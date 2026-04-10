10 Things You're Doing Wrong With Biscuits And Gravy

Biscuits and gravy is one of those classic Southern dishes that embody the definition of comfort food. It consists of fluffy, freshly baked biscuits smothered in a flavorful sausage gravy, and is most typically enjoyed at breakfast. The hearty dish can often be found served at old-school diners, but plenty of upscale Southern-style restaurants also offer unique takes on the historically simple dish.

Though there are many restaurants with the best biscuits and gravy around the U.S., to satisfy a certain craving, you might need to whip up a batch yourself. But it can be daunting to tackle a recipe for homemade biscuits and gravy, as it is a hands-on process that requires copious whisking, careful handling of the dough, and proper ingredient selection. To help assuage your fears, we did some of the hard work for you in finding out what could potentially go wrong in your baking venture, and chatted with a few biscuits and gravy experts about what the most common missteps are, so that you can avoid making them yourself.

Our panel of pros includes Tiffani Neal, founder of Barlow's Foods; Cynthia Christensen, recipe developer and owner of But First We Brunch; Brian Theis, cookbook author and recipe developer at The Infinite Feast; and Cheryl McColgan, cookbook author, recipe developer, and founder of Heal Nourish Grow. Each gave us some things to look out for and also tips for success, so you can perfect your own version of homestyle biscuits and gravy at home.