. Nowadays, you won't find any Arthur memorabilia at Delmonico's, but you can still eat like him. The selection of steak includes the restaurant's Signature Delmonico Ribeye. If you go, make sure your wallet is ready: items like the 40-ounce wagyu tomahawk steak can cost upwards of $250.
Hannibal Hamlin built The Tarratine for the elite
Hannibal Hamlin served as vice president during Abraham Lincoln's first term, from 1861 to 1865, but he was dropped from the ticket for the 1864 election. Otherwise, he would have become president himself when Lincoln was assassinated shortly after his second inauguration.
The possibility of a Hamlin presidency remains one of American history's biggest what-ifs. But we do know what he actually did instead: He returned to Maine and founded an exclusive social club for rich people, which is now a popular restaurant. Thus turns the wheel of fate.
The Tarratine Club began in 1884 with Hamlin as one of its 31 founders. The club closed in 1991, but has since reopened as The Tarratine, an upscale restaurant in the heart of historic Bangor. Menu items include freshly caught seafood from the Gulf of Maine, as well as roasted duck, braised pork shoulder, and seared halibut. Hamlin may not have become the nation's commander in chief, but he clearly knew how to eat well.
George Clinton and Aaron Burr were regulars at Fraunces Tavern
Fraunces Tavern in New York City looms large in American history. Opened in 1762, it was a key petting place for the nation's Founding Fathers. At the end of the Revolutionary War in 1783, when the last British troops left New York, Governor George Clinton hosted an Evacuation Day celebration at Fraunces Tavern where George Washington led the crowd in 13 toasts to America.
Clinton went on to become the fourth vice president of the United States from 1805 to 1812. Unusually, he was second in command for two different presidents, serving under both Thomas Jefferson and James Madison. He was preceded in office by Aaron Burr, whose political career infamously ended when he killed Alexander Hamilton in a duel. That shocking event took place just one week after Burr and Hamilton had dined together at Fraunces Tavern.
Fraunces Tavern is now both a museum and a functioning tavern. Menu options vary depending on time of day and which of the several themed bars and dining rooms you fancy most. But in each, a wide array of alcohol is on standby in case you want to raise your own glass to the heroes of the Revolution.
