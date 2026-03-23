What Kate Hudson Uses To Give Her Martinis A Spicy Kick

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We love a good spicy margarita, but how about a spicy martini? A hot kick can go nicely with a dirty martini's salty olive brine, but you probably won't be using Tajin like you would for margaritas. Kate Hudson has an interesting way to make a dirty martini spicy — she uses olive oil.

In the Table Manners podcast, the actress and businesswoman explains that she enjoys drinking a dirty martini from a glass that has been washed with spicy olive oil. To be clear, Hudson isn't using olive oil infused with chile or garlic, but rather an olive oil with spicy flavor notes. Young, extra virgin olive oil has a natural spiciness due to a polyphenol (a type of antioxidant found in plants) called oleocanthal. Hudson specifically mentions that she uses a young olive oil from Peru, but doesn't name the brand.

If you want a new martini recipe, consider following Hudson's interesting technique. Instead of adding a few drops directly to the cocktail and shaking it, she "washes" the glass with it. This involves adding a small amount to the glass she'll be drinking out of, rolling it around to coat the inside, and then draining out the excess. Hudson doesn't start with a cold glass (this would likely make it difficult to roll the oil around); she keeps her vodka nice and cold in the freezer. If you were wondering how the actress likes her martini, she takes it bone dry, with no vermouth.