Where To Find The Best Breakfast Burrito In Your State
Anyone can make a breakfast burrito at home. Whether you're adding the crunchy addition of a hash brown to your burrito or you're trying to recreate the simple yet oddly perfect sausage burrito from McDonald's, we can all agree that this Mexican morning staple is the perfect way to start the day. But not all breakfast burritos are created equal. And the ones made in someone else's kitchen, by chefs who've taken the time to curate their craft, are the ones worth waking up early for.
Restaurants all across the U.S. have turned breakfast burritos into a love language, where texture, flavor, and portion size are taken incredibly seriously. And we're not complaining — because the result of this love language is a road-trip-worthy map you'll want to eat your way across.
From reindeer sausage burritos in Alaska and pancake-stuffed burritos in Iowa to bacon-wrapped burritos in North Carolina and cheese-crusted burritos in Nevada, this list is the ultimate guide on where to find the absolute best breakfast burrito in every state.
Alabama: Rise
There's an unassuming shack just off Route 10 in Spanish Fort with a Google rating so high some tourists don't believe it. With breakfast burritos so big they put other places to shame, Rise should be on your list when visiting Alabama. The Chicano, particularly, is highly recommended, and has chorizo, eggs, cheese, and huge chunks of potatoes worth coming back for.
(251) 656-0056
10198 Hwy 31, Spanish Fort, AL 36527
Alaska: Pil's Deli
Head to Alaska for a breakfast burrito you won't be able to try anywhere else. Pil's Deli serves up a reindeer sausage breakfast burrito that everyone in the family will love. The burrito has the expected fixings of eggs and cheese, but is leveled up with hash browns, a homemade salsa, and the Alaskan specialty of reindeer sausage. This Anchorage deli is a true hole-in-the-wall hotspot that has locals coming back multiple times a week.
facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066489166501
(907) 272-6900
404 G St, Anchorage, AK 99501
Arizona: Barista del Barrio
According to Yelp Elites, Barista del Barrio in Tucson is Arizona's Best Brunch Spot. This "fully customizable" burrito joint is serving breakfast burritos that come exactly how you want them. The base comes with potato, egg, cheese, and beans — you then pick your protein. If you're a meat-eater, the machaca, dried beef that's rehydrated and cooked, comes highly recommended, and if you're meat-free, sub out the meat for a red tamale instead.
(520) 244-5285
1002 N Grande Ave, Tucson, AZ 85745
Arkansas: Mitchell's Breakfast Burritos
There's one breakfast joint in Arkansas that Edible Memphis says is worth crossing the bridge into West Memphis for. Mitchell's Breakfast Burritos is a pandemic passion project that's now serving up the best breakfast burritos some diners have ever had. The Kay's 3 Alarm Burrito is a local favorite. Jalapeños, green chili peppers, banana peppers, and spicy-hot sausage are all packed into a homemade tortilla and will bring serious heat to your morning.
(870) 629-5005
106 Thompson Ave, West Memphis, AR 72301
California: The Chori-Man
Even though breakfast burritos aren't technically the most famous food in California, you could say that Californians take their burrito pretty seriously. And The Chori-Man is proof. Located in the foodie Mecca of San Pedro, this nationally recognized modest storefront is making breakfast burritos with runny yolks, house-made maple habanero chorizo, the perfect ratio of potatoes, and early-morning lines that are well worth the wait.
(424) 287-2414
2309 S Alma St., San Pedro, CA 90731
Colorado: Onefold
The best breakfast burrito in Colorado can be found in the Mile High City. With multiple locations around Denver, Onefold is a quaint kitchen slinging out burritos that have a chokehold on the entire city. Each burrito is stuffed with soft scrambled eggs, crispy potatoes that are perfectly fried in duck fat, and your choice of maple bacon, chorizo, sausage, barbacoa chicken, barbacoa beef, or carne asada. It's then highly recommended to order yours smothered with a house-made green chili sauce.
Multiple locations
Connecticut: The Agave Diner
Not too many places can proudly claim a perfect 5-star score on Google reviews, but The Agave Diner in Seymour is one of them. And the breakfast burrito is the reason. Made with eggs, cheese, house-made refried beans, home fries, crema, salsa verde, and avocado, The Agave Diner's breakfast burrito is hailed as hearty, flavorful, massive, and worth coming back for.
(203) 463-0005
46 Columbus St, Seymour, CT 06483
Delaware: Pinji's Cafe
If you're looking for the best breakfast burrito in Delaware, head to Pinji's Cafe in Wilmington. The Bulgogi Breakfast Burrito, stuffed with Korean-style rib-eye bulgogi, eggs, and cheese, comes highly recommended. Add hash browns and avocado to take your burrito to the next level.
(302) 655-4959
1428 N Clayton St, Wilmington, DE 19806
Florida: Sideward Brewing
One breakfast burrito in Orlando is hard to come by, but well worth the effort to get it. Sideward Brewing serves up an egg, cheese, hash brown, crema, and jalapeño pico burrito that's only available on weekends and regularly sells out. Be sure to add a side of beer cheese to your order, though, because dipping somehow takes this prized burrito from great to even better.
(407) 866-2195
210 N Bumby Ave, Ste C, Orlando, FL 32803
Georgia: Poco Loco
If you're craving a West Coast breakfast burrito on the East Coast, head to Poco Loco on Atlanta's East Side. This hole-in-the-wall pop-up kitchen is truly a place you'd miss if you blinked. The menu changes weekly and serves up unexpected flavors in house-made flour tortillas. There's no customization here, but that's kind of the point. "You just get what's on the menu — no long lines of people asking for special orders," says one regular diner.
2233 College Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30317
Hawaii: Kono's
If you're in the mood for one of the absolute best breakfast burritos in the U.S., then you'll want to go to Kono's Northshore. Found in multiple locations throughout Hawaii, Kono's is known for its breakfast burritos so big you'll want to come with an empty stomach. No matter which burrito you choose, make sure to pair it with a side of the easily addictive pineapple hot sauce.
Multiple locations
Idaho: Oddbox
If you're looking for the best breakfast burrito in Idaho, it can be found at a pickup window inside The Funky Taco. Oddbox Breakfast Project was started to serve grab-and-go burritos to the people of downtown Boise. With its limited hours of service, you'll want to plan your trip to Oddbox accordingly, but walking out with The One, a burrito stuffed with pillowy eggs, spicy pulled pork, bacon, seasoned potatoes, fire-roasted peppers, queso, guacamole, salsa, and crema will be well worth the trouble.
eatlivefunky.com/oddbox-breakfast
(208) 600-3197
801 W Bannock St, Boise, ID 83702
Illinois: Lonesome Rose
The best breakfast burrito in Illinois can be found at Chicago's Lonesome Rose and comes packed with scrambled eggs, Tater Tots, rice, peppers, onions pico de gallo, crema, cheese, and hollandaise. You then get to decide between chorizo, bacon, or avocado. Make sure you also order a side of queso because that makes the burrito even better.
Multiple locations
Indiana: Rize
The breakfast burrito at Rize is claimed to be everything you could possibly want in a breakfast burrito. But don't just take our word for it. Stuffed with fluffy scrambled eggs, sharp white cheddar cheese, potatoes cooked in bacon fat, savory chorizo, and topped with a bright salsa fresca, fresh bell peppers, and a zesty lime crema, this burrito speaks for itself.
Multiple locations
Iowa: Estela's Fresh Mex
Don't count out Iowa when it comes to a breakfast burrito that leaves a lasting impression. The Buff is the signature burrito at Estela's Fresh Mex, and before you even taste it, you'll see why. Along with the typical ingredients you'd expect to find in a breakfast burrito, like eggs, cheese, bacon, and potatoes, each burrito is stuffed with a maple-syrup-doused 8-inch pancake as well.
Multiple locations
Kansas: Red Kitchen Tamales
Head to Red Kitchen Tamales early to get your hands on the best breakfast burrito in Kansas. Apparently, people start lining up at 7 a.m. for a chorizo-stuffed burrito that's claimed to be the best around. Every burrito comes with a potato and egg scramble that diners rave about. You then get to choose between sausage, bacon, or chorizo — but trust the locals when they tell you to get the chorizo.
order.toasttab.com/online/red-kitchen-kc
(913) 232-9742
7926 Santa Fe Dr, Overland Park, KS 66204
Kentucky: Con Huevos
A lot of places can sling out breakfast burritos, but if you're looking for the best of the best, you'll have to go to Kentucky. At Con Huevos, these guys are called Brunch Burritos, giving you full permission to eat one at any time of day. The Drunk Burrito, a smothered burrito stuffed with Mexican rice, refried black beans, and your choice of pollo tinga or carnitas, comes highly recommended and just might turn you into a regular.
Multiple locations
Louisiana: Scratch Farm Kitchen
The breakfast burritos from Lafayette's Scratch Farm Kitchen are described by one diner as "slap your mama good" — and a compliment like that from Louisiana is hard to come by. This kitchen sources every ingredient locally, and you can truly tell.. While the burrito speaks for itself, the sauces are what truly draw the crowd. Whether it's a cherry hot sauce that's refreshing and unique, or a sweet and spicy green sauce you'll want to buy by the gallon, you'll want to come back for seconds.
scratch-farm-kitchen.menu-world.com
(337) 295-4769
2918 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA 70503
Maine: Coffee Me Up
Some of the best breakfast burritos can be found in the most unassuming of places, and that's the case in Maine. Found right in the middle of the bustling city of Portland, Coffee Me Up is a humble coffee shop that's known for its espresso just as much as its burritos. The breakfast burrito comes with egg, cheese, chorizo sausage, white rice, beans, avocado, and a smoky red hot sauce that's raved about.
(207) 536-1279
221 Cumberland Ave, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland: Blue Moon Cafe
Head to Baltimore for the best breakfast burrito in Maryland. Blue Moon Cafe serves up a Country Breakfast Burrito that's loaded with eggs and hash browns, smothered in sausage gravy, and worth coming back to Maryland for. Plus, each order comes with two burritos instead of one.
(410) 522-3940
1621 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD 21231
Massachusetts: Mike & Patty's
Ask anyone in Massachusetts where you'll find the best breakfast burrito, and they'll likely point you to Mike & Patty's. This Boston-based sandwich shop has six locations and cooks up a signature Mission breakfast burrito that customers rave about. Packed with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, hash browns, smashed avocado, pico de gallo, salsa verde, salsa roja, and crema, it's no surprise that some consider this burrito top-tier.
Multiple locations
Michigan: The Bread & Yolk
Start your day off at The Bread & Yolk in Lake Orion for Michigan's best breakfast burrito. Loaded with soft scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, and red skin potatoes, the breakfast burrito comes wrapped in a honey wheat tortilla, and you can choose your own meat. You might have to wait for a table, but it's said to be worth it.
(248) 977-3354
3063 S Baldwin Rd, Lake Orion, MI 48359
Minnesota: Habanero Tacos Grill
Head to Habanero Tacos Grill for a taste of breakfast heaven in Minnesota. The breakfast burrito comes with scrambled eggs, cheese, potatoes, onion, rice, beans, sour cream, and your choice of bacon or chorizo. It's said to be perfect for a chilly Midwestern morning, and some customers even call it the best Mexican food they've had since living in California.
Multiple locations
Mississippi: Mockingbird Cafe
Bay St. Louis is home to one of the top breakfast burrito in Mississippi, with some diners even saying it's the best they've ever had. Mockingbird Cafe serves up a tortilla loaded with scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, spinach, avocado, and cheddar. The restaurant also offers a celebrated veggie version that trades out the meat for zucchini, squash, onion, and mushrooms.
(228) 467-8383
110 S Second St, Bay St. Louis, MS 39520
Missouri: El Cafecito
Even though the one food you need to try in Missouri is toasted ravioli, one restaurant in the state has a breakfast burrito worth saving room for. The Chichaloco burrito from El Cafecito is loved by locals and tourists alike. The dish features a flour tortilla stuffed with chorizo, potatoes, bacon, eggs, beans, queso fresco, and a homemade chimichurri sauce. One customer described the burrito as an experience that makes your "taste buds move like Shakira."
(417) 665-2486
2462 South Campbell Ave, Springfield, MO 65807
Montana: The Breakfast Club
No need for Saturday detention to join The Breakfast Club in Montana. This local joint is known as one of the top breakfast spots in Missoula, serving up breakfast burritos named after the beloved characters in the 1985 John Hughes classic. But one burrito gets more love than others. The Janitor, also known as The Carl, has spicy chorizo sausage, black beans, two fried eggs, cheese, hash browns, salsa, and sour cream.
Multiple locations
Nebraska: Javi's Tacos
If there's one thing we understand, it's that Southern California natives know their breakfast burritos. So when one customer claims a Nebraska taco joint serves up the best breakfast burrito outside The Golden State, it's worth paying attention to. Javi's Tacos cooks a breakfast burrito so big it's become a viral sensation. Packed with eggs, hash browns, cheddar Jack cheese, and your choice between diced ham, bacon bits, breakfast sausage, or chorizo, these burritos will keep you full until dinnertime.
Multiple locations
Nevada: Casa El Desayuno
In Sin City, bigger is always better, and the breakfast burritos from Casa El Desayuno are no exception. The California burrito comes with carne asada, guacamole, sour cream, and cheddar cheese. What makes this Nevada burrito stand out from most, however, is the layer of french fries rolled up in the tortilla. But it doesn't stop there. You have the option of getting your burrito rolled in a layer of cheese sizzling on the grill, creating an ooey-gooey crust worth betting big on.
Multiple locations
New Hampshire: Franz's Food
The college town of Durham, New Hampshire, is home to an iconic breakfast burrito with a cult following. Franz's Food is a University of New Hampshire legend that serves the Original JB — a tortilla stuffed with two fried eggs, melted American cheese, bacon, two hash browns, and ketchup. It's simple. It's satisfying. And it's the hangover food of your dreams. This Granite State breakfast burrito can easily be described as good as it gets.
(603) 868-3800
46 Main St, Durham, NH 03824
New Jersey: Cafe Alyce
There's an unassuming cafe in Jersey City known for its big flavors. Cafe Alyce is a hole-in-the-wall that's considered a foodie's haven. The renowned breakfast burrito comes with farm-fresh scrambled eggs, black beans, avocado, roasted jalapeños, cheddar cheese, and a house-made salsa. You then decide between the kitchen's house-made sausage crumbles, duck bacon, or a local mushroom medley. But if it were up to us, we'd ask for all three!
(201) 434-9583
641 Montgomery St, Jersey City, NJ 07306
New Mexico: Frontier Restaurant
We're with Jesse Tyler Ferguson on this one — green chiles are a New Mexican ingredient that we can't live without. So when it comes to breakfast, they need a seat at the table. Frontier Restaurant serves a breakfast burrito that has made a lasting impact on many customers. Made with eggs, hash browns, cheddar cheese, green chiles, and your choice of bacon, ham, sausage, or carne adovada, this classic breakfast does it right.
(505) 266-0550
2400 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106
New York: Electric Burrito
In the city that never sleeps, you'll find a breakfast burrito worth staying up for. Electric Burrito brings everything you'd want from a West Coast burrito to the East Coast. The chorizo burrito, packed with chorizo, eggs, cheese, beans, and fries, comes highly recommended. And don't sleep on The Electric Sauce. Some customers even buy it to take home by the gallon.
Multiple locations
North Carolina: La Santa
Everything's better with bacon, and La Santa in North Carolina lives by that. This Raleigh restaurant serves its signature Burrito Momia wrapped in a layer of crispy bacon, taking the already flavor-packed ingredients of steak, house beans, pico, avocado, and Oaxaca cheese to another level. Tack on an order of queso to dip it in, and some say it's the best Mexican dish you'll ever eat.
(919) 720-4096
222 Glenwood Ave, Suite 107, Raleigh, NC 27603
North Dakota: Moonrise Cafe
If you're looking for the best breakfast burrito in North Dakota, look no further than Moonrise Cafe in Fargo. The chipotle bacon burrito features scrambled eggs, potato hash, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, and a creamy chipotle sauce that takes the entire dish over the top. Customers swear you won't regret ordering this.
(701) 478-6626
111 Broadway N, Fargo, ND 58102
Ohio: Katalina's
When it comes to good food, there's nobody we trust more than Guy Fieri. So when "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" highlights a breakfast joint in Ohio that has diners lining up out the door, we pay attention. Katalina's is an eclectic kitchen where the vibe is just as loud as the food. Order the Katalina's Big Ol' Burrito, which comes with scrambled eggs, Katalina's Purple Craze Hash, avocado, house-pickled red onions, and a habanero chile crunch.
Multiple locations
Oklahoma: Cafe Antigua
There's a Guatemalan cafe in Oklahoma that serves a smothered breakfast burrito customers rave about. The smothered burrito at Cafe Antigua comes with scrambled eggs, rice, and beans, paired with your choice of meat or avocado. It's layered with chipotle sauce, sour cream, cheddar cheese, and fresh parsley.
(405) 602-8984
1903 N Classen Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73106
Oregon: Smart Donkey
Portland, Oregon, is home to a burrito bar that slings out flavors some say are legendary. Smart Donkey is a neighborhood hotspot where every burrito should be ordered at least once. If you can only try one, though, make sure it's El Gordo. Made with chicharron and chorizo cooked with potatoes, jalapeños, rice, beans, pico de gallo, and cheese, this burrito is something you could easily eat for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
(971) 544-7219
3420 SE 50th Ave, Portland, OR 97206
Pennsylvania: Sabrina's Cafe
Sabrina's Cafe is Philadelphia's go-to spot for the best breakfast burrito in the state. The Kick A** Burrito is loaded with scrambled eggs, pork bacon and chorizo, bell peppers, black beans, corn, onion, pepper jack cheese, breakfast potatoes, jalapeños, all wrapped in a sun-dried tomato tortilla. It also comes with queso bravo, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Expect a line, though, because this popular place is always packed.
Multiple locations
Rhode Island: Bagel Gourmet Ole
One bagel joint in Providence is serving Rhode Island's most talked about breakfast burrito. Made with scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, black beans, pico de gallo, cheese, and your choice of bacon, sausage, ham, or turkey, the breakfast burrito at Bagel Gourmet Ole has locals coming back at least once a week to order it.
places.singleplatform.com/bagel-gourmet-ole
(401) 331-1311
288 Thayer St, Providence, RI 02906
South Carolina: Daps Breakfast & Imbibe
Who said you couldn't get West Coast burritos in the South? And one that knocks it out of the park, no less. Daps Breakfast & Imbibe offers a West Coast-style burrito with potato, chorizo gravy, egg, cheese sauce, and Hatch chili that'll leave you full yet still wanting more. Diners say this burrito is worth getting out of bed for.
(843) 718-1098
280 Ashley Ave, Charleston, SC 29403
South Dakota: Jacky's Burrito Express
Head to Sioux Falls for a breakfast burrito so big that customers say you'll need two hands to hold it. Jacky's Burrito Express comes up anytime the best breakfast burrito in South Dakota is mentioned, and it's clear why. Packed with eggs, hash browns, beans, and cheese, with your choice of meat, these burritos are equally massive as they are satisfying.
(605) 271-1104
2315 W 12th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Tennessee: The Salty Burrito
If you ever find yourself craving a breakfast burrito in Tennessee, The Salty Burrito is where you'll want to go. The Big Breakfast Burrito is exactly that — big, indulgent, and delicious. Loaded with bacon, sausage, hash browns, sour cream, and cheese, this Nashville breakfast is something you can enjoy all day long.
(629) 203-8255
2115 Belcourt Ave, Nashville, TN 37212
Texas: The Burrito Lady
There's a woman with a loyal following in Eden serving up the best breakfast burrito in Texas. The Burrito Lady is known for her homestyle burritos and a regularly changing menu that keeps locals coming back. Some diners even recommend ordering more than you think you'll eat because it's just that good.
facebook.com/TheburritoladyEden
(325) 456-0156
318 S Main St, Eden, TX 76837
Utah: Beaumont Bakery & Café
Beaumont Bakery & Café is a one-stop shop in Salt Lake City where you can grab breakfast burritos, pastries, and coffee. The burrito is filled with scrambled eggs, bacon, potatoes, avocado, roasted corn and red peppers, cotija cheese, and served with a house-made tomatillo jalapeño sauce that adds the perfect amount of heat. So if you're looking for some tasty fuel to start the day in Utah, Beaumont Bakery & Café is it.
(801) 676-9340
3979 Wasatch Blvd, Salt Lake City, UT 84124
Vermont: Wit & Grit
If you're looking for breakfast with a side of puns, head to Wit & Grit in Randolph, where great burritos and clever wordplay go hand in hand. The Burrito Got Back is the local favorite, and it truly lives up to its name. Made with scrambled eggs, cheese, tater tots, salsa fresca, and the house sauce, the burrito comes with your choice of bacon, sausage, both, or meat-free. Diners say this dish is worth going out of your way for.
(802) 728-6776
29 Merchants Row, Randolph, VT 05060
Virginia: Pelon's Baja Grill
If you poke around online for Virginia's best breakfast burrito, all roads lead to Pelon's Baja Grill. Specifically, to the So-Cal burrito, which comes with scrambled eggs, chorizo, fried potatoes, cheddar jack cheese, cilantro, onion, and a picante sauce. For plant-based diners, Pelon's also has vegan options.
Multiple locations
Washington: Bang Bang Kitchen
There's a breakfast burrito in Washington state that looks just as good as it tastes. The Bang Bang Burrito from Bang Bang Kitchen is packed with beans, roasted potatoes, Jack cheese, and your choice of scrambled eggs, ground beef, green chile chicken, or al pastor jackfruit for a vegetarian option. The burrito comes drenched in red and green Hatch chile sauces, adding the perfect amount of smoky heat for a morning wake-up call.
(206) 420-3146
4219 S Othello St, Seattle, WA 98118
West Virginia: Café Appalachia
Café Appalachia is a local favorite in West Virginia, serving comfort food made with love. The breakfast burrito is made with a seasonal garden frittata and cheddar cheese, topped with sour cream, fresh pico de gallo, and cilantro. Pair it with a sweet tea and you'll understand why people keep coming back.
Multiple locations
Wisconsin: Iron Duck Restaurant
There's a grab-and-go breakfast burrito trailer in Wisconsin that's worth waking up early for. Iron Duck Restaurant slings out a rotating menu of burritos every week that has locals by the chokehold. From the standard egg and cheese to specials like turkey pot pie burritos, this Green Bay gem is the perfect addition to your morning.
(920) 434-9511
2525 Velp Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303
Wyoming: D.O.G.
Down On Glen, more affectionately known as D.O.G., serves up Wyoming's best (and fastest) breakfast burrito. Order the Meat Medley burrito for a hearty helping of sausage, bacon, ham, egg, hash brown, onion, tomato, and cheese. You can then make it either mild or hot. Some customers say this is the best breakfast burrito in the U.S.
(307) 733-4422
25 S Glenwood Street, Jackson, WY 83001
Methodology
To determine where to find the best breakfast burrito in every state, we looked beyond just the highest-rated breakfast joints online. Instead, we focused on local hot-spots, mom-and-pop shops, and neighborhood hangouts that locals and tourists swear by (and tell their friends about).
We analyzed thousands of in-depth reviews across Yelp, Google, and TripAdvisor, looking for breakfast burritos that had high praise and repeat mentions. We also used online message boards, viral social media posts, and local media to highlight the breakfast burritos that people not only review but also go out of their way to rave about.