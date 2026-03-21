The Bold Cocktail JFK Shared On Air Force One

The truth about the food (and drinks) served on Air Force One is that the menu is mainly set by the sitting president — or, at least, designed to cater to the executive's preferences. And by some accounts, the fact that John F. Kennedy preferred mixed drinks over hard brown liquor was pretty progressive. Here we had the youngest man ever to be elected president of the United States ushering in the swingin' '60s, veggie juice and vodka cocktail in hand. The times, indeed, were a-changin'.

While a Bloody Mary may not burn as much as a straight bourbon on the way down, those who drink them know that it's certainly no mild-mannered concoction. Sure, the original iteration of the Bloody Mary was a simple mix of tomato juice and vodka. But by the 1960s, it had gotten rather spiced up with the addition of Tabasco sauce and horseradish, so JFK's go-to sip would have still offered plenty of kick. When served to his guests, the cocktail essentially acted as a drinkable version of a firm handshake.

Flash forward a few decades and the airborne Oval Office still serves alcohol today. However, the options are typically limited to beer, wine, and the occasional bourbon. One place you definitely won't find cocktails though, is Air Force Two. As part of a policy spanning multiple administrations, adult beverages are actually a no-no on the vice president's aircraft, so those craving a Bloody Mary might have to stick to plain tomato juice.