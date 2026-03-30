The Best Gas Station Chain Sandwiches, According To Customers
When you think of popular gas station foods, you might think of classic "junk food" like potato chips, candy bars, and soda. While these snacks are undoubtedly delicious and perfect for extended road trips, they're not necessarily foods you'd want to eat everyday.
Gas stations, however, have evolved over time, and now many are serving surprisingly good freshly prepared foods. What used to be a convenient stop to get gas and grab a quick treat has transformed into an opportunity to get a satisfying, high quality meal that even rivals classic fast food and fast-casual food chains.
While gas stations offer many different types of food, there's one food in particular that tends to stand out: sandwiches. These fast-to-prepare, handheld menu items are surprisingly versatile. From deli-style subs to barbecue sandwiches, gas stations have become unexpected food destinations for those looking to get their fix.
Read on to discover the best gas station chain sandwiches, according to customers so you can get one of the best sandwiches around next time you stop to fill up your tank or take a road trip.
Wawa Italian hoagie
For those who live in Florida, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Washington, D.C., Alabama, North Carolina, Georgia, and Ohio, Wawa is a staple not only for gas but also for delicious meals around the clock. From coffee and iced lattes in the morning hours to pizza, salad, or mac and cheese later in the day, there's something for everyone on Wawa's extensive menu. But among Wawa enthusiasts, there's one item that comes up as a winner again and again: the Italian hoagie.
The sandwich is served up on a classic 10-inch roll and topped with ham, salami, and your choice of cheese. Customers can customize their toppings, choosing from classics like lettuce, onion, and tomato, with other add-ons available like pickles, hot peppers, cucumbers, or even crispy onions.
Though everyone may have their own special combo of toppings, one thing seems to be fairly unanimous: this hoagie is widely beloved. Wawa lovers have dubbed it "top tier," with others adding, it's the "best sub" order. Though some complain that the quality is not always consistent, the Wawa Italian hoagie is still regarded as a solid sub — especially when considering it comes from a gas station. You can also opt for another of Wawa's popular subs, like the Gobbler (inspired by Thanksgiving dinner) that's available around the holidays or a meatball parm hoagie.
Buc-ee's three-meat sandwich
Though Buc-ee's may be a gas station at heart, it's so much more than that. This giant, Texas-sized chain is known for its signature beaver merchandise, clean bathrooms, and plentiful gas pumps — along with an array of one-of-a-kind snacks that make a road trip that much more enjoyable. Crowd favorites include the peanut butter blast trail mix, gooey fudge from the fudge counter, the beef jerky, or its iconic Beaver Nuggets.
Alongside the prepackaged snacks, Buc-ee's also offers freshly made barbecue, with chopped brisket, turkey, pulled pork, and fried chicken to choose from (among others). The winning combo, however, seems to be Buc-ee's three meat sandwich because it has a little bit of everything
The sandwich is usually overloaded with a combo of brisket, sausage, and turkey (but if you prefer, you can also get a sandwich with just one of these meats, too). It's topped with plentiful quantities of barbecue sauce and you can grab add-ons like pickles or onions if that's up your alley. The sandwich is "ridiculous," (in a good way) said one reviewer. "You don't even need fries, you don't need a side with this thing," he added.
"Pretty darn good," claimed another review. "It's not disappointing with the smokiness ... wow," he added after a few more bites. One Reddit review summed it up in just a few words: "Buc-ee's sandwiches are impossible to beat!"
Kwik Trip BBQ rib sandwich
This Midwestern gas station chain has a cult following. Kwik Trip first originated in Wisconsin with a single store and grew to over 800 locations in the decades that followed. While it's obviously a convenient place to fill up your tank, the real reason people flock to this particular chain is for the food.
The waffle breakfast sandwiches are a hit, along with the "dunker" donuts, and even chicken wings. But the real star of the show? The BBQ rib sandwich.
The Kwik Trip sandwich is simple; just a pork patty on a bun. You can choose to add toppings from the condiment bar like lettuce, tomatoes, chopped onions, pickles, ketchup, or extra barbecue sauce if you prefer something a little saucier. Though this sandwich may not be a gourmet meal, it's affordable, easily accessible, and impressively tasty — especially for the price — considering that the similar McRib sandwich from McDonald's is around $5.
"Anyone else obsessed with these? They are $1.69 and so good," starts one Reddit thread, with praise flooding in. "I love them. Put a couple pickles on them and they rival the McRib," added another user, with a third saying, "I Love the KT ribs, I put mayo and pickles on it for creaminess and crunch."
Sheetz turkey sub
One of the reasons Sheetz is so beloved is because if its nearly infinite food combinations. The gas station — with locations across the Mid-Atlantic — has do-it-yourself kiosks where customers can choose their food items and add any customization they can dream up; and this "M.T.O" or made-to-order system is one of Sheetz's mottos.
From gas station classics like hot dogs and burgers to more unexpected alternatives like salads, Sheetz has a little of everything. They've also offer plenty of breakfast items like burritos, tacos, breakfast sandwiches, or even omlette platters. But one of the best options on the menu according to customers? The turkey sub.
Customers can choose from various breads for the base (including delicious pretzel rolls) and pick from different cheeses (or multiple types, if preferred) before adding spreads like honey mustard or mayo. Sheetz also offers over two dozen other toppings, from usual suspects like shredded lettuce and tomatoes to more unusual offerings like cream cheese or cooked onions and peppers. Bacon, pepperoni, or double meat options are also available.
While this sandwich may not be the most stellar turkey sandwich ever made, it's so delicious to many because it's a blank slate. "Let your imagination run wild," said one reviewer in the Pittsburgh CityPaper. "It looks amazing," began another TikTok review. "That's a great sub. Nice and fresh, just the way it should be," he added after sampling his sandwich. "It's hard to wrap your head around the fact that this is gas station food."
Royal Farms fried chicken sandwich
Royal Farms has been servicing the Mid-Atlantic (and mainly the Baltimore area) since 1959. The gas station not only sells the usual suspects, like drinks and prepackaged snacks, but also has freshly made food that's a little more substantial for when you're on-the-go.
When it comes to the food, Royal Farms really excels at one thing: fried chicken. The chain offers various chicken menu items — like one-piece to five-piece meals or chicken multipacks — and has even received accolades from the likes of Food & Wine magazine. You can even get Royal Farms to cater your next event if you really love the chicken.
Customers sing the praises of the fried chicken sandwiches in particular. Topped with pickles, aioli and served on a buttery brioche bun, the sandwich is simple but executed exceptionally well. Alongside the usual toppings, you can also opt for BBQ, Buffalo, or a "build your own," variety if you prefer.
"Tried a Royal Farms for the 1st time and it's far superior than Wawa," starts one Redditor. "The fried chicken at Royal Farms is spectacular," agreed another user. Though some may not praise this quick meal quite as much, the general consensus is that it's a solid, affordable meal; another Redditor summed it up nicely, saying: "It's pretty good [not gonna lie], esp for a convenience store."
QuikTrip double BLT sub
Like most gas station convenience stores, QuikTrip has you covered for road trip basics; soda, chips, candy, and coffee are all readily available at this chain. But it goes way beyond what a normal gas station has to offer, with frozen treats like QuikShakes, soft serve ice cream, pizzas, and even three different types of warm soft pretzels.
But where does QuikTrip shine the most, according to its customers? Its sandwiches. Though it's not just any sandwich that skyrockets to the top of most wish lists. It's the QuikTrip double BLT.
A BLT may sound simple — just bacon, lettuce, tomato plus the bread — but despite the few ingredients, there is a huge range in quality. And surprisingly, QuikTrip comes out on top when evaluating this classic sandwich. This sandwich is loaded (and we mean loaded) with salty, savory bacon — about 16 pieces that is.
Though this may seem like too much bacon to some, others love the QuikTrip sandwich for this exact reason. "The...QT BLT is FIRE. I order one weekly on avg," said one Redditor. You can keep the BLT as is, but you can also customize it to your liking for even more versatility. "My favorite sub from QuikTrip is the BLT sub with no lettuce. I add bell peppers, onions, banana peppers, salt, pepper, Italian dressing, and Parmesan cheese. Best sub ever," claimed another Redditor.
AMPM BBQ rib sandwich
This 24-hour West Coast gas station chain prides itself on making its products "with good stuff." Real butter, cage-free eggs, and all-beef hot dogs are among the ingredients AMPM uses. But don't worry — if you need a coffee, a road trip snack, or a sweet treat, AMPM has you covered. The chain also has all of the typical gas station indulgences like candy, large fountain sodas, donuts, and slushies.
But they also have more substantial offerings, too. But there's one sandwich that is a standout above the rest according to customers: the BBQ rib sandwich. The pork patty on a sesame bun may not look like much at first. But once toped with pickles, chopped onions, or your choice of sauce, it's a filling and delicious meal that's exceptionally affordable. One reviewer even went into his meal expecting to be disappointed — and was proven wrong. "Honestly, the pork tastes pretty good," he said.
Some even claim it rivals McDonald's famous McRib sandwich. "Sometimes AM/PM will have a BBQ rib sandwich that is much better than the McRib. Something about how the heat lamps make the sauce stick to the rib meat," said one Reddit comment. "I'll put the[ir] BBQ rib sandwich against the McRib any day!" agreed another.
7-Eleven Japanese-style egg salad sandwich
This simple egg salad sandwich first gained popularity in 7-Eleven in Japan. Made with classic Japanese ingredients like Kewpie mayo and milk bread, it gained a cult following thanks to social media. Some food bloggers were even flying halfway around the world to sample this highly sought-after snack. Luckily, 7-Eleven has made this sandwich available in the United States now too, so Americans can now get their hands on this coveted meal.
"The bread had a great pillowy texture and slight sweetness," began one Reddit reviewer. "It honestly felt like it was one of the highest quality items I have ever had at 7-Eleven." Though some claim the Japanese version is slightly different (with more egg yolk and vinegar flavor), others still sing the sandwich's praises. "For what it is, I find it tasty," said another Reddit reviewer. While it may not stack up against the original Japanese version (as many reviewers claim), it's still a delicious gas station option that far outweighs pre-packaged snacks like chips and candy — and we'll take what we can get.
Casey's King's Hawaiian Italian Provolone Sliders
Casey's convenience store started in 1968 in Boone, Iowa. But today, this regional chain has nearly 3,000 locations in 19 states. While it may be best known for the pizza (there's even delivery like a traditional pizza shop), don't sleep on some of Casey's other food offerings — especially the newer sandwiches made on soft, sweet, delicious King's Hawaiian rolls.
The King's Hawaiian® Italian Provolone Sliders are topped with a combo of salami, pepperoni, ham, banana peppers, and provolone cheese. The trio of sliders are all served on King's Hawaiian signature sweet buns and available for a quick grab-and-go lunch for just $6.49. "[This sandwich] looks amazing," said one reviewer before he took his first bite. "It's really good. It's not too much, not too little ... I definitely would recommend these."
"I think the pepper is what pulls it all together," concluded another reviewer. "It's a nice little sandwich. All kinds of good stuff in here." The King's Hawaiian sliders also come in a few other varieties, including BBQ brisket, Swiss and ham, or turkey and cheddar; try them all to find your favorite.
QuickChek Giant Italian Sub
Though QuickChek may have first started out as a dairy farm, the New Jersey-based chain has expanded its offerings since opening in 1967. Today, it sells everything from gas and snacks to made-to-order food and locally roasted coffee.
The subs are especially popular, and the Italian subs in particular are "legendary for a reason," according to the gas station chain's website. Made with high-quality ingredients, the sub comes with ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, garlic aioli, and cherry pepper relish, before being topped with a signature vinaigrette. "Quick chek Italian sub is so good," raved one Redditor. "Quick Check is everything WaWa should have been," added another.
Alongside the Italian, QuickChek has over a dozen other subs to choose from, including a Philly-style cheesesteak, meatball sub, and veggie sub, to name a few. Like the giant Italian, these subs are all made to order with fresh ingredients, so they have the same high-quality taste.
Maverik French Toast Breakfast Sandwich
Maverik is a gas station chain with 800 locations across 20 states. And though it may be best known for its pizza and other freshly made BonFire™ food often served up for lunch, don't overlook what the chain is dishing out in the early morning hours.
For a delicious breakfast on-the-go, Maverik is serving up the French Beast sandwich, a sausage, egg and cheese sandwich made with French toast as the bun. The resulting combo is the perfect blend of savory and sweet. "The sausage patty is legit, the egg is cooked really well. And all the flavors work really well together because it's just breakfast in sandwich form," said one TikTok review, giving the sandwich an impressive 8 out of 10.
If the French Beast isn't up your alley, don't worry. You can get sausage, egg, and cheese on other bread bases like a croissant or a biscuit. Maverik also has a ton of fan-favorite breakfast offerings including the Moab burrito or sausage and gravy, alongside other classics like donuts and muffin. There are also impressive rotating meal deals, like $4 for a burrito and large drink, or a breakfast sandwich and two Red Bulls for $6, so you can have a delicious meal and save.
Methodology
To identify and rank the sandwiches, we reviewed and analyzed online platforms like Yelp and Reddit, with particular attention on consistency, taste, and overall customer satisfaction. We also evaluated official online menus to confirm ingredient details and current availability. Finally, images from customer reviews and social media pages allowed us to better understand the sandwiches' presentation and real-world quality. Using these three factors, we determined which sandwiches had the highest quality and the most impressive customer praise, making them the best gas station sandwiches around.