Conan O'Brien's Favorite Irish Sandwich Gets A Creamy, Sweet Upgrade
Just when you thought comedian Conan O'Brien couldn't possibly be more Irish-American, he proves everyone wrong. In a recent appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," O'Brien revealed that a corned beef sandwich is his absolute favorite. When Colbert asked for clarification ("Like a Reuben?"), O'Brien told him that Reubens were great, but weren't exactly what he was talking about — and he went on to share the specifics of what goes into his ideal sandwich. O'Brien likes "a bulky roll" topped with corned beef (naturally), coleslaw, and Thousand Island dressing to add a touch of creamy sweetness.
All these layers might combine into a sandwich that rivals the famously tall talk show host for height, but maybe that's the point. On Colbert, O'Brien joked that he fell in love with corned beef sandwiches when his uncle brought them to his house when he was a kid, "'cause our parents didn't feed us."
His choice might not have been a surprise to O'Brien's long-term fans, because he's talked about his love for the exact sandwich on a 2023 episode of his podcast "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend." O'Brien had been asked to create a sandwich for EJ's Luncheonette in New York City, and suggested almost this exact combination. Unfortunately, his sandwich no longer seems to be on EJ's menu, but you can still make it at home.
How to replicate Conan O'Brien's favorite sandwich
First, you'll need a substantial roll. It's not only Conan O'Brien's preference, but it's also practical. After all, this isn't exactly a dainty tea sandwich. Next, you'll need corned beef, which is lean brisket that has been brined using salt and seasoning. Typically, you have a few options; some supermarkets sell ready-to-cook brisket, but you're more likely to find sliced corned beef in the deli section or the familiar canned version, which you can eat straight from the can, pan-fry, or pop in the oven.
Next up, dressing. O'Brien told Stephen Colbert that he loves a corned beef sandwich with Thousand Island dressing, but on his podcast, he said he favors Russian dressing. While the two are very similar, they're not identical. (Here's an article explaining the difference.) Russian dressing is typically used on a Reuben, so given O'Brien's love of his uncle's deli sandwiches, we suspect that was the one he meant. However, you can use whichever you prefer. (Mashed ranked the best store-bought Russian dressings, and here's a recipe for Thousand Island.)
As a finishing touch, you need coleslaw, which is always available at the deli counter. It's also easy to make. (Here's a traditional coleslaw recipe.) Assemble all your ingredients on the roll and enjoy! While Conan O'Brien's favorite sandwich may not make you funnier, taller, or a natural redhead, it's safe to say it will definitely fill you up.