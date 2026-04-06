5 Steakhouses John Wayne Visited For A Proper Meal

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You probably won't be shocked to learn that John Wayne, an actor famous for portraying Old Hollywood's most iconic cowboys, was a huge fan of a steak dinner — but you might be surprised to learn why. In the intro to the cookbook, "The Official John Wayne Way to Grill," Wayne's son Ethan wrote that when his father was growing up, "He usually had to make do with peanut butter on saltine crackers for his lunch. So by the time he could afford to eat steak, he never looked back." While the Duke enjoyed grilling his own steaks, he also loved a night out.

Even though Wayne died in 1979, a surprising number of the restaurants he frequented are still around — perhaps because he favored classic steakhouses that never really go out of style. One restaurant remembers the Duke ordering steak and bourbon, and while we can't know exactly what he ordered at the other steakhouses on our list, it definitely wasn't peanut butter and saltines.

Interested in getting in touch with your inner John Wayne? You can make a trip to one of his favorite steakhouses. If you're extra lucky, you might even be able to reserve one of the tables named after him, so don't forget to bring your appetite!