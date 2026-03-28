The Best Items New To Costco To Buy In April 2026
From its massive expansion to the introduction of its popular Kirkland Signature brand, Costco has changed quite a bit since its founding in the '80s. These days, the warehouse retailer is renowned for its selection of affordable bulk groceries, as well as fun perks like a food court and free samples. Members also love the regular influx of new products, whether they come from Costco's store brand or another manufacturer. We checked out the website to see what's new this April (as of late March) and found lots of promising items to add to your spring shopping list.
If you're looking for kitchen tools and appliances, Costco has exactly what you need. There are great deals on high-tech toasters, as well as devices perfect for smaller kitchens or even dorm rooms. We also included some practical items, like coffee and snacks. As you scan our list, you may notice that some of these goods are online-only exclusives, meaning they aren't stocked in warehouses. As for the products available within warehouses, we can't guarantee availability at every location. Here's how to figure out whether an item is available at Costco before heading to the store.
Cutco 3-piece Barbecue Master Set
Summer barbecue season will be here before you know it, and the Cutco Barbecue Master Set makes short work of grilled meat, vegetables, and whatever else is on the menu. To keep the set in tip-top shape, here are some common kitchen knife mistakes to avoid.
Purchase the Cutco 3-piece Barbecue Master Set online for $389.99 (offer ends April 12).
Omega Effortless Batch Juicer
Don't be fooled by the Omega Effortless Batch Juicer's name, as this baby is also great for making frozen treats and nut milks. The sizable 68-ounce hopper can accommodate whole produce, while slow-speed extraction ensures beverages are bursting with flavor and nutrients.
Purchase the Omega Effortless Batch Juicer online for $399.99.
Takis Blue Heat Tortilla Chips
Landing in the top five of our ranking of popular Takis flavors from worst to best, Takis Blue Heat Tortilla Chips are an uncommon yet appealing snack. If you're dangerously devoted to this brightly colored snack, Costco offers a 40-count box.
Purchase the Takis Blue Heat Tortilla Chips in stores for $69.99.
Our Place Induction Plate and Perfect Pot with Hot Grips
The Our Place Perfect Pot with Induction Plate is a convenient and versatile cooking vessel. Along with the appliance, you get a beechwood spoon and two heat-safe silicone grips. In case you need culinary inspiration, here are some perfect one-pot recipes for weeknights to go with your new Perfect Pot.
Purchase the Our Place Induction Plate and Perfect Pot with Hot Grips online for $149.99.
Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic French Roast K-Cup Pod
Coffee fiends, take note: the Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic French Roast K-Cup Pod pack comes with a staggering 120 individual pods. This dark roast brew is organic and Fair Trade Certified for your peace of mind. Here are some surprising coffee additions that can pep up your cup.
Purchase Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic French Roast K-Cup Pods in stores for $44.99.
Prepworks 5-piece Heads-Up Cooking Tong Set
A backyard grill master is only as capable as their tools. The Prepworks Heads-Up Cooking Tong Set comes with five distinct pieces for every recipe and preparation. You'll love the solid construction, while the silicone grip ensures sturdy control.
Purchase the Prepworks Heads-Up Cooking Tong Set in stores for $29.99.
Safdie Alma Dinnerware Set
The 12-piece Safdie Alma Dinnerware Set is perfect for spring entertaining. Hand-crafted in Portugal using locally sourced clay, these beautiful pieces will complement just about any kitchen and dining room decor. Each set contains four dinner plates, side plates, and dinner bowls.
Purchase the Safdie Slma Dinnerware Set in stores for $54.99.
Silver Fern Farms Halal 100% Grass-Fed New Zealand Lean Ground Beef
Containing eight 1-pound packs, Silver Fern Farms Halal 100% Grass-Fed New Zealand Lean Ground Beef will keep your freezer well stocked all throughout summer grilling season. With a 93/7 ratio of lean to fat, this ground beef is also free of antibiotics and hormones.
Purchase the Silver Fern Farms Halal 100% Grass-Fed New Zealand Lean Ground Beef online for $114.99.
Zwilling Enfinigy 2-slice Long Toaster
With seven distinct browning settings, the Zwilling Enfinigy Long Toaster makes toast exactly the way you want it. The extra-long design means that you can toast four pieces of bread at once, while the removable crumb tray makes for easier maintenance.
Purchase the Zwilling Enfinigy 2-slice Long Toaster online for $149.99.
Sahale Snacks Cashews Glazed Mix, Pomegranate Vanilla
Sahale Snacks Glazed Cashew Mix in Pomegranate Vanilla offers a wholesome way to satisfy spring snack cravings. Each box features 15 individually wrapped snack packs, which are perfect for lunches, hikes, or just because. Indisputably delicious, cashews are also a great source of antioxidants and healthy fats.
Purchase Sahale Snacks Glazed Cashew Mix in Pomegranate Vanilla in stores for $21.99.