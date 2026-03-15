4 Hacks To Make Texas Roadhouse Rolls Even Better
If you've ever wondered what makes Texas Roadhouse dinner rolls so delicious, consider that these babies are made fresh on a daily basis, with a new batch rolling out every five minutes. Accompanied by honey cinnamon butter and available in unlimited volumes, it might seem like this beloved steakhouse starter can't be improved upon. We're here to tell you that it absolutely can, and we explored some of the more intriguing Texas Roadhouse roll hacks the internet has to offer.
This steakhouse is no stranger to menu hacks, and some diners have even scored a secret Southwest hot dog (with a basis in the kids' menu) from Texas Roadhouse. As for the chain's coveted rolls, they can be transformed into Buffalo chicken sliders, breakfast sandwiches, and mini pizzas. Customers can also request grilled rolls when dining at the restaurant, a step up from the typical warmed buns guests receive. As with all other secret menu items and hacks, be kind when making special requests and accept that some locations and restaurant staff may be unable to fulfill them.
Make your own Buffalo chicken sliders
Along with tasty starters like grilled shrimp, fried pickles, and the mighty Cactus Blossom (the chain's version of Outback's Bloomin' Onion), Texas Roadhouse also offers boneless Buffalo wings. This crowd-pleasing appetizer comes in hot and mild varieties, and diners have the option of ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side. Inventive guests can also use this appetizer to create DIY Buffalo chicken sliders according to a clip shared on TikTok. In the video, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based content creator showcased the simple process.
Take a sliced Texas Roadhouse dinner roll and slather both sides with honey cinnamon butter. Next, situate the chicken within the roll (depending on the size, you may need two or more boneless wings). While the video suggests dipping the slider directly into the ranch dressing, you can also drizzle it over the chicken before closing the sandwich. We especially love this hack because it doesn't require any extra effort from Texas Roadhouse staff. Keep in mind that special requests can be annoying to restaurant workers, as demonstrated by these fast-food hacks employees can't stand.
Make your own mini pizzas
Moderating your intake of habit-forming bread rolls is one of several rules patrons must know before eating at Texas Roadhouse. Too many dinner rolls could spell ruination to your appetite, but that doesn't mean you can't indulge at home. Patrons can order to-go rolls on the restaurant's website, and these orders are accompanied by additional servings of honey cinnamon butter. While prices may vary based on where you live, a Texas Roadhouse location near us offers six rolls for $3.49 or a dozen for $5.99.
To get more out of your to-go order, try transforming your rolls into mini pizzas. All you need is shredded cheese, marinara sauce, and pepperoni for a simple pie. Other toppings like mushrooms, ham, onions, and olives can also be incorporated as desired. When it comes to cooking these tiny pizzas, an oven, griddle, or frying pan will suffice. Just be sure to remove the pizzas from the heat once the cheese gets melty. For added flavor, smear a little garlic butter on the sliced dinner rolls and brown them (butter side down) before adding your toppings.
Ask for the rolls to be grilled
You can't beat warm rolls at Texas Roadhouse, but did you know that staff will sometimes pop them on the griddle for you? We can't directly verify this claim, and the option does not appear on the restaurant's website. However, an Instagram post showed off the special order, with the caption reading, "Next time you go to Texas Roadhouse, ask to have your rolls grilled. They will slice them and toast them on the flat top." On TikTok, a restaurant patron and content creator made a similar claim, presenting their grilled rolls with all the pride of a new parent.
You might be thinking, "Is this really necessary?" If so, you'd be in line with many commenters on TikTok. As one person stated, "Modifying the complementary [sic] item is crazy work," while another objected from a quality perspective, saying, "I'm there for the soft squishy middles." If you ask us, it's perfectly fine to request grilled rolls, provided that you don't take it too hard (or blame the server) if you're told no. When it comes to which variety is better, it's mostly a matter of texture. Grilling the rolls will create some nice caramelization, resulting in a crispy crust.
Use them to make a breakfast sandwich
Texas Roadhouse has yet to offer breakfast options, but that doesn't mean you can't make your own using one of the chain's famous bread rolls. A truly ingenious home chef showed off their creation on Reddit, which consisted of a dinner roll, scrambled eggs, and cheese. According to the poster, they toasted the roll and added honey-cinnamon butter before assembling the early-morning sammie. Like the mini pizzas, this DIY dish may necessitate a to-go order of Texas Roadhouse's beloved rolls.
When making breakfast sandwiches at home, you have an endless variety of fixings and toppings to choose from. You can always go the basic route by pairing scrambled eggs and cheese with some form of protein (such as sausage, bacon, ham, or a plant-based meat alternative). If you prefer fried eggs, be sure to situate them on the bread roll yolk-side down to avoid a mess. And if you want to level up your sandwich, ingredients like avocado, fresh herbs, scallions, and tomato jam can create a more interesting flavor profile.