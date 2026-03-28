12 Fast Food Items Customers Can't Stop Complaining About In 2026

When someone drops by their favorite fast food restaurant, they are usually looking for three things out of the experience: decent food that's cheap and made quickly. That's the base level that most fast food chains operate at, but unfortunately, sometimes it's difficult for restaurants to clear even those low bars.

Luckily, there's a remedy: complaining a lot. Sure, it might not be quite as satisfying as getting food you actually enjoy. But these days, the only thing faster than getting an order of fries at a Burger King drive-thru is how quickly someone jumps online to post about how disappointed they were with those fries.

Burger King is far from the only popular fast food chain to come under fire in 2026. In fact, there are a number of fast food menu items from across the spectrum of restaurant chains that seem to be the subject of constant complaints from both regular customers and the media alike. So grab your paper crown and hold on, because it's time to bellyache about some bellyaches.