When you think of popular gas station foods, you might think of classic "junk food" like potato chips, candy bars, and soda. While these snacks are undoubtedly delicious and perfect for extended road trips, they're not necessarily foods you'd want to eat everyday.

Gas stations, however, have evolved over time, and now many are serving surprisingly good freshly prepared foods. What used to be a convenient stop to get gas and grab a quick treat has transformed into an opportunity to get a satisfying, high quality meal that even rivals classic fast food and fast-casual food chains.

While gas stations offer many different types of food, there's one food in particular that tends to stand out: sandwiches. These fast-to-prepare, handheld menu items are surprisingly versatile. From deli-style subs to barbecue sandwiches, gas stations have become unexpected food destinations for those looking to get their fix.

Read on to discover the best gas station chain sandwiches, according to customers so you can get one of the best sandwiches around next time you stop to fill up your tank or take a road trip.