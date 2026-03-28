Where To Find The Best Breakfast Burrito In Your State

Anyone can make a breakfast burrito at home. Whether you're adding the crunchy addition of a hash brown to your burrito or you're trying to recreate the simple yet oddly perfect sausage burrito from McDonald's, we can all agree that this Mexican morning staple is the perfect way to start the day. But not all breakfast burritos are created equal. And the ones made in someone else's kitchen, by chefs who've taken the time to curate their craft, are the ones worth waking up early for.

Restaurants all across the U.S. have turned breakfast burritos into a love language, where texture, flavor, and portion size are taken incredibly seriously. And we're not complaining — because the result of this love language is a road-trip-worthy map you'll want to eat your way across.

From reindeer sausage burritos in Alaska and pancake-stuffed burritos in Iowa to bacon-wrapped burritos in North Carolina and cheese-crusted burritos in Nevada, this list is the ultimate guide on where to find the absolute best breakfast burrito in every state.