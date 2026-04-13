9 Things To Know Before Ordering KFC Mashed Potatoes
You may love KFC mashed potatoes as a chosen side for your three-piece combo, but how much do you actually know about them? Sure, they're fluffy and delicious, whether slathered in gravy or served unadorned. But, are they similar to the mashed potatoes you make at home, or do they depend on some mysterious recipe the Colonel passed down through generations of franchisees? Is there some sort of secret ingredient that makes KFC's fried chicken so delicious, or are they just run-of-the-mill taters that taste great because someone else made them?
It's high time you knew what you were getting in the mashed potatoes KFC slings on the daily. A little digging revealed several intriguing facts about the nature of these silky whipped tubers and how a fast food giant, like KFC, makes them. We dug up everything from what they consist of and how popular they are with KFC diners to how the U.K. version compares with that made in the U.S. If you've ever wondered if mashed potatoes are among the items you should absolutely never order at KFC, these facts and figures should help make it clear. Whether it's a "yes" or a "no" is entirely up to you.
You don't want to watch them being made
If you can count on social media for anything, it's to reveal the nasty truth behind something you love. It happened in 2022 when an employee's video showed how KFC mashed potatoes are really made and shared it online, alerting otherwise unassuming customers to the truth. Anyone who hasn't seen it can probably guess that it doesn't show chef-level techniques used on farm-fresh produce, but that's not what you head to KFC for anyway.
The notorious (and now-deleted) clip from TikToker @modaciouss demonstrated the method for transforming a package of foodstuff called "KFC One Step Mashed Potato Mix" by mixing it with hot water. That doesn't sound too different than what you'd do to make homemade mashed potatoes from a boxed mix. Somehow, seeing how the sausage — or potato mash — is made revealed a harsh truth bubbling under the surface of all fast food products: Much of what you're eating is processed. It may taste delicious and fill your belly, but it's better not to know how it all comes together.
A large order has more than three times the calories of a small
Maybe you opt for a small order of mashed potatoes knowing you'll get the bulk of your calories, fat, and sodium intake for the day from your KFC chicken. It's a wise move, considering the rich, salt-heavy nature of secret recipe wings and thighs. An individual-sized order of plain mashed potatoes carries 110 calories, which is one of the most sensible calorie counts on the whole menu. A large order shifts that to 460 calories. That's over four times the calories in the smaller dish.
Gravy changes the calculus, altering the calorie count to 130 calories for a small order — still a modest profile for a satisfying side. But, bump your order up to a large and how do the numbers shift? The calorie count leaps to 590, more than triple what the small contains. In fact, it's more than four times the calories, which means you'll be getting plenty of food for your money. If you're a calorie counter and you thought skipping an extra wing in favor of more vegetables would keep your numbers in balance, though? Think again. And, double-check your whole order to make sure extra mash doesn't crush your dietary goals.
They're easy to replicate at home
You can call them KFC mashed potatoes if you want to, but you don't have to head to the fast restaurant to enjoy them. If you're a clever home cook — or if you know one you can wrangle into doing the work for you — you can make them yourself with an easy KFC mashed potatoes and gravy copycat recipe. Not only does it save you money by providing multiple servings, it lets you control the salt and dairy content so you can tailor your mashed potatoes as you KF-see fit.
For the version closest to what you get in the restaurant, you'll make flaked potatoes with a few additional components that add flavor and smooth out the texture. Butter and flour are helpful for making the potatoes silky and tasty, while beef and chicken bouillion, salt, and pepper enhance the umami layers and bring depth to the finished creation. You can pile it into little serving cups and tell you family and friends you made a KFC run to see how close yours comes to the real thing.
They're vegetarian but not vegan, due to the dairy content
It would be too much to hope that KFC would make its mashed potatoes vegan-friendly; whey and non-fat milk are key ingredients in most mashed potato recipes, the ideal add-ins for achieving smoothness and flavor. And, of course, neither of those are plant-based, which means the animal-free KFC patrons skirting the carnivorous selections on the menu should avoid the dairy-licious potatoes, as well.
With dairy-free websites calling out the milk content in the potato mash, it's not difficult for herbivores to steer clear of the steer-based add-ins. There are always potato wedges and Special Recipe fries for the staunch vegans to enjoy. But, if you're a flexitarian or a vegetarian and don't have objections to a little dairy enrichment in your tubers on the side, you can sally forth with your mashed potato order in good conscience. Just be sure to skip the gravy; that contains chicken fat, which gives it rich flavor, but puts it outside the bounds of cruelty-free dining.
There's more than potato flakes in the mix
If the dispelled mashed potato myth of fresh spuds being used to make KFC's mashed potatoes isn't eye-opening enough, maybe it would help to know there's more in the mix than just potato flakes, too. Quite a bit more, as it turns out. Reading the ingredient list on the KFC website's nutrition page, there are 14 ingredients shown, in a sneaky "Inception"-style parenthetical layout. The main heading says simply "Mashed Potatoes," which repeats inside the list, and then reiterates that there are indeed potatoes in there ... it just omits the part about what form they come in.
The mix also includes "Whey Product," which is where things start to get a little gnarly, thanks to the sodium caseinate and calcium stearoyl-2-Lactylate, that come in addition to the whey solids and non-fat milk. But wait, there's more! Don't forget the salt, mono and diglycerides, calcium stearoyl-2-lactylate, sodium bisulfate, natural flavors, natural colors, citric acid, and spice. Whew. Who knew mashed potatoes could be so complex? KFC — that's who. And now, you know too.
To be fair, many of those ingredients appear in store-bought potato flakes, too. And, they look so simple sitting in their little plastic cup.
The gravy is far from what the Colonel's original recipe was
There may not be a heritage recipe for KFC mashed potatoes, but there actually was a formula created by Colonel Sanders himself for the savory gravy that goes on top. According to an executive in the know, the original recipe was incredibly complex and not a suitable part of a fast food operation. Since moneymaking was the key objective in the business, simplifying the gravy helped streamline the enterprise. It may not have suited Sanders, but once he sold the business in 1964, his say-so over how the gravy was made went out the drive-thru window. Now, it comes in tubs, ready to heat and pour without requiring a gourmet chef.
You may never be fortunate enough to sample the original gravy over your KFC mashed potatoes to know what the fuss was all about. But, since you're dining on packaged potato mix anyway, it makes sense that the gravy would be a more earthbound topping than the snazzy sauce the Colonel became famous for.
They're a huge annual seller for the chain
How much buzz could a simple dish like mashed potatoes generate for KFC? If you're a fan of the whipped spuds, you might not be surprised to learn the chain goes through hundreds of thousands of pounds of mashed potatoes every year. The dish was popular enough to place 8th in USA Today's 2025 Reader's Choice 10Best award for Best Fast Food Sides. Not too shabby for an unassuming side dish that is constantly competing with fries for customers' affection.
What's the truth about KFC's famous mashed potatoes and their prodigious popularity? A 2012 number published by Business Insider noted that 200 million pounds of the tasty tubers are moved each year. Considering that the almost 19,000 KFC locations worldwide by the end of 2013 had jumped to around 34,000 locations by February of 2026, those hundreds of millions of pounds are sure to have compounded plenty. If you've contributed to the count by ordering your share, give yourself a high-five; you've helped make KFC mashed potatoes a global sensation.
There's a mashed potato popper that gives the classic a new spin
KFC isn't exactly an innovator in the fast food sphere, but the company has pushed the mashed potato envelope recently by introducing Mashed Potato Poppers to the menu. Originally launched in Australia, these two-bite pop-overs are similar to hush puppies, with a crispy fried exterior and a fluffy interior, all with that savory potato flavor you love in the original mashed potatoes. It's a tasty hybrid of fries and mash that you can eat with your fingers.
Maybe this is the real reason KFC pulled its potato wedges off the menu, to make sure this new offering got the spotlight all to itself. But, reviewers are less than impressed with the execution, showing photos of hollow, potato crisp shells instead of poppers filled with potato from edge to edge. The verdict has been that, while they're novel and show KFC's eagerness to innovate, the poppers don't fulfill the brief. Sticking with mashed potatoes or going for the re-released wedges sound like more satisfying options.
The U.K. version uses real potatoes
Surprise — there actually is a world in which KFC creates its mashed potato from actual potatoes. Customers in the U.K. enjoy an entirely different form of the whipped tubers, one that's much closer to a proper homemade recipe. Maybe it wouldn't beat your mom's homemade holiday tater mash, but it sounds better than what you get in U.S. KFC locations. It also falls in line with other food items that take a more natural form abroad than in domestic restaurants, thanks to stricter food safety and nutrition regulations.
Mashed potatoes were actually a relatively recent addition to the U.K. KFC menu, appearing for the first time in 2019, along with garden salad and Southern rice as an expansion of the side dish selection. Even with the late addition to the overseas marquee, the U.K. menu proudly announces that its "creamy mash" is made from real potatoes. They also look better than the U.S. version, taking on a more natural potato consistency with a buttery-yellow tint.