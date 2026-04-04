The High-End Restaurant Chain Serving Prime Rib Some Have Called 'An Art'

Prime rib is a prized cut of beef, beloved for its rich flavor, tender mouthfeel, and juicy marbling. Due to its quality, as well as the time-consuming cooking methods it requires to really reach its full potential, the cut can cost you a pretty penny if you order it at a restaurant. But if you're willing to make the splurge on a rib roast done right, you can't go wrong sinking your teeth into one from J. Alexander's. The high-end chain serves up steakhouse classics like New York strip, steak frites, and filet mignon. But it's the slow-roasted prime rib that has reviewers raving.

The succulent cut found at J. Alexander's is choice grade, typically boneless, and sourced from Midwestern suppliers. According to the company, the region's "pronounced seasonal changes" lead to a fattier — and therefore more flavorful — cut of beef. The rib is seasoned with a simple rub in order to let its natural flavors develop. It is then slow roasted until it reaches rare or medium-rare status, ensuring that it's always served at peak tenderness.

It seems like the chain has preparing its prime rib down to a science. Or, as one Trip Advisor reviewer would argue, elevated to an art form. "Wow! I've eaten here literally over a hundred times over the years. The prime rib is an art and they've perfected it," they wrote about a J. Alexander's outpost in Nashville, Tennessee.