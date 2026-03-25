The Blunt Reason Anthony Bourdain Said He'd Never Eat With Donald Trump

Much of legendary chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain's life was spent exploring new places and breaking bread with people who were often very different from the gruff New Yorker. Bourdain typically embraced these differences, but he was up front about his lack of interest in ever dining with another well-known New York City figure whose persona stood in stark contrast to his own. That figure was Donald Trump, and as usual, Bourdain didn't leave any ambiguity about why.

Bourdain's comments came in an interview with CBC News in 2017, one year after Trump was first elected president. When asked about the possibility of dining with him, Bourdain couched his response by noting, "I'm open to sitting down with anyone who's nice to me." He pointed to past interactions with individuals he described as "people I disagree with on many, if not every, fundamental issue," citing the vocal politically conservative musician Ted Nugent, the former chief of counterintelligence for the Soviet Union's KGB secret police, and members of the terror group Hezbollah as examples.

Nevertheless, he gave a firm "no" to the idea of dining with Trump. Bourdain summed up his stance with, "I just find him personally objectionable," and went on to say, "I don't think he likes food." He also suggested that others who have dined with Trump revealed that the president mostly talked about himself during dinner.