9 Things To Know Before Ordering KFC Mashed Potatoes

You may love KFC mashed potatoes as a chosen side for your three-piece combo, but how much do you actually know about them? Sure, they're fluffy and delicious, whether slathered in gravy or served unadorned. But, are they similar to the mashed potatoes you make at home, or do they depend on some mysterious recipe the Colonel passed down through generations of franchisees? Is there some sort of secret ingredient that makes KFC's fried chicken so delicious, or are they just run-of-the-mill taters that taste great because someone else made them?

It's high time you knew what you were getting in the mashed potatoes KFC slings on the daily. A little digging revealed several intriguing facts about the nature of these silky whipped tubers and how a fast food giant, like KFC, makes them. We dug up everything from what they consist of and how popular they are with KFC diners to how the U.K. version compares with that made in the U.S. If you've ever wondered if mashed potatoes are among the items you should absolutely never order at KFC, these facts and figures should help make it clear. Whether it's a "yes" or a "no" is entirely up to you.