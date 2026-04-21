The Foil Mistake That Leads To Bland And Unappetizing Prime Rib

For meat lovers, few cuts compare to prime rib. It's known for its intensely beefy flavor and tender texture, but it can also fall victim to user error. This includes many well-meaning prime rib mistakes that experts nevertheless advised us to avoid, like covering the meat with tin foil rather than exposing it to the oven's circulating hot air.

Despite some cooks' belief that this tin foil covering can raise the temperature and speed up cooking, Amy Casey, a private chef and owner of Amy Casey Cooks, disagree. She told Mashed that the downsides of a modestly increased temperature far outweigh any of its benefits, noting, "[Foil] traps in the steam and prevents the delicious, deep brown crust from forming."

Meanwhile, Maricel Gentile, chef and owner of Maricel's Kitchen, told Mashed that dry heat is crucial for developing the kind of crust prime rib lovers look for, as opposed to a "gray, soft surface." That's because the Maillard reaction — aka the browning process that creates the flavorful crust on meat — requires a dry environment. Otherwise, the heat works to evaporate water from the meat's surface, an impossible task in a closed system like a foil-wrapped baking pan.