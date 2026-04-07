The Best Gas Station Chicken Tenders, According To Customers

"Gas station food" may be the one phrase that evokes something trashier than regular old fast food, but that doesn't mean there aren't still plenty of gas station markets offering legitimate culinary delights. For instance, according to reviews, Casey's makes an unexpectedly high quality gas station pizza, capable of rivaling fare from dedicated pizza chains. A broader list of the best gas station pizza in the U.S., according to customers, includes names like Speedway, Hunt Brothers, and Pilot Flying J, among others. Like pizza, chicken tenders are a classic American indulgence that a surprising number of gas stations do pretty well.

Acclaim for each gas station chicken tender that made this list is backed by opinions from a plurality of social media users. Furthermore, for a gas station's chicken tenders to qualify for this list, the relevant gas station restaurant had to operate in at least a handful of locations. While it's possible some of the best chicken tenders come from a stand-alone chicken restaurant attached to a gas station — probably somewhere in the South — one-off gas station restaurants are too numerous, and most lack representation online. Regional chains, however, made the cut since there were more reviews to back up the quality. The following, then, are the very best chicken tenders available from chain gas station kitchens across the U.S.