The Best Items New To Costco To Buy In April 2026

From its massive expansion to the introduction of its popular Kirkland Signature brand, Costco has changed quite a bit since its founding in the '80s. These days, the warehouse retailer is renowned for its selection of affordable bulk groceries, as well as fun perks like a food court and free samples. Members also love the regular influx of new products, whether they come from Costco's store brand or another manufacturer. We checked out the website to see what's new this April (as of late March) and found lots of promising items to add to your spring shopping list.

If you're looking for kitchen tools and appliances, Costco has exactly what you need. There are great deals on high-tech toasters, as well as devices perfect for smaller kitchens or even dorm rooms. We also included some practical items, like coffee and snacks. As you scan our list, you may notice that some of these goods are online-only exclusives, meaning they aren't stocked in warehouses. As for the products available within warehouses, we can't guarantee availability at every location. Here's how to figure out whether an item is available at Costco before heading to the store.