The Best Chicken Dish At Texas Roadhouse Is Also Perfect For Mushroom Lovers

Have you ever wondered what makes Texas Roadhouse steaks so good? The chain restaurant uses fresh, USDA Choice beef, and there are butchers on site at every location, slicing the steaks by hand before they hit the grill. Yes, it's a steakhouse, but that doesn't mean red meat is the only tasty item on the menu. In fact, there's a chicken dish with a serious fandom, and it's so good that it just might make you say, "Hold the beef, please."

In a writer-tested ranking of Texas Roadhouse chicken specials, Mashed contributor Sam Zwick crowned portobello mushroom chicken the best of the bunch. The dish stars marinated grilled chicken breast doused in portobello mushroom sauce and topped with Jack and parmesan cheeses. Priced around $17, it also comes with a choice of two sides, which range from a baked potato or Caesar salad to seasoned rice. "It's the perfect marriage of a well-cooked chicken breast and a host of toppings that complement one another," Zwick attests.

It's similar to the restaurant's smothered chicken, which comes with sautéed mushrooms and a choice of cheese or gravy, but Zwick says the portobello mushroom chicken is better. "Different from the brown gravy I chose for the smothered chicken, Texas Roadhouse's portobello mushroom sauce is richer in flavor, thanks to thicker, meatier slices of mushrooms. The parmesan also adds a nutty, savory note that plays especially well with the mushrooms, while minced parsley adds a fresh, herbal element that further elevates the dish."