The High-End Restaurant Chain Serving Prime Rib Some Have Called 'An Art'
Prime rib is a prized cut of beef, beloved for its rich flavor, tender mouthfeel, and juicy marbling. Due to its quality, as well as the time-consuming cooking methods it requires to really reach its full potential, the cut can cost you a pretty penny if you order it at a restaurant. But if you're willing to make the splurge on a rib roast done right, you can't go wrong sinking your teeth into one from J. Alexander's. The high-end chain serves up steakhouse classics like New York strip, steak frites, and filet mignon. But it's the slow-roasted prime rib that has reviewers raving.
The succulent cut found at J. Alexander's is choice grade, typically boneless, and sourced from Midwestern suppliers. According to the company, the region's "pronounced seasonal changes" lead to a fattier — and therefore more flavorful — cut of beef. The rib is seasoned with a simple rub in order to let its natural flavors develop. It is then slow roasted until it reaches rare or medium-rare status, ensuring that it's always served at peak tenderness.
It seems like the chain has preparing its prime rib down to a science. Or, as one Trip Advisor reviewer would argue, elevated to an art form. "Wow! I've eaten here literally over a hundred times over the years. The prime rib is an art and they've perfected it," they wrote about a J. Alexander's outpost in Nashville, Tennessee.
J Alexander's prime rib also makes for an excellent sandwich
The meaty masterpiece certainly seems to live up to the hype at J. Alexander's. As another Trip Advisor user gushed, "My husband is very picky about prime rib. We've been to all the high-end steakhouses in Nashville. J. Alexander's prime rib was far and above the best one around!" Boasting locations in 16 states, from New Jersey to Arizona, the restaurant chain serves its prime rib au jus (meaning with a light sauce made from the meat drippings as it cooks) and side of mashed potatoes.
A highlight of the chain's prime rib is that you can make multiple pilgrimages before eating it the same way twice. Some locations have offered a more rugged bone-in cut, but diners can head to the lighter end of the spectrum by enjoying the roasted rib in sandwich form. Depending on the locale, J. Alexander's offers both (or either) a thick-cut prime rib sandwich and a French dip version, the latter of which practically has a cult following of its own.
The French dip features the same famous prime rib, just thinly shaved, smeared with a creamy horseradish sauce, and stacked between a crusty baguette. As the name implies, it's also served with the signature jus for dipping. According to one diner who dug into both sandwich versions, "They were amazing ... we have never had beef so good in a long time. The breads they used were beautifully crusty and soft at the same time. I would absolutely order both again in a heartbeat."