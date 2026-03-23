The Food Landman's Kayla Wallace Must Have When Visiting NYC
The Paramount+ show "Landman" may film in Texas, but New York lays claim to one of its stars' favored desserts. In a 2025 chat with People, Kayla Wallace, the actress behind Rebecca Falcone on the show, singled out Levain Bakery as a necessary stop whenever she's in the Big Apple. "When you go to New York, you must get a Levain cookie," she told the outlet. "Those are the rules."
With their crispy yet gooey texture and a weight of around 6 ounces each, Levain cookies distinguish themselves from other bakeries' smaller sweets and have amassed a cult-like following over the last few years. For proof, just check out the bakery's 650,000 Instagram followers and long list of celebrity endorsements: In addition to Wallace, Giada De Laurentiis and Taylor Swift have sung the bake shop's praises. Further contributing to the allure, the cookies come in multiple flavors, such as dark chocolate peanut butter chip, oatmeal raisin, and various seasonal iterations, so there's something to satisfy every sweet tooth.
While Wallace considers Levain a New York must-try, the bakery has started to exceed its Empire State origins. What began as a humble, West 74th Street bakery in 1995 has since expanded to five additional states and Washington, D.C., increasing access to its fresh-baked delights.
Kayla Wallace adores New York mainstay Levain Bakery
As evidenced by its thriving social media presence, Levain has earned its place in the canon of great New York eateries (even if it hasn't quite reached our list of NYC bakeries, from Hani's to Red Gate, that rank among the best of the best). But while New York now has nine Levain Bakery locations, the cookie brand has likewise spread to Washington, D.C., California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania. This cross-country presence — especially along the East Coast — means no one is ever too far from a delicious cookie.
That sentiment rings especially true considering the burgeoning bakery behemoth's digital evolution. In 2022, Levain introduced DoorDash delivery for all states within the mainland U.S. This ability to place online orders from practically anywhere may be good news for Kayla Wallace, as Texas — where the cast of "Landman" has established an assortment of go-to restaurants — has yet to open any Levain outposts.