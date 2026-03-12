This Family Favorite Would Be Part Of Jason Kelce's Final Meal

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Jason Kelce's beloved McDonald's breakfast order may lean savory (it's two sausage, egg, and cheese sandwiches and a coffee), but he has a soft spot for a sweet treat his mom, Donna Kelce, has made for years. When Kelce appeared on Mythical Kitchen's "Last Meals" podcast to discuss his all-time favorite foods, Mama Kelce's dinner rolls made the cut. Kelce explained that the rolls contain marshmallows rolled in melted butter and cinnamon sugar. As the rolls bake, the s'more-sized marshmallows nestled inside each one steam the dough as they melt away, making the hollow rolls both sweet and soft.

"Every Thanksgiving ... the one constant that my mom always has to make is the Mama Kelce dinner rolls. She made 'em one year, we loved them so much, and my wife still gets upset because my mom will come over, and this is like, the only thing I want." Even his brother, Travis Kelce, who isn't a fan of Thanksgiving food, was happy to eat them.

Kelce's mom also used to prepare meat-stuffed Crescent rolls as a grab-and-go snack that Jason and Travis enjoyed growing up, but in an exclusive Mashed interview with Donna Kelce about cooking and Super Bowl snack recs, she said her signature sweet rolls were one of her boys' favorites. However, she served them sparingly. "We would only have those at Thanksgiving or Christmas, because ... they were a little on the sweet side, so I tried to stay away from those," the Kelce matriarch recalled.