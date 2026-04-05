Bobby Flay's Hilarious Question About Guy Fieri's Flashy Style

In many ways, Bobby Flay represents an older generation of the Food Network, where the celebrity chef established himself as a top talent in the 1990s and 2000s. The Food Network had a noticeably different vibe back then. Its loudest personality at the time was probably Emeril Lagasse, who — outside of shouting "Bam!" — still looked the part of a traditional chef. So it's perfectly understandable that after Guy Fieri got his big break and joined the Food Network in 2006, Flay didn't quite know what to make of him. At one point, he even poked fun at the flamboyant star by asking if he worked in a different profession.

As Fieri shared during an appearance on "Elvis Duran and the Morning Show," there was nothing else like him on the Food Network at the time. His spiked blonde hair, tattoos, and ostentatious accessorizing stood out. Flay obviously wasn't aware that Fieri's unique fashion choices were vestments worthy of Flavortown mayors and jokingly asked him, "So are you a chef or a jeweler?"

Fieri did better than just take the hilarious question in stride. Sometime later, he attended one of Flay's luncheons and spotted him wearing a big gold chain. "I just had to say it," he told Duran, "So I said, 'Bobby, let me just ask a question: so now, are you a chef or are you a jeweler?" According to Fieri, Flay said he deserved the crack, and the two shared a good laugh over it.