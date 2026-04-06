Conan O'Brien's Favorite Irish Sandwich Gets A Creamy, Sweet Upgrade

Just when you thought comedian Conan O'Brien couldn't possibly be more Irish-American, he proves everyone wrong. In a recent appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," O'Brien revealed that a corned beef sandwich is his absolute favorite. When Colbert asked for clarification ("Like a Reuben?"), O'Brien told him that Reubens were great, but weren't exactly what he was talking about — and he went on to share the specifics of what goes into his ideal sandwich. O'Brien likes "a bulky roll" topped with corned beef (naturally), coleslaw, and Thousand Island dressing to add a touch of creamy sweetness.

All these layers might combine into a sandwich that rivals the famously tall talk show host for height, but maybe that's the point. On Colbert, O'Brien joked that he fell in love with corned beef sandwiches when his uncle brought them to his house when he was a kid, "'cause our parents didn't feed us."

His choice might not have been a surprise to O'Brien's long-term fans, because he's talked about his love for the exact sandwich on a 2023 episode of his podcast "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend." O'Brien had been asked to create a sandwich for EJ's Luncheonette in New York City, and suggested almost this exact combination. Unfortunately, his sandwich no longer seems to be on EJ's menu, but you can still make it at home.