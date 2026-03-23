The Food Landman's Kayla Wallace Must Have When Visiting NYC

The Paramount+ show "Landman" may film in Texas, but New York lays claim to one of its stars' favored desserts. In a 2025 chat with People, Kayla Wallace, the actress behind Rebecca Falcone on the show, singled out Levain Bakery as a necessary stop whenever she's in the Big Apple. "When you go to New York, you must get a Levain cookie," she told the outlet. "Those are the rules."

With their crispy yet gooey texture and a weight of around 6 ounces each, Levain cookies distinguish themselves from other bakeries' smaller sweets and have amassed a cult-like following over the last few years. For proof, just check out the bakery's 650,000 Instagram followers and long list of celebrity endorsements: In addition to Wallace, Giada De Laurentiis and Taylor Swift have sung the bake shop's praises. Further contributing to the allure, the cookies come in multiple flavors, such as dark chocolate peanut butter chip, oatmeal raisin, and various seasonal iterations, so there's something to satisfy every sweet tooth.

While Wallace considers Levain a New York must-try, the bakery has started to exceed its Empire State origins. What began as a humble, West 74th Street bakery in 1995 has since expanded to five additional states and Washington, D.C., increasing access to its fresh-baked delights.