13 Famous Restaurants The Rolling Stones Enjoyed On Tour
The Rolling Stones have circled the globe on tour countless times in the band's 60-plus years as a hard-rocking unit. The world has opened its doors to them in hopes of entertaining one of the best-loved rock bands ever. And since even rock stars have to eat while roaming the continents entertaining the masses, the Stones have had their pick of the planet's finest dining spots to snap up choice morsels during their touring adventures. Front man Mick Jagger even has a sandwich named after him in a New Jersey diner – pretty elite stuff.
It's a jumbled-up global smorgasbord for Mick Jagger and his band of long-time music makers, with any and every food available whenever they be-bop into town. Over the years, the Stones have put pins in the map at Italian eateries in Las Vegas, top Peruvian dining spots in Lima, and Indian restaurants in Australia.
Naturally, being some of the most famous faces on Earth means these fellows are usually easily spotted when they're out and about, and often find their epicurean exploits written up in newspapers and on websites. Even if Keith Richards prefers shepherd's pie before shows, the rest of the band enjoys hitting the town. Perusing the menu of choice restaurants enjoyed by The Rolling Stones on some of their tours over the years paints a picture of celebrities with eclectic palates who love both digging into fine fare and dining in down-to-earth eats equally.
Piero's Italian Cuisine — Las Vegas, Nevada
Sin City is the site of so much world-class cuisine, it's no surprise the Stones found a place like Piero's Italian Cuisine to hunker down in. This spot has atmosphere to spare and has served as a regular spot for celebrities for more than 40 years, becoming an iconic locale to visit. It was also featured as a setting in the 1995 Martin Scorsese film, "Casino," showing off its recognizable upscale ambiance. It's just the right pedigree for a rock star in repose to grab a bite while gearing up for a concert.
Mick Jagger made an appearance at Piero's the night before the band's 2024 show at Allegiant Stadium during their Hackney Diamonds tour, with seven guests in tow. It was no simple affair, though; a security trio guarded the star as he dined on agnolotti with pesto — a signature dish the restaurant has served for decades.
Astrid & Gastón — Lima, Peru
It seems unlikely that it took until 2016 for The Rolling Stones to play their first show in Peru. Far be it from the elite celebrities in the band to pass up the chance to sample some supreme local cuisine while in port. Celebrated Peruvian chef Gastón Acurio entertained Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood at Astrid & Gastón, an eatery housed in a South American hacienda that provides a sweeping, stately aura. Considering it has been named one of the World's 50 Best Restaurants, it sounds like the kind of spot the ultra-rich world-travelers would be drawn to while tackling their America Latina Olé tour.
Acurio fills tables with artful and contemporary iconic Peruvian food that's bucket list-worthy and makes the most of seafood and regional produce. He's something of a rock star in the Latin culinary world, a 1992 graduate of Le Cordon Bleu with over a million followers on Instagram. If you're going to sample Peruvian food before revving up a live crowd for shows that will become a documentary, you might as well let one of the masters make it for you.
Ristorante Lombardo — Buffalo, New York
Buffalo fans caught glimpses of the Stone's lead singer as he grabbed a plate at Ristorante Lombardo, an appearance buzzy enough to make the evening news. Mick Jagger had a late-night dinner at the Italian kitchen, which was a frozen pizza factory in a former life, followed by Ronnie Wood the following evening. By the time Jagger and his cohorts arrived in 2015, it had become a must-try eatery offering authentic regional cuisine celebrating Italy's best traditions.
Buffalo may not necessarily be the most cosmopolitan city the band has ever visited, but the dining options were plenty luxe. The dinner dishes include a rustic blend of seafood, beef, chicken, and veal, with plenty of pasta dishes that sound dangerously delicious. And though the band may have been a subject of great interest during their stop, owner Tom Lombardo refused to comment about the visit. The restaurant also restricted the evening to a no camera and no cell phone occasion to provide the utmost in privacy for its glittering guests.
Thirsty Beaver Saloon — Charlotte, North Carolina
You can't possibly be a rock star on tour in a town that has a saloon and not saunter in to see what it's all about. So when Mick and crew found themselves gearing up for a show in Charlotte, the leader of the pack stopped in at Thirsty Beaver Saloon and had a classic tavern beverage: a beer. Nothing fancy or frou-frou that requires a mixology degree and a slew of exotic ingredients, just a bottle of beer at an unassuming spot that feels like a neighborhood haunt.
And of course, if you're going to whet your whistle at an old-timey watering hole, you can't leave without capture the moment in photographic form ... or at least someone did. A photo shared by Jagger himself on his X (formerly Twitter) account shows the unmistakable singer out in front of the tiny saloon, sipping his beer — and the few patrons milling about seem to have no idea who he is! He does appear to be giving the camera a cheeky grin as he sips in anonymity.
The Roof at Le Méridien Central Park — New York City
Ritzy and glitzy spots are always on the agenda when the Rolling Stones play the world's biggest cities. During their 2019 musical gallivant through the U.S., the timeless tune makers headed up to The Roof at Le Méridien Central Park, an NYC hotel bar with a crow's-nest view of the city that never sleeps and its lush, green heart. The singer was with his girlfriend and two other pals, plus a pair of plainclothes bodyguards making sure nobody untoward stepped up to the party.
Mick Jagger partook in the trendy Aperol spritz brouhaha happening at the time, sipping on the refreshing cocktail as he made merry with his crew. He also enjoyed a Pilsner, a cool sip on a hot August evening between shows at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium. All of this came after the spirited rocker had heart surgery in April and was back on stage by June. He really worked for those drinks. The Roof has since been replaced by Le Jardin Rooftop, which appears to have the same allure that drew the Stone's leader for his artisan sips.
Miller Union — Atlanta, Georgia
The restaurant circuit of the American South played host to Mick Jagger via a space called Miller Union, a farm-to-table hotspot that was celebrating its 12th anniversary when the rock god appeared. This wasn't one of those pre-planned visits with loads of accommodations made beforehand; a rep for Jagger and his guests called in and arrived shortly before 9 p.m., much to the amazement of chef and owner Steven Satterfield.
What did the mega-watt star want to eat in this homey concept restaurant? An order of fries. Satterfield talked him into trying the sweet potato fries, which were such a hit that Jagger approved a visit to the table. One of the servers requested a photo with the lead Stone, resulting in a sweet black-and-white shot where Jagger is smiling widely and Satterfield looks thoroughly starstruck. Naturally, it was shared on the Miller Union Instagram page to prove it had happened.
Spiga Cucina Italiana — Scottsdale, Arizona
There was Italian food galore waiting for Mick Jagger and his compatriots while they were trekking through Scottsdale and found a table at Spiga Cucina Italiana. The band was in town to play State Farm Stadium in 2019 on their No Filter tour when they dropped by for artichokes, meatballs, and tagliatelle with shrimp. Local IPAs stood in for fancier cocktails, and the energy level was decidedly lowkey for a rock band ... though the Stones aren't the spring chickens they once were.
Owner Fernando Esteves made sure his best servers were on the case. Esteves is no stranger to serving superstars. His Toronto restaurant was another site where actors and musicians used to congregate, so he'd had plenty of practice serving them without getting starry-eyed. But he wasn't too shy to ask Jagger for a photo, which would go next to the restaurant's snapshot of fellow rocker Rod Stewart. Jagger laughingly complied.
Estimar — Barcelona, Spain
It's no surprise to find out The Rolling Stones dined well when in Barcelona. On a 2023 trip, Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood found themselves at Estimar, a seafood-centered gastronomical wonderland run by Rafa Zafra. There's no shortage of high-powered celebrities who've passed through the doors here, everyone from Hillary Clinton to members of Led Zeppelin. After taking in the Barça-Madrid classic soccer match, Jagger and Wood became the next famous names on the roster.
What do you serve the top of the rock and roll food chain when they come in hungry after a day of thrilling sports spectating? The rock legends let Zafra lead the adventure, which included grilled fish, prawns, and crayfish carpaccio. The intimate, glamour-infused restaurant is listed as a World's 50 Best Discovery, and now that it's seen the likes of The Rolling Stones, there's even more glitter on the name to lure tourists and epicureans in.
Masseria dei Vini — New York City
Star sightings are nothing new in the Big Apple, but when it's a world-famous rock star like Mick Jagger, it's bound to make bigger waves. In 2017, the loose-hipped showman was seen milling about at Masseria dei Vini in NYC with his wife, Melanie Hamrick, stepping into the Italian eatery during Father's Day weekend. Jagger loved his experience enough to return in 2019 while on what appeared to be a food crawl through the city with fellow Stone Ronnie Wood.
Perusing the menu at Masseria dei Vini makes it obvious why the rocker would take interest in eating here. The pizza list is as long and delicious as the pasta list, and the main courses feature rustic Italian delights like rabbit in wine sauce and pan-seared duck breast. There are also old-school Italian dishes you might not have heard of, like sautéed calf liver and squid ink spaghetti. But if you're a rock star ensconced in the city that never sleeps, busily entertaining the masses when a hunger for authentic Italian food hits, a stop at this NYC restaurant sounds like the next-best thing to actually eating in Italy.
Joe Beef — Montreal, Canada
High-quality yet charming French fare made Joe Beef a top-notch stopover for Mick Jagger and Charlie Watts while on hand for shows in Montreal. With its eclectic place settings and handwritten chalkboard menu, the unpretentious bistro-like atmosphere seems unexpectedly laid-back for a spot that made the list of 50 World's Best Restaurants. It sounds exactly like a place where you'd stumble onto a few rock-and-rollers noshing on thoughtful bites.
Sources reported the six-person party dined on the terrace, and though photographers hung out in the back alley waiting for photos, fellow patrons respected the duo's security team's request for no snapshots or fly-bys to get a glimpse of the superstars. Beyond some lobster spaghetti, what they ate remains a mystery; the Little Burgundy restaurant's website doesn't list a menu, so there's no guessing what the other dishes might have been. Reviewers rave about the steak and seafood, however, which tracks with other Rolling Stones restaurant visits. Photos on the bistro's Instagram account show unfussy cuisine given a rustic touch.
2 Fat Indians — Mount Lawley, Australia
Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood made a return appearance at 2 Fat Indians while the band was touring Australia in 2014. Watts made sure there were reservations in place as soon as his entourage arrived in Perth. Watt's granddaughter, Charlotte, and Wood's wife, Sally Humpherys, were part of the seven-member group who gathered to dine in the eatery. It was a retreat for the crew, who'd taken in the culture of the city with a tour of the WACA museum, a temple to all that is cricket-based, to soak in the history of this beloved Australian sport.
No need to wonder if the musical luminaries received the star treatment; they dined on a specially-prepared platter that included tandoori prawns, chicken korma, and goat curry and was served in a private booth. Though owners Sarah and Badri Gosavi intended the meal to be their treat, Watts insisted on paying and even left a sizable tip. To mark the occasion, the continent-hopping Stones autographed a plate as a thank-you for the warm hospitality.
Rosel's — Prince George, Vancouver
Passing through Vancouver, British Columbia gave Mick Jagger an opportunity to visit Rosel's in Prince George, while the Stones were on their 1989 "Steel Wheels" tour. After doing those Jagger moves for two sold-out shows, the energetic showman needed a refuel. A mutual friend in Houston made the connection between the rocker and the award-winning restaurant, which closed down in 1997. But Jagger left a memento of sorts to mark the occasion: his signature in the restaurant registry.
Though owners Wilf and Rosel Vogt didn't recall what the singer and his friend from Texas enjoyed that night, they did explain to the Prince George Citizen that the request was for a private dining experience, meaning no other patrons entered the premises during the meal. Apparently, being one of the biggest rock musicians in the world means never having to be told "no" — even if you're not always instantly recognized.
Scarpetta — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
When in Philly, do as the Philadelphians do — or at least that's what appeared to have happened in 2019 when several band members headed to Scarpetta in the Rittenhouse Hotel. This swanky spot kept the Stones rolling in tasty Italian fare, showing off views of neighboring skyscrapers and the lush greenery surrounding the property.
The band chose well. Scarpetta is a James Beard nominated eatery with a three-star New York Times review, both badges of honor of the finest kitchens in the world. The eatery had taken over a space previously occupied by steakhouse Smith & Wollensky, which expanded the Scarpetta chain in both numbers and geography. While Mick and Keith sat this one out, other members settled in for the evening. While their orders aren't known, they at least had the opportunity to sample from the bar menu, which was a one-of-a-kind feature at the Philadelphia location.
It's a good thing they enjoyed it while they could; the restaurant closed down permanently in January 2026. The replacement spot will be a multi-million dollar steakhouse, which might be a welcome stop the next time Mick and his mates are in town.