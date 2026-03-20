This Off-Menu Dessert At Texas Roadhouse Is Perfect After A Big Steak Dinner
It's theorized that humans crave desserts after dinner as an evolutionary throwback to the days when packing in calories was key. After filling up on savory foods, consuming something sweet can increase a person's appetite and allow them to eat more than they would normally. While modern humans may not require the same caloric intake, we're still hooked on eating dessert after dinner. That is, when we're able to leave room for it.
In our list of the best Texas Roadhouse secret menu items, we single out the chain's vanilla ice cream as the perfect way to cap off a hearty steak dinner. If you don't recall seeing the dessert on the steakhouse menu, that's because it usually accompanies Granny's Apple Classic (aka apple pie ala mode) and the Big Ol' Brownie. Though these treats are mighty tasty, they can seem overwhelming after gorging yourself on juicy steak, buttery mashed potatoes, and endless dinner rolls. In this case, a small dish of ice cream is an ideal alternative.
Texas Roadhouse staffers have claimed that customers can get the frosty treat on its own. In an effort to verify this claim, Mashed reached out to a local Texas Roadhouse that told us guests at this particular restaurant can order ice cream on its own. However, we can't guarantee that every location will do the same, as policies could vary.
Tips for creating the perfect dessert at Texas Roadhouse
Avoiding common Texas Roadhouse mistakes (like filling up on delicious bread rolls) will vastly improve your dining experience. Similarly, knowing that diners can score a petite dish of ice cream after their meals opens up dessert options. You could even personalize your sweet treat by requesting a slathering of dessert sauce. For instance, Granny's Apple Classic comes with honey cinnamon caramel sauce, while the Big Ol' Brownie features chocolate sauce. Texas Roadhouse also offers slices of cheesecake that come with strawberry sauce.
As with the ice cream hack, we can't verify that all locations will create a personalized dessert upon request. However, it's been reported that some customers have made the special request successfully, so it's definitely worth a shot. Remember the golden rules for secret menu items and restaurant hacks: Request the item clearly and concisely, using kind and considerate language. If you can't be accommodated, be gracious and don't blame the server. And if you're in the mood for a bigger serving of the sweet stuff, check out these Texas Roadhouse dessert tricks that don't appear on the menu.