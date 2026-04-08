13 Famous Restaurants The Rolling Stones Enjoyed On Tour

The Rolling Stones have circled the globe on tour countless times in the band's 60-plus years as a hard-rocking unit. The world has opened its doors to them in hopes of entertaining one of the best-loved rock bands ever. And since even rock stars have to eat while roaming the continents entertaining the masses, the Stones have had their pick of the planet's finest dining spots to snap up choice morsels during their touring adventures. Front man Mick Jagger even has a sandwich named after him in a New Jersey diner – pretty elite stuff.

It's a jumbled-up global smorgasbord for Mick Jagger and his band of long-time music makers, with any and every food available whenever they be-bop into town. Over the years, the Stones have put pins in the map at Italian eateries in Las Vegas, top Peruvian dining spots in Lima, and Indian restaurants in Australia.

Naturally, being some of the most famous faces on Earth means these fellows are usually easily spotted when they're out and about, and often find their epicurean exploits written up in newspapers and on websites. Even if Keith Richards prefers shepherd's pie before shows, the rest of the band enjoys hitting the town. Perusing the menu of choice restaurants enjoyed by The Rolling Stones on some of their tours over the years paints a picture of celebrities with eclectic palates who love both digging into fine fare and dining in down-to-earth eats equally.