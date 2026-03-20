This Off-Menu Dessert At Texas Roadhouse Is Perfect After A Big Steak Dinner

It's theorized that humans crave desserts after dinner as an evolutionary throwback to the days when packing in calories was key. After filling up on savory foods, consuming something sweet can increase a person's appetite and allow them to eat more than they would normally. While modern humans may not require the same caloric intake, we're still hooked on eating dessert after dinner. That is, when we're able to leave room for it.

In our list of the best Texas Roadhouse secret menu items, we single out the chain's vanilla ice cream as the perfect way to cap off a hearty steak dinner. If you don't recall seeing the dessert on the steakhouse menu, that's because it usually accompanies Granny's Apple Classic (aka apple pie ala mode) and the Big Ol' Brownie. Though these treats are mighty tasty, they can seem overwhelming after gorging yourself on juicy steak, buttery mashed potatoes, and endless dinner rolls. In this case, a small dish of ice cream is an ideal alternative.

Texas Roadhouse staffers have claimed that customers can get the frosty treat on its own. In an effort to verify this claim, Mashed reached out to a local Texas Roadhouse that told us guests at this particular restaurant can order ice cream on its own. However, we can't guarantee that every location will do the same, as policies could vary.