4 Hacks To Make Texas Roadhouse Rolls Even Better

If you've ever wondered what makes Texas Roadhouse dinner rolls so delicious, consider that these babies are made fresh on a daily basis, with a new batch rolling out every five minutes. Accompanied by honey cinnamon butter and available in unlimited volumes, it might seem like this beloved steakhouse starter can't be improved upon. We're here to tell you that it absolutely can, and we explored some of the more intriguing Texas Roadhouse roll hacks the internet has to offer.

This steakhouse is no stranger to menu hacks, and some diners have even scored a secret Southwest hot dog (with a basis in the kids' menu) from Texas Roadhouse. As for the chain's coveted rolls, they can be transformed into Buffalo chicken sliders, breakfast sandwiches, and mini pizzas. Customers can also request grilled rolls when dining at the restaurant, a step up from the typical warmed buns guests receive. As with all other secret menu items and hacks, be kind when making special requests and accept that some locations and restaurant staff may be unable to fulfill them.