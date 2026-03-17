How Long Is Cooked Steak Safe To Eat?

Sometimes, a steak gets the better of you. When it is just too big for a single meal, you either need to toss it out or store it for later. The latter, however, comes with some health risks. Foodborne pathogens can grow on meat that's been out too long, even after it's cooked, meaning your reheated meal can end up making you seriously sick. How long a cooked steak will stay safe depends entirely on how long you wait before storing it, and if you practice proper leftover storage habits to begin with.

According to the USDA, any food that's been kept at temperatures lower than 140 degrees Fahrenheit needs to be refrigerated within two hours. Harmful bacteria grows fairly quickly when the temperature isn't sufficiently hot or cold. E. coli, for example, doubles its population every 20 minutes, meaning the amount of it on your meat could reach 32 times the initial total within two hours. Once refrigerated at temperatures below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, a cooked steak stays safe to eat for three to four days (via the USDA). This is because some harmful bacteria like Listeria monocytogenes can still grow at low temperatures.

Freezing can prevent bacterial growth by inactivating these microbes, but it doesn't necessarily kill what's already on your food. If freezing your leftover steak is an option, make sure to do it as soon as you can. The USDA advises consuming frozen cooked meat within two to three months, as the quality of the steak can degrade during prolonged freezing.