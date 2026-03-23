The McDonald's Fan Who's Eaten Over 30,000 Big Macs Isn't Impressed By This Menu Item

Be honest: How many McDonald's Big Macs have you eaten during your lifetime? Two? Ten? Maybe 20? In the immortal words of Matthew McConaughey, "Gotta pump those numbers up. Those are rookie numbers in this racket." Take, for example, Don Gorske, resident of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin and bona fide lover of all things Big Mac (the burger that changed everything for the Golden Arches). Gorske estimates that he's eaten at least one burger every day for more than 54 years, which totals an estimated 36,000 Big Macs over the course of his life. Gorske is a Guinness World Record holder thanks to his voracious appetite and has become a bit of an expert where McDonald's burgers are concerned.

In March 2026, The Guardian approached Gorske to get his take on the Big Arch, the chain's latest burger. The Big Mac aficionado took issue with the new sandwich's hefty size, saying, "I'm sure it's great for people that are younger, but for me, it's like eating a steak or something." Gorske also clarified, "I just think the Big Mac is better." In case you're not hip to the latest fast food burger launches, McDonald's Big Mac and Big Arch differ in several ways, from the inclusion of mustard and ketchup in the latter's special sauce to its use of ¼-pound beef patties, which make for a far mightier burger.