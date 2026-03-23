If You Forced Me To Pick Just 5 Bakeries In San Francisco This Would Be My List

Anyone who tells you they have the definitive list of the best San Francisco bakeries either has too much time on their hands or is lying to you. The city's pastry scene ranks among the greatest in the country. San Francisco's baking movement started with the sourdough bakery Boudin in 1849, and since then, bakeries throughout the city have had a long time to rise and develop. To survive as a professional baker in S.F. you have to be good. To thrive, you must be special. Perfectionists rule here, and these five establishments are truly top-tier.

I live in LA but have family in San Francisco. I'm always the first to volunteer to drive up and watch their cats, which means I spend weeks at a time there. LA has many excellent bakeries, but the Bay Area bakes on another level. Aside from a storied lineage, one factor that makes the city excel at carbs is its walkability. I have spent days at a time walking from shop to shop. A croissant hits differently after climbing steep hills to reach it. In S.F., you can walk it off. In LA, you just drive away.

How did I narrow my list to just five bakeries? I have a bias toward lamination. Beyond that, these are just the ones that I think about the most. Bakeries you are right to yell at me for leaving out are: Loquat, Parachute, Devil's Teeth, Liguria, Tartine, Craftsman and Wolves, and that place on your block that you visit twice a week.