Bobby Flay's Hilarious Question About Guy Fieri's Flashy Style
In many ways, Bobby Flay represents an older generation of the Food Network, where the celebrity chef established himself as a top talent in the 1990s and 2000s. The Food Network had a noticeably different vibe back then. Its loudest personality at the time was probably Emeril Lagasse, who — outside of shouting "Bam!" — still looked the part of a traditional chef. So it's perfectly understandable that after Guy Fieri got his big break and joined the Food Network in 2006, Flay didn't quite know what to make of him. At one point, he even poked fun at the flamboyant star by asking if he worked in a different profession.
As Fieri shared during an appearance on "Elvis Duran and the Morning Show," there was nothing else like him on the Food Network at the time. His spiked blonde hair, tattoos, and ostentatious accessorizing stood out. Flay obviously wasn't aware that Fieri's unique fashion choices were vestments worthy of Flavortown mayors and jokingly asked him, "So are you a chef or a jeweler?"
Fieri did better than just take the hilarious question in stride. Sometime later, he attended one of Flay's luncheons and spotted him wearing a big gold chain. "I just had to say it," he told Duran, "So I said, 'Bobby, let me just ask a question: so now, are you a chef or are you a jeweler?" According to Fieri, Flay said he deserved the crack, and the two shared a good laugh over it.
How Guy Fieri got his iconic look
These days, it's hard to imagine Guy Fieri without his signature style. When Mashed used Photoshop to see what he looked like without his spiked hair, nothing really felt right. He was downright unrecognizable when he transformed into "just a guy" Bosch's 2026 Super Bowl ad. It's easy to assume that the look was the result of a branding effort, but according to Fieri, it's really all just his personal style.
In a 2022 interview with People Magazine, Fieri said that he already had bleached hair and tattoos before he even joined the Food Network. The spiky hairstyle was the result of him letting a hairdresser friend do whatever she wanted, and him liking it enough to keep it. He also revealed that the flame-print shirt that shows up in countless memes about him was actually just a one-time thing from one of his old restaurants: "We had several of our staff wear a flame shirt, that's where that picture came from. It had nothing to do with an image. Someone got it, somebody ran with it. But it's hysterical, don't get me wrong."
While Fieri and Bobby Flay are friends who can laugh about such matters, the former's over-the-top style is often a point of criticism from people who can't stand him. In 2009, fellow celebrity chef David Chang infamously said cooking is not "about [expletive] sunglasses and that stupid [expletive] armband." He even declared that he wanted to be thrown down the stairs if he ever did that himself (via NBC New York). Yikes.