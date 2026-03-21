The Bold Cocktail JFK Shared On Air Force One
Serving as the president of the United States is no easy feat, so it's no surprise that many of our commanders-in-chief would relax with a potent potable or two. George Washington was a dark porter man. Ulysses S. Grant allegedly drank Old Crow bourbon, while Theodore Roosevelt favored refreshing mint juleps — so much so that he even grew his own mint in the White House garden. Like most of the men that came before (and after) him, 35th President John F. Kennedy was also known to indulge in boozy beverages. Upon his 1960 presidential victory, for example, JFK and his wife, Jackie Kennedy, reportedly celebrated with daiquiris, one of the couple's favorite cocktails. But he also had quite the reputation for enjoying a decidedly more savory sip: a Bloody Mary.
Though the Bloody Mary is commonly considered a morning pick-me-up (hair of the dog and all), Kennedy would serve the tomato juice-based cocktail to staffers, guests, and reporters during all sorts of meetings, including those aboard Air Force One. Supposedly, the bar on JFK's presidential plane stayed stocked and ready to supply some mid-flight libations, creating a more casual atmosphere that felt quite modern at the time. (And let's be honest, sometimes alcohol just tastes better at 30,000 feet.)
JFK's Bloody Marys were a politically unique choice
The truth about the food (and drinks) served on Air Force One is that the menu is mainly set by the sitting president — or, at least, designed to cater to the executive's preferences. And by some accounts, the fact that John F. Kennedy preferred mixed drinks over hard brown liquor was pretty progressive. Here we had the youngest man ever to be elected president of the United States ushering in the swingin' '60s, veggie juice and vodka cocktail in hand. The times, indeed, were a-changin'.
While a Bloody Mary may not burn as much as a straight bourbon on the way down, those who drink them know that it's certainly no mild-mannered concoction. Sure, the original iteration of the Bloody Mary was a simple mix of tomato juice and vodka. But by the 1960s, it had gotten rather spiced up with the addition of Tabasco sauce and horseradish, so JFK's go-to sip would have still offered plenty of kick. When served to his guests, the cocktail essentially acted as a drinkable version of a firm handshake.
Flash forward a few decades and the airborne Oval Office still serves alcohol today. However, the options are typically limited to beer, wine, and the occasional bourbon. One place you definitely won't find cocktails though, is Air Force Two. As part of a policy spanning multiple administrations, adult beverages are actually a no-no on the vice president's aircraft, so those craving a Bloody Mary might have to stick to plain tomato juice.