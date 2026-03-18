The Best Time To Eat At A Steakhouse, According To Chefs
Whether for a birthday, anniversary, or business deal, a trip to a fancy steakhouse often marks a special occasion. And if you're splurging on some celebratory steaks and chops, you likely want to make sure you're getting the best experience for your buck. As seasoned carnivores know, that means never ordering a cut well-done. But before you even get to perusing the menu and placing your order, one major factor to consider is the time you arrive. Want in on a little steakhouse secret chefs swear by? The best time to clock in for dinner is well before 7 p.m.
"Getting the best experience at a steakhouse is the same as other fine-dining restaurants. We recommend coming in before 7 p.m. so you're in for the first seating and can stay as long as you'd like," Benjamin Prelvukaj, founder and CEO of Benjamin Restaurant Group in New York (which includes Benjamin Steakhouse), told Mashed.
It makes sense. While you might be tempted by that 9 p.m. reservation at a buzzy restaurant that's particularly hard to get into, the simple fact of the matter is that it's open for a reason. Chances are, your meal is going to feel rushed if you take your seats just before the kitchen closes, and you'll have to race against the clock if you hope to end your steakhouse outing with dessert.
The earlier your reservation, the better (and potentially cheaper) your meal
When you're treating yourself to a juicy ribeye or tender filet mignon, the point is to slowly savor every bite. So by arriving earlier in the evening, you allow yourself and your party plenty of time to nibble, digest, and truly appreciate your steak — not to mention any appetizers, sides, and wine pairings you want to enjoy alongside it. (FYI: You can't go wrong with fries and a Cabernet Sauvignon.)
However, a slower, more relaxed dining experience isn't the only perk of snagging an early seating. According to Chef Carlos Barroz of Argentinian steakhouse Palermo in NYC, "A lot of restaurants offer early deals or happy hour specials," especially between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., meaning you can spring for extra bites or an additional round of drinks for less. Taking all this into consideration, the prime time to book your res might actually be closer to 5:30 p.m. It's early enough to score some specials but late enough to get a taste of a livelier atmosphere, at least by the time you reach your last course. To riff on a classic adage, the early bird gets the prime rib — and, perhaps, a discount on a dirty martini.