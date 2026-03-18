The Best Time To Eat At A Steakhouse, According To Chefs

Whether for a birthday, anniversary, or business deal, a trip to a fancy steakhouse often marks a special occasion. And if you're splurging on some celebratory steaks and chops, you likely want to make sure you're getting the best experience for your buck. As seasoned carnivores know, that means never ordering a cut well-done. But before you even get to perusing the menu and placing your order, one major factor to consider is the time you arrive. Want in on a little steakhouse secret chefs swear by? The best time to clock in for dinner is well before 7 p.m.

"Getting the best experience at a steakhouse is the same as other fine-dining restaurants. We recommend coming in before 7 p.m. so you're in for the first seating and can stay as long as you'd like," Benjamin Prelvukaj, founder and CEO of Benjamin Restaurant Group in New York (which includes Benjamin Steakhouse), told Mashed.

It makes sense. While you might be tempted by that 9 p.m. reservation at a buzzy restaurant that's particularly hard to get into, the simple fact of the matter is that it's open for a reason. Chances are, your meal is going to feel rushed if you take your seats just before the kitchen closes, and you'll have to race against the clock if you hope to end your steakhouse outing with dessert.