The Favorite Restaurants Of 13 Legendary '80s Celebrities

Even the biggest '80s celebrities are just like everyone else. They have their butlers put their gold-plated pants on for them one leg at a time before they count their cash and throw coins to their faithful followers — you know, the usual. So it's no surprise that many of these showbiz luminaries enjoy eats and treats at their favorite restaurants, the same as the rest of us. Do they get last-minute tables without reservations and tip 60% no matter what the bill comes to? Probably; it's hard to say with celebrities, especially those who came up in the '80s, when everything was larger than life, especially the hairstyles.

Maybe you've seen your favorite '80s superstars popping into their cherished eateries when their cooks have the day off. If you're lucky, you've spied Cher at Serendipity 3, NYC's legacy dessert shop, or hung out with "Conan the Barbarian" himself, Arnold Schwarzenegger, as he pressed flesh with the public at Ohio's own Schmidt's Sausage Haus. And if you've bumped into Madonna at Cantina Caruso in Kent, England, it's probably because there's only one table there. Aren't celebrities wild?

If you've ever wondered which restaurants the most stellar '80s celebrities hold near and dear to their diamond-crusted hearts, this map of the stars' favorite eateries is just what you need to quell your curiosity. Get on your platinum-lined slippers, recline in your French silk hammock, and discover where the brightest stars of the neon decade spend their dining dollars.