Customers Say This Texas Roadhouse Favorite Has Gone Downhill

From melt-in-your-mouth prime rib to those famously fluffy dinner rolls, Texas Roadhouse boasts a bunch of can't-miss menu items. Better yet, compared to some higher-end eateries out there, the chain offers these impressive bites at relatively affordable price points. But, despite being wallet-friendly, not every dish at Texas Roadhouse is worth the money. According to some customers, the restaurant's once-revered fried catfish seems to have gone downhill.

In a Facebook post from 2026, a self-professed former employee claimed that the chain's standards had declined, citing burnt catfish among the evidence. However, complaints about the seafood item aren't new. In one Trip Advisor review from 2021, a diner accused an Illinois location of cutting corners because the fried catfish they ordered was "95% breading with a very finely sliced minuscule piece of fish in the center." Needless to say, they found it "extremely disappointing." In 2024, a miffed reviewer who visited an Arkansas restaurant wrote that they discovered bones in their fish strips, and declared, "I will definitely NOT ever order the catfish meal here, ever again!" That same year, someone who ate at a Texas location claimed that the chain changed the breading and complained that the new coating was unpleasantly thick and hard.

Texas Roadhouse's catfish has also been accused of, well, catfishing customers. A Reddit user alleged that they had been duped into ordering the catfish meal after it had been advertised as a "fish and chips" dish. "The picture is clearly traditional fish [and] chips with halibut or cod," they wrote. After speaking to the manager, they learned, "it's supposed to be catfish in the image and it just looks like that to be more appealing."